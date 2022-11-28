ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Purdue

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 87-78 loss to Purdue on Wednesday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse Women's Basketball vs. Purdue Box by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE ORANGE...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to watch: SU vs. Illinois

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse heads west tonight to take on Illinois in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Orange is coming off of a one-point loss to Bryant. Tip time is 7:30 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN and here is where to find that station:
sujuiceonline.com

Quick Hits: Syracuse’s struggles start with starting backcourt

Syracuse was soundly routed by Illinois, 73-44, on Tuesday evening. Here are some quick hits from the game. We need to talk about a Syracuse guard’s slump. Judah Mintz has made just 5-of-his-last-26 shots and committed 11 turnovers going back to the second half of the game against St. John’s. Maybe making two of his last four shots against the Illini is a sign he is coming around.
AllSyracue

Syracuse Football Bowl Projections Roundup

Syracuse football has finished the regular season 7-5 after knocking off Boston College 32-23 on Saturday. The only thing left is which bowl game the Orange will play in. What are some realistic options? We perused the internet for projections from various media outlets to get a feel for what is ...
cuse.com

Syracuse and Vermont Set for NCAA Championship Quarterfinal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – For the second time in school history, Syracuse men's soccer will host an NCAA Championship Quarterfinal on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 PM. The Orange take on Vermont for a second time this season. The two programs first met on Sept. 2, as Syracuse drew with the Catamounts on the road.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball blown out by Illinois; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 30)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim gets animated talking with Justin Taylor (5) and Judah Mintz (partially hidden) during the first half of Tuesday night’s game against Illinois in the ACC-BigTen Challenge in Champaign, Ill. The Illini won, 73-44. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
96.1 The Eagle

Explosions Happening in Syracuse for Over a Year

Reddit is back at it again. This time about a series of "explosions" in Eastwood. Understandably, Redditors are up in arms over losing sleep due to these loud noises, but this rabbit hole goes a little deeper. There have been multiple "explosions" each night for multiple nights in a row,...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

