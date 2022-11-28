Read full article on original website
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Purdue
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 87-78 loss to Purdue on Wednesday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse Women's Basketball vs. Purdue Box by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE ORANGE...
Where to watch: SU vs. Illinois
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse heads west tonight to take on Illinois in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Orange is coming off of a one-point loss to Bryant. Tip time is 7:30 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN and here is where to find that station:
Syracuse basketball box score at No. 16 Illinois in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 73-44 loss to No. 16 Illinois on Tuesday night at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Ill-box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE...
Joe Girard’s mystifying struggles amplify Syracuse basketball’s lack of perimeter firepower
Champaign, lll. – The perimeter shooting was going to be a likely issue this season. Syracuse graduated three of its top four shooters. It brought a half-dozen young players into the program to restock.
sujuiceonline.com
Quick Hits: Syracuse’s struggles start with starting backcourt
Syracuse was soundly routed by Illinois, 73-44, on Tuesday evening. Here are some quick hits from the game. We need to talk about a Syracuse guard’s slump. Judah Mintz has made just 5-of-his-last-26 shots and committed 11 turnovers going back to the second half of the game against St. John’s. Maybe making two of his last four shots against the Illini is a sign he is coming around.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance at Illinois
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 73-44 loss at Illinois on Tuesday night at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the...
Syracuse Football Bowl Projections Roundup
Syracuse football has finished the regular season 7-5 after knocking off Boston College 32-23 on Saturday. The only thing left is which bowl game the Orange will play in. What are some realistic options? We perused the internet for projections from various media outlets to get a feel for what is ...
cuse.com
Syracuse and Vermont Set for NCAA Championship Quarterfinal
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – For the second time in school history, Syracuse men's soccer will host an NCAA Championship Quarterfinal on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 PM. The Orange take on Vermont for a second time this season. The two programs first met on Sept. 2, as Syracuse drew with the Catamounts on the road.
Back to the Pinstripe Bowl? Syracuse and the Yankees love to embrace one another
Syracuse, N.Y. — With the Fenway Bowl seemingly off the table for Syracuse football, there seems to be an even more obvious landing spot for the Orange this postseason. The Pinstripe Bowl — New York’s only bowl game, for New York’s only bowl-eligible team.
SU head coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following loss to #16 Illinois
Champaign, ILL. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse dropped its third straight game on Tuesday, falling on the road to #16 Illinois 73-44. Jesse Edwards led the Orange with nine points and marked his second-consecutive game of 17-plus rebounds. He fouled out for the second straight game. Illinois had four players finish in double figures. Terrence Shannon Jr., […]
Syracuse basketball blown out by Illinois; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 30)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim gets animated talking with Justin Taylor (5) and Judah Mintz (partially hidden) during the first half of Tuesday night’s game against Illinois in the ACC-BigTen Challenge in Champaign, Ill. The Illini won, 73-44. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
ACC Power Rankings: Syracuse is middle of the pack. Did it underachieve or finish where it started?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse is 7-5 and awaiting its bowl destination. The Orange finished in a tie for third in the ACC Atlantic Division, though among the nine bowl-eligible teams, the Power Rankings have SU as the eighth-best of the bunch, thanks to a head-to-head win against Louisville on Labor Day weekend.
Syracuse has asked ACC to consider not sending football team to Fenway Bowl
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse has asked the Atlantic Coast Conference not to be considered for one of its bowl games this postseason, a source told syracuse.com. The Orange will learn its bowl game and opponent on Sunday.
Syracuse basketball must keep up with nationally ranked Illinois and a high-powered offense (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― A Syracuse Orange team that has struggled through the early part of its schedule will meet its biggest challenge to date with a game at nationally ranked Illinois on Tuesday night. Syracuse, which has a 3-3 record after recent losses to St. John’s and Bryant, will...
What bowl will Syracuse football play in? Most experts agree where Orange will finish season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse will learn its bowl opponent and where it will play its 13th game on Dec. 4. The Orange (7-5, 4-4 ACC) finished in the middle of the pack of the ACC. With no six-win teams in the pool of nine bowl-eligible ACC teams, plus Notre Dame, Syracuse will fall toward the bottom of the pecking order when it comes to desirable options.
High school roundup: Westhill downs Syracuse Academy of Science in boys basketball
Shawn Mayes’ 32 points anchored Westhill in a 75-54 victory over Syracuse Academy of Science on Wednesday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Section III boys swimmers poll: Which opposing swimmer do you not want chasing you at the end of a race?
Cicero, N.Y. — Being in the lead at the end of race is great, but if one of the section’s best is on your tail, it could be a tough situation. At syracuse.com’s winter sports media day, we polled boys swimmers and asked which opposing swimmer they’d least like tailing them at the end of a close race. Here are the results.
Explosions Happening in Syracuse for Over a Year
Reddit is back at it again. This time about a series of "explosions" in Eastwood. Understandably, Redditors are up in arms over losing sleep due to these loud noises, but this rabbit hole goes a little deeper. There have been multiple "explosions" each night for multiple nights in a row,...
Section III boys basketball team will travel more than 2,000 miles to complete schedule
The Utica Academy of Science boys basketball team must trek more than 2,000 miles this winter to play its season. After finishing as the Section III Class B runner-up last season, UAS, a charter school, had its boys basketball team moved up to Class A for this winter.
West Genesee boys hockey crowned Ice Breaker Tourney champs after beating Baldwinsville (35 photos)
Baldwinsville and West Genesee renewed their rivalry on the ice Wednesday in the first-ever Ice Breaker Tournament championship game. Backed by William Schneid’s two goals, the Wildcats downed the Bees 6-1 to grab the tournament’s trophy.
