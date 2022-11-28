Syracuse was soundly routed by Illinois, 73-44, on Tuesday evening. Here are some quick hits from the game. We need to talk about a Syracuse guard’s slump. Judah Mintz has made just 5-of-his-last-26 shots and committed 11 turnovers going back to the second half of the game against St. John’s. Maybe making two of his last four shots against the Illini is a sign he is coming around.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO