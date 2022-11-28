Read full article on original website
Man in wheelchair told by flight attendant TSA will remove him 'with their guns'
airlive.net
TSA at New York JFK Airport noticed ginger fur sticking out of a suitcase when an x-ray confirmed their suspicions
Security staff at a United States airport got a big surprise when they spotted a cat inside a traveller’s bag. TSA at New York Airport noticed ginger fur sticking out of a suitcase when an x-ray confirmed their suspicions: there was a cat in the bag. The traveller said...
Jalopnik
Cat Caught By TSA After Sneaking Into Luggage Had a Happy Thanksgiving
Here at Jalopnik, we bring you only the hardest hitting news in automotive and transportation culture. And when there is a cat involved, well, it’s all hands on deck, stop the presses. We brought you the tale of a cute little feline stowaway last week, caught hiding in a checked bag by Transportation Security Agents at JFK Airport on November 16. Here’s the nail-biting update you’ve all been waiting for: The cat’s name is Smells, and he had an excellent Thanksgiving at home in Brooklyn with his people.
'People definitely thought this was the end': Passengers scream and cry as Delta flight from Atlanta to LAX forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque after smoke fills the cockpit and cabin while alarm blares
A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing after smoke filled the cabin and passengers thought 'this was the end.'. Delta Flight 2846 made an emergency landing in Albuquerque on Tuesday after a mysterious smoke filled both the passenger cabin and the cockpit. Video...
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane 'with their guns'
Cory Lee of Georgia shared an incident that occurred on Nov. 13 when a Delta flight crew asked him to exit the aircraft before his wheelchair was brought to the door of the plane.
TSA to conduct additional training after passenger is allowed on a flight with two boxcutters, agency says
The Transportation Security Administration is admitting multiple failures and is instituting alerts to security officers at airports nationwide after a man got through a checkpoint with two box cutters. The move comes as passengers are expected to flood airports ahead of Thanksgiving.
travelnoire.com
Woman Who Was Actually A Pilot, Mistaken For Flight Attendant By Airport Employee
A pilot named Sabrina, or @sabrinaleej on Tiktok, shared a story about how she was mistaken for a flight attendant by an unaware airport employee. She posted a video on the social media platform. Sabrina might have let it go if it had happened once or twice. But the caption...
Stupid Tip of the Day: Remove All Items From Your Pockets BEFORE Arriving At the Airport Security Checkpoint
People are once again traveling in droves — seemingly with a vengeance — since the current 2019 Novel Coronavirus pandemic was officially declared by the World Health Organization on Wednesday, March 11, 2020; but many of them apparently either forgot how to travel as efficiently as possible or did not even know how to do so in the first place…
TSA: Florida traveler stuffed gun into raw chicken, tried to bring on plane
A prospective air traveler was roasted by the Transportation Security Administration on social media on Monday after officers with the federal agency said it caught the person trying to conceal a gun inside a raw chicken stashed in their carry-on luggage. The weapon was flagged by TSA at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, where officers found it wrapped in what looked like thin paper packaging and hidden inside a raw chicken.A post shared to the official TSA Instagram account on Monday included photos of the uncooked bird being examined in an airport security screening area and the gun once it...
Delta flight attendant threatens disabled travel blogger with ‘TSA guns’ in row over wheelchair
A disabled travel blogger alleged Delta Airlines’s flight attendants threatened to forcefully deplane him after he insisted he would wait inside the plane until his wheelchair was brought to the gate.Cory Lee, a Georgia-based blogger diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy at the age of two, has been a wheelchair user for most of his life.On 13 November, when the incident reportedly occurred, he was traveling from Santiago, Chile to Atlanta, Georgia.Mr Lee was waiting to deplane when he learned his wheelchair was not at the jet bridge, after which he insisted on waiting inside the plane till he had...
Spirit Airlines Just Made It Harder to Fly
Spirit Airlines is the most barebones way to travel possible. Spirit’s whole pitch is that it will get you where you are going, but it won’t give you anything else. At least, not for free. People love to complain online, and also on “The Daily Show,” that you...
A Delta passenger says he was told TSA staff would arrive with guns to remove him from a plane after he asked to wait for his wheelchair
The passenger said Delta staff got "immediately got livid" after he refused to leave the plane until his wheelchair was delivered.
liveandletsfly.com
Union Reminds Flight Attendants That They Must Check Out Of Layover Hotels, Settle Incidental Charges
A short memo caught my eye to United Airlines flight attendants from its union. Apparently, some flight attendants are not checking out of layover hotels and some may even be running up charges for incidental purchases and not settling them. It’s an important reminder that we all should check out of hotels rather than just depart.
Frontier Airlines flight diverted after unruly passenger discovered with a box cutter
A Frontier Airlines flight bound for Tampa changed course Friday night after an unruly passenger was discovered with a box cutter, according to officials. After the suspect was taken into custody and searched, a second box cutter was found in their carry-on, according to the agency. Blades are prohibited in the cabin but allowed in checked bags.
Flight Attendant Shares Security Checklist for 'Sketchy' Hotel Rooms
In her now-viral video, Haley Michelle Williams encouraged travelers to place TV remotes on their room door handles and conduct "mirror tests."
TSA says over 2.56M people screened at airport checkpoints the Sunday after Thanksgiving
The Transportation Security Administration said it conducted screenings of more than 2.56 million people at airport checkpoints the Sunday after Thanksgiving.
NECN
Car Fire at Nantucket Airport Was in Vehicles Rented by Secret Service for Biden Visit
A car fire that briefly shut down the Nantucket airport on Monday involved five vehicles that the Secret Service had rented for the Thanksgiving holiday visit of President Joe Biden and his family, the agency said Tuesday. The fire took place Monday, after the Bidens left the island, where they...
iheart.com
Passenger With Box Cutters Arrested After Flight Makes Emergency Landing
A Frontier Airlines flight from Cincinnati to Tampa was forced to make an emergency landing in Atlanta after a passenger was found to be in possession of a box cutter. The passenger was taken into custody once the plane landed. A second box cutter was also found in the unidentified passenger's carry-on bag.
Review: American Airlines A321T Main Cabin Extra (JFK-LAX)
American Airlines’ premium transcontinental service onboard the Airbus A321T offers additional amenities over AA’s other domestic economy class flights and proved an efficient way to travel from New York to Los Angeles in Main Cabin Extra with a bit of extra legroom. American Airlines A321T Main Cabin Extra...
