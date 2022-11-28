Read full article on original website
How To Watch the Seattle Seahawks Games Live This Season (2022)
With Geno Smith doing more than enough for the Seattle Seahawks to start the season the team looks to once
FOX Sports
NFL Week 12 live updates: Steelers taking on Colts on MNF
Week 12 of the NFL season comes to a close with Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) playing host to Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday Night Football. Here are the top plays!. What an interception!. After the Steelers took an early 3-0 lead, they ball...
How To Watch the Philadelphia Eagles Games Live This Season (2022)
Regardless of the ups and downs in the 2022 season, the Philadelphia Eagles have managed to show the league that
nbcsportsedge.com
Cowboys and Colts Clash on Sunday Night
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
Sioux City Journal
Matt Rhule’s $74 million Nebraska contract among heftiest in college football
Nebraska has officially become one of the top-paying jobs in college football — for both a head coach and his assistants. Additional details emerged Monday about the Huskers’ pact with coach Matt Rhule, previously announced by the athletic department to be eight years. Rhule’s contract is for $74...
Sioux City Journal
With Justin Fields still feeling out if he can play with a left shoulder injury, Chicago Bears add fourth QB as a precaution
Justin Fields felt better Wednesday than he did a week ago as he continues his recovery from a separated left shoulder. But the Chicago Bears quarterback said he won’t fully know if he’s ready to play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field until he gets through more practices.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. The Chargers are a 2.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Chargers are -130 on the moneyline in the game. The Raiders are +110. The over/under for the game is...
Colts vs. Steelers: Inactive players for Week 12
Nick Foles QB — Ifeadi Odenigbo DE — DT DeForest Buckner (ribs/illness), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back) and linebacker Zaire Franklin (illness) are all active despite being listed as questionable. New DE Khalid Kareem is a healthy scratch after recently being signed from the Bengals practice squad. DE Ifeadi Odenigbo...
Only the Texans are ranked lower than Broncos in NFL power rankings
After yet another loss, the Denver Broncos are now 3-8. The Chicago Bears (3-9) and Houston Texans (1-9-1) are the only teams in the league who have worse records entering Week 13 of the season. Denver’s record might not be the worst in the NFL, but on paper, they look...
Is Burrow vs. Mahomes the next Brady vs. Manning? One Bengals player thinks so
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd grew up watching one of the greatest football rivalries in NFL history: Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning. The Bengals’ seventh-year receiver was 7 years old the first time that the two legendary quarterbacks dueled back in 2001. Brady’s New England Patriots defeated Manning’s Indianapolis Colts, 44-13, in a Week 3 matchup at Gillette Stadium. He would witness their legendary duels from that point on until their final meeting in the 2015 AFC title game - just three months before the Bengals drafted Boyd.
NFL flexes Week 14 Dolphins-Chargers matchup to prime time
The NFL has moved the Dec. 11 game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers to "Sunday Night Football."The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC, with the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos moving to 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS.It will be the second meeting between quarterbacks and 2020 draft classmates Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert. They faced each other in Miami during their rookie season. Tagovailoa, who went fifth overall to the Dolphins, has bragging rights after a 29-21 over the Chargers, who took Herbert with the sixth-overall selection.This will be the Chargers' third Sunday night appearance of the season. They had fourth-quarter leads against San Francisco on Nov. 13 and Kansas City on Nov. 20 before losing. The Bolts also are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night on Jan. 1 in Week 17, but with the defending Super Bowl champions decimated by injuries, that game also could be flexed.The Dolphins will be playing on Sunday night for the second time this year. They beat Pittsburgh on Oct. 23.
CBS Sports
Colts vs. Steelers odds, spread, line: Monday Night Football picks, NFL predictions from top model
The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to post their second win in three weeks when they take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. The Steelers (3-7), who are coming off a 37-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, defeated the New Orleans Saints 20-10 in Week 10. The Colts (4-6-1), who are 1-1 under interim coach Jeff Saturday, suffered a 17-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Indianapolis will be out to snap a seven-game skid against Pittsburgh.
Peter Woods-Tony Mitchell five-star Thompson duo four-peat in Alabama high school football
AUBURN − Tony Mitchell and Peter Woods helped start the dynasty at Jordan-Hare Stadium three years ago. The class of 2023 five-star recruits closed their chapter of Thompson's reign on top at the same place. Thompson routed Auburn 49-24 at the Alabama high school football Super 7 state championship Wednesday to capture its...
LeBron James scolds media for failing to ask him about Jerry Jones, suggests race has something to do with it
LeBron James wanted the media to ask him about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and took it upon himself to speak about him on Wednesday night.
Yardbarker
Colts Top 5 Offensive Players
Indianapolis’s 2022 season has been disappointing and a disaster. The Colts are currently 4-17-1 and fans need some positivity. Indy has had many players who made big plays at Lucas Oil Stadium. Too many players to count. I have decided to highlight the Colt’s top offensive players. In this article, I provide five players who helped the Colts win games and created countless memories for fans. These players gave it their all on the gridiron and did a hell of a job representing the horseshoe. Read and enjoy, please.
