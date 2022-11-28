ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

NFL Week 12 live updates: Steelers taking on Colts on MNF

Week 12 of the NFL season comes to a close with Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) playing host to Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday Night Football. Here are the top plays!. What an interception!. After the Steelers took an early 3-0 lead, they ball...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
nbcsportsedge.com

Cowboys and Colts Clash on Sunday Night

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Cleveland.com

Is Burrow vs. Mahomes the next Brady vs. Manning? One Bengals player thinks so

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd grew up watching one of the greatest football rivalries in NFL history: Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning. The Bengals’ seventh-year receiver was 7 years old the first time that the two legendary quarterbacks dueled back in 2001. Brady’s New England Patriots defeated Manning’s Indianapolis Colts, 44-13, in a Week 3 matchup at Gillette Stadium. He would witness their legendary duels from that point on until their final meeting in the 2015 AFC title game - just three months before the Bengals drafted Boyd.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS LA

NFL flexes Week 14 Dolphins-Chargers matchup to prime time

The NFL has moved the Dec. 11 game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers to "Sunday Night Football."The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC, with the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos moving to 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS.It will be the second meeting between quarterbacks and 2020 draft classmates Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert. They faced each other in Miami during their rookie season. Tagovailoa, who went fifth overall to the Dolphins, has bragging rights after a 29-21 over the Chargers, who took Herbert with the sixth-overall selection.This will be the Chargers' third Sunday night appearance of the season. They had fourth-quarter leads against San Francisco on Nov. 13 and Kansas City on Nov. 20 before losing. The Bolts also are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night on Jan. 1 in Week 17, but with the defending Super Bowl champions decimated by injuries, that game also could be flexed.The Dolphins will be playing on Sunday night for the second time this year. They beat Pittsburgh on Oct. 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Colts vs. Steelers odds, spread, line: Monday Night Football picks, NFL predictions from top model

The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to post their second win in three weeks when they take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. The Steelers (3-7), who are coming off a 37-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, defeated the New Orleans Saints 20-10 in Week 10. The Colts (4-6-1), who are 1-1 under interim coach Jeff Saturday, suffered a 17-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Indianapolis will be out to snap a seven-game skid against Pittsburgh.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Colts Top 5 Offensive Players

Indianapolis’s 2022 season has been disappointing and a disaster. The Colts are currently 4-17-1 and fans need some positivity. Indy has had many players who made big plays at Lucas Oil Stadium. Too many players to count. I have decided to highlight the Colt’s top offensive players. In this article, I provide five players who helped the Colts win games and created countless memories for fans. These players gave it their all on the gridiron and did a hell of a job representing the horseshoe. Read and enjoy, please.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

