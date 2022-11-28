ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

WSAZ

Man arrested after deputies find meth, cocaine inside home

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is facing drug charges after deputies found more than a pound of methamphetamine and an undisclosed amount of powder cocaine at his home. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Rodney Rodgers, 43, of Ravenswood, was arrested for two counts of transporting...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
sciotopost.com

60-Year-Old Woman Arrested for OVI and Drugs in South Bloomfield

South Bloomfield – A 60-year-old woman was arrested after being caught drunk behind the wheel again. On 11/25/22 South Bloomfield officer attempted to stop of red Ford Truck at the red light on USR 23 NB at SR 316. The vehicle did not stop at first but then pulled into a driveway located just a half a mile away. When the officer approached the vehicle the driver 60 year old Linda L. Endrizzi reported that she did not have a valid license. While talking to Endrizzi the officer reported the smell of alcohol on her breath. The officer asked her if she had anything to drink and she stated, “she wakes up and drinks every day” and “I can taste it.”
SOUTH BLOOMFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two charged in death of 10-month-old girl in Hocking County

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people have been charged in the death of a 10-month-old girl who spent three days on life support after suffering multiple severe injuries, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the sheriff’s office, Daisha L. Sommers, 24, of Logan, and her boyfriend, Jerry K. Johnson IV, 33, of […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Man Sentenced to Prison for Drugs after Traffic Stop

Pickaway – A man that was transporting guns and drugs was sentenced today after a traffic stop in Pickaway County. On 1/14/2021 at 10:16 hours, Troopers stopped a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado for a speed violation on US 23 northbound near milepost 11 in Pickaway County. A Circleville Police Department K-9 officer responded to the scene and the K-9 made a positive alert on the vehicle for narcotics.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman shot in Pike Co. early Wednesday morning

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Additional details have been released in the shooting of a woman Wednesday morning in Pike County. It happened at around 6:30 a.m. According to reports, the woman was shot in a vehicle along the 15000 block of Route 772. The suspect, identified as Joseph Scowden, 40, pulled into a nearby recovery center. Dispatchers told responding deputies that the man was attempting to flee with the wounded woman.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
live5news.com

Sheriff: 18-year-old dies after stabbing, 2 minors charged

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) - An 18-year-old in Ohio died Monday after he was allegedly stabbed early in the morning by two teens, according to officials. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the two minors, ages 14 and 16 years old, were arrested and charged with murder. The...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Pleasant now facing kidnapping, robbery charges

A man accused of murdering his grandfather is facing additional charges of robbery and kidnapping after more indictments from the Lawrence County Grand Jury. Kace Deleon Pleasant had been indicted during a special grand jury hearing in the Oct. 26 death of his grandfather, 73-year-old Harold “Tim” Pleasant, at their shared residence at 1217 S. Ninth St., Ironton.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Two juveniles charged with Ohio man’s murder

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the alleged killing of a Scioto County man early Monday morning. At 1:02 a.m. the Portsmouth police department responded to a 9-1-1 call of a reported stabbing. Upon arrival at the 1400 block of 2nd Street in West Portsmouth, officials found an 18-year-old […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSYX ABC6

Sheriff: juveniles charged in deadly stabbing in Scioto County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two juveniles were charged in connection with a man fatally stabbed in Scioto County, the sheriff said. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said deputies received a 911 call around 1 a.m. on Nov. 28 from a man who said his friend was stabbed near 1411 2nd St in Portsmouth, Ohio.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville man charged with 5th OVI

The State Highway Patrol has charged a Zanesville man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time. The OSHP reports that 33-year-old Daniel Morozowsky, Jr. was operating a vehicle eastbound on State Route 555 near Wayne Avenue in Zanesville. Authorities said Morozowsky was stopped for failure to drive...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WOWK 13 News

US 52 closed after Ohio tractor-trailer crash

UPDATE (8:53 P.M. Nov. 30, 2022) – Scioto County Emergency Management officials say all lanes of US-52 are closed again. UPDATE (6:55 P.M. Nov. 30, 2022) – Scioto County Emergency Management officials say one east bound lane of US Route 52 has reopened after a tractor-trailer crash. Officials say the westbound lanes will remain closed […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
osoblanco.org

Who is Angie Davis from Ohio’s Lancaster? An instructor has been taken into custody for inappropriate behaviour, Details discussed

It’s a broad tragedy, and it’s difficult to conceive of anything more disturbing than the reality that adults are taking advantage of children, yet that’s exactly what’s happening. When a woman is involved, it comes as much more of a shock than it would otherwise. The name Angie Davis comes up rather often in conversations on adolescents’ aggressive behaviour. It is within her legal rights to stay in her place of job, which is behind the bar, so the authorities will be able to locate her there.
LANCASTER, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Man Arrested After Driving Though a Shed

ROSS – A man was arrested after leaving the roadway and hitting several things including a shed. According to the Ross County sheriff’s office, on 11/28/22 around 8:30 pm they were called to the scene of a crash located on CR550 in Frankfort. When they arrived they talked to a homeowner who had called 911 when the driver left the roadway hit shed and then left the scene. Sheriff deputies found the vehicle in the woods. The passenger of the SUV was found to have a felony warrant and she was arrested. The driver who was found leaving the scene resisted deputies and was arrested.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Head-On Collision on Maple Avenue Sends Two to Hospital

ZANESVILLE, OH – Zanesville Police are investigating a head-on crash on Maple Avenue that sent two people to the hospital. The accident happened at the intersection of Maple Ave. and Brandywine Blvd around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. Zanesville police along with the Zanesville Fire Department and Genesis Community Ambulance responded...
ZANESVILLE, OH

