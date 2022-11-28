Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Update – Pike County Woman in Critical Condition after Boyfriend Shoots Her in the Neck with Gun
Pike County – Sheriff Tracy D. Evans reports that on November 30, 2022, at approximately 0700hrs, deputies were dispatched in the vicinity of 15221 SR 772 Piketon, Ohio in reference to a female who had just been shot in the neck. The caller stated that a male subject had...
WSAZ
Man arrested after deputies find meth, cocaine inside home
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is facing drug charges after deputies found more than a pound of methamphetamine and an undisclosed amount of powder cocaine at his home. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Rodney Rodgers, 43, of Ravenswood, was arrested for two counts of transporting...
sciotopost.com
60-Year-Old Woman Arrested for OVI and Drugs in South Bloomfield
South Bloomfield – A 60-year-old woman was arrested after being caught drunk behind the wheel again. On 11/25/22 South Bloomfield officer attempted to stop of red Ford Truck at the red light on USR 23 NB at SR 316. The vehicle did not stop at first but then pulled into a driveway located just a half a mile away. When the officer approached the vehicle the driver 60 year old Linda L. Endrizzi reported that she did not have a valid license. While talking to Endrizzi the officer reported the smell of alcohol on her breath. The officer asked her if she had anything to drink and she stated, “she wakes up and drinks every day” and “I can taste it.”
Two charged in death of 10-month-old girl in Hocking County
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people have been charged in the death of a 10-month-old girl who spent three days on life support after suffering multiple severe injuries, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the sheriff’s office, Daisha L. Sommers, 24, of Logan, and her boyfriend, Jerry K. Johnson IV, 33, of […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Man Sentenced to Prison for Drugs after Traffic Stop
Pickaway – A man that was transporting guns and drugs was sentenced today after a traffic stop in Pickaway County. On 1/14/2021 at 10:16 hours, Troopers stopped a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado for a speed violation on US 23 northbound near milepost 11 in Pickaway County. A Circleville Police Department K-9 officer responded to the scene and the K-9 made a positive alert on the vehicle for narcotics.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman shot in Pike Co. early Wednesday morning
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Additional details have been released in the shooting of a woman Wednesday morning in Pike County. It happened at around 6:30 a.m. According to reports, the woman was shot in a vehicle along the 15000 block of Route 772. The suspect, identified as Joseph Scowden, 40, pulled into a nearby recovery center. Dispatchers told responding deputies that the man was attempting to flee with the wounded woman.
live5news.com
Sheriff: 18-year-old dies after stabbing, 2 minors charged
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) - An 18-year-old in Ohio died Monday after he was allegedly stabbed early in the morning by two teens, according to officials. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the two minors, ages 14 and 16 years old, were arrested and charged with murder. The...
Ironton Tribune
Pleasant now facing kidnapping, robbery charges
A man accused of murdering his grandfather is facing additional charges of robbery and kidnapping after more indictments from the Lawrence County Grand Jury. Kace Deleon Pleasant had been indicted during a special grand jury hearing in the Oct. 26 death of his grandfather, 73-year-old Harold “Tim” Pleasant, at their shared residence at 1217 S. Ninth St., Ironton.
Jury convicts man in killings of 8 from another Ohio family
Jurors convicted a man Wednesday in the killings of eight people from another Ohio family after weighing his denials and other testimony against the word of witnesses including his brother and mother, who previously pleaded guilty for their roles. George Wagner IV, 31, was found guilty of all 22 counts...
Two juveniles charged with Ohio man’s murder
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the alleged killing of a Scioto County man early Monday morning. At 1:02 a.m. the Portsmouth police department responded to a 9-1-1 call of a reported stabbing. Upon arrival at the 1400 block of 2nd Street in West Portsmouth, officials found an 18-year-old […]
WSYX ABC6
Sheriff: juveniles charged in deadly stabbing in Scioto County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two juveniles were charged in connection with a man fatally stabbed in Scioto County, the sheriff said. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said deputies received a 911 call around 1 a.m. on Nov. 28 from a man who said his friend was stabbed near 1411 2nd St in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Jury convicts man in killings of 8 in Pike County massacre
Jurors convicted a man Wednesday in the killings of eight people from another Ohio family after weighing his denials and other testimony against the word of witnesses, including his brother and mother, who previously pleaded guilty for their roles.
WHIZ
Zanesville man charged with 5th OVI
The State Highway Patrol has charged a Zanesville man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time. The OSHP reports that 33-year-old Daniel Morozowsky, Jr. was operating a vehicle eastbound on State Route 555 near Wayne Avenue in Zanesville. Authorities said Morozowsky was stopped for failure to drive...
US 52 closed after Ohio tractor-trailer crash
UPDATE (8:53 P.M. Nov. 30, 2022) – Scioto County Emergency Management officials say all lanes of US-52 are closed again. UPDATE (6:55 P.M. Nov. 30, 2022) – Scioto County Emergency Management officials say one east bound lane of US Route 52 has reopened after a tractor-trailer crash. Officials say the westbound lanes will remain closed […]
sciotopost.com
Pike County – Woman Shot in Possible Domestic Situation in Serious Condition
Pike County – A woman is in serious condition after being shot this morning in Pike County. According to sources, the woman was shot in a possible domestic situation on Beavers Ridge Road. She was transferred to Pike Adena after a 911 call was made. Sheriff’s department and police...
WOWK
2 teens arrested for murder of 18-year-old in Scioto County, Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two juveniles are facing murder charges out of Scioto County, Ohio. According to Sheriff David Thoroughman, his office received a call around 1:00 am regarding a stabbing. A male said his friend had just been stabbed near 2nd Street West Portsmouth. Deputies say when...
Angry Ohio man barricades himself in burning home, refuses fire dept. help
ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A Zanesville, Ohio man barricaded himself inside his burning home Sunday and refused help from the local fire department, according to WHIZ and The Times Recorder. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said his department received a call about a house fire on Coopermill Road around 2 p.m. Sunday. When the South […]
osoblanco.org
Who is Angie Davis from Ohio’s Lancaster? An instructor has been taken into custody for inappropriate behaviour, Details discussed
It’s a broad tragedy, and it’s difficult to conceive of anything more disturbing than the reality that adults are taking advantage of children, yet that’s exactly what’s happening. When a woman is involved, it comes as much more of a shock than it would otherwise. The name Angie Davis comes up rather often in conversations on adolescents’ aggressive behaviour. It is within her legal rights to stay in her place of job, which is behind the bar, so the authorities will be able to locate her there.
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Man Arrested After Driving Though a Shed
ROSS – A man was arrested after leaving the roadway and hitting several things including a shed. According to the Ross County sheriff’s office, on 11/28/22 around 8:30 pm they were called to the scene of a crash located on CR550 in Frankfort. When they arrived they talked to a homeowner who had called 911 when the driver left the roadway hit shed and then left the scene. Sheriff deputies found the vehicle in the woods. The passenger of the SUV was found to have a felony warrant and she was arrested. The driver who was found leaving the scene resisted deputies and was arrested.
WHIZ
Head-On Collision on Maple Avenue Sends Two to Hospital
ZANESVILLE, OH – Zanesville Police are investigating a head-on crash on Maple Avenue that sent two people to the hospital. The accident happened at the intersection of Maple Ave. and Brandywine Blvd around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. Zanesville police along with the Zanesville Fire Department and Genesis Community Ambulance responded...
