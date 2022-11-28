Read full article on original website
Related
What are the symptoms of vitamin D deficiency?
Nutrient deficiencies can lead to a host of health problems. We speak to the experts about the symptoms of vitamin D deficiency, and how to avoid them
Underactive thyroid: The seven most common symptoms associated with the condition
The NHS defines an underactive thyroid (or hypothyroidism) as a failure of the thyroid gland, located in the neck in front of the windpipe, to produce sufficient quantities of the hormones needed to regulate the body’s metabolism, such as triiodothyronine and thyroxine.Without the right level of these hormones in production to moderate how the body stores and uses energy, many of its functions can gradually begin to slow down, affecting the internal organs.Symptoms associated with hypothyroidism develop slowly and are often difficult to distinguish from other ailments with which they might also be associated.The seven most common symptoms, according to...
Medical News Today
High protein breakfast may help prevent overeating and obesity
Researchers investigated the link between protein consumption and caloric intake. They found a link between lower protein consumption and higher caloric intake from fats and carbohydrates, which may increase obesity risk. They concluded that consumers, industry, and the government should prioritize reducing the intake of highly processed foods and increasing...
Seven benefits of vitamin D
Discover all the important benefits of vitamin D, from building strong bones and teeth to improving your mental wellbeing
Turmeric Supplements Linked to Liver Injury in Rare Cases, New Research Shows
Turmeric is a popular wellness supplement that's considered generally safe. But rarely, it's shown to do more harm than good.
cohaitungchi.com
Symptoms of Thyroid Problems in Women
Feeling drained, gaining or dropping a couple of kilos, or having hassle sleeping? If that's the case, you've loads of firm. These frequent complaints may be signs of a myriad of situations, together with problems of the thyroid, a butterfly-shaped endocrine gland. So how have you learnt whether or not or to not be involved?
Medical News Today
Can someone have hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism?
While it is unlikely, a person may alternate between hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism. This depends on the balance of thyroid antibodies present in autoimmune thyroid disorders. The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland at the base of the front of a person’s neck. It secretes hormones that help to control vital body...
cohaitungchi.com
Does beetroot juice lower blood pressure?
Hypertension is a severe public well being concern. It will increase the chance of extra harmful well being situations, reminiscent of coronary heart assault, stroke, and continual coronary heart failure. Hypertension can also be a significant danger issue for kidney illness. Beetroot accommodates excessive ranges of dietary nitrate (NO3), which...
Phys.org
Unique features of octopus create 'an entirely new way of designing a nervous system'
Octopuses are not much like humans—they are invertebrates with eight arms, and more closely related to clams and snails. Still, they have evolved complex nervous systems with as many neurons as in the brains of dogs, and are capable of a wide array of complicated behaviors. In the eyes of Melina Hale, Ph.D., and other researchers in the field, this means they provide a great opportunity to explore how alternative nervous system structures can serve the same basic functions of limb sensation and movement.
Diabetes in cats: A vet’s guide
With proactive treatment, you and your veterinarian can work together to manage diabetes in cats.
cohaitungchi.com
Iron Deficiency (Anaemia) Hypothyroidism Diet, Indian Anaemia Recipes for Hypothyroidism
How are Iron Deficiency and Thyroid Hormones Associated?. The lowered thyroid ranges results in suppression of bone marrow exercise which in flip might result in lowered manufacturing of purple blood cells (RBC) and thus trigger anaemia. This will additional result in not sufficient oxygen and vitamins being provided to different elements of the physique and so you could really feel drowsy and drained by means of the day.
Phys.org
Researchers find positive legacy effects after grassland droughts
Global climate-change-induced extreme droughts are increasing in grasslands worldwide. Severe droughts not only reduce current-year grassland productivity substantially, but also have a legacy effect on productivity in subsequent years. Such drought legacies can greatly affect the response of grassland ecosystems to climate change. In general, severe droughts tend to have a negative legacy effect on grassland productivity due to losses of meristematic tissues or plant mortality.
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of osteoarthritis of the hip?
Hip osteoarthritis is caused by the breakdown of the cartilage and bone around the hip joint. It can cause pain and stiffness in and around the joints, but symptoms can vary between people. Osteoarthritis (OA) is the. form of arthritis. It is characterized by inflammation and the gradual breakdown of...
Poor-Quality Sleep Linked to Fatty Liver Disease
Disturbed nighttime sleep, daytime napping and snoring are associated with an increased risk of metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), according to research published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Another study found that night owls may also be at greater risk for more severe fatty liver disease, researchers reported in the International Journal of Obesity.
Medical News Today
Joint and muscle pain with liver disease
Classic signs of liver disease include jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, and a swollen abdomen. However, doctors also associate certain joint and muscle issues with liver disease. cause of joint pain in people with liver disease is arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints. Arthritis can cause joint swelling,...
Phys.org
A batfish and a blind eel: Deep sea creatures discovered by researchers in remote ocean
Hair-raising photos of newly discovered sea creatures that evolved to survive the world's deepest depths reveal an extraordinary look at life from the abyss. Images were released earlier this month of several previously unknown fish discovered in the Indian Ocean off of Australia's remote Cocos (Keeling) Islands Marine Park. A blind eel with transparent, gelatinous skin was among the never-before-seen specimens.
Phys.org
Large terrestrial mammals are more vulnerable to acoustic impact of drones than to visual impact
Large terrestrial mammals are vulnerable to the acoustic sounds of drones, technological systems which are increasingly used to study the wildlife in open habitats such as the savanna and marshes. This is one of the conclusions revealed in a new study published in the journal Drones, which has been led...
Phys.org
New clues about how carbon dioxide affects bumble bee reproduction
While a beekeeper puffing clouds of carbon dioxide into a hive to calm the insects is a familiar image to many, less is known about its other effects on bees. A recent study revealed clues about how the chemical compound affects bee physiology, including reproduction. The research team, led by...
Healthline
Steroid Injections May Worsen Knee Osteoarthritis, Hyaluronic Acid May Help
Researchers say corticosteroid injections may actually make knee osteoarthritis worse for many people. They add that hyaluronic acid injections don’t appear to cause the same deterioration. Experts say the research provides important information for people with knee osteoarthritis as well as the medical professionals treating them. Osteoarthritis, the most...
Phys.org
Team creates nano-magnets that could restore damaged nerve cells
Neurons are the fundamental units of the brain and nervous system, the cells responsible for receiving sensory input from the external world, for sending motor commands to our muscles, and for transforming and relaying the electrical signals at every step in between. Neurons, also called nerve cells, are composed of three main parts: the cell body, the dendrites and the axon—a long, thin extension that is responsible for communicating with other cells.
Comments / 0