nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Suspected in Family Stabbing That Killed One Charged With Murder
(CNS) – A 34-year-old man suspected of stabbing three of his family members, one fatally, following a dispute in Indio was charged with murder Wednesday. In addition to the murder charge, Anthony William Piña-German of Indio was charged with two felony counts of attempted murder, according to court records. He also faces sentence-enhancing allegations of using a weapon during a felony and causing great bodily injury.
mynewsla.com
Felon Accused of Gunning Down Hemet Man, Wounding Woman Arraigned
A convicted felon accused of gunning down a 20-year-old man and wounding his female companion near downtown Hemet pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and attempted murder. Roman Ralph Mendez, 21, of Castro Valley was arrested earlier this month following a Hemet Police Department investigation into the double shooting in October.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Shooting in Cathedral City Leaves One Hospitalized
(CNS) – A male suffered three non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in Cathedral City Monday evening and underwent surgery. Cathedral City Police Department officers responded at 6:54 p.m. to the intersection of Via De Anza and Dinah Shore Drive after receiving a 911call regarding shots fired at the location, said Sgt. Mark Robles.
Grandmother, aunt accused in 5-Year-Old’s death re-enter not guilty pleas
The grandmother and aunt of a 5-year-old boy who died in Coachella re-entered not guilty pleas today to murder charges, and to abuse allegations involving other children. Hilaria Rangel, 55, and Miriam Silva, 39, were charged along with the boy's mother, 37-year-old Vanessa Cervantes Rangel, with one felony count of murder in the boy's death The post Grandmother, aunt accused in 5-Year-Old’s death re-enter not guilty pleas appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Felons Who Robbed Perris Residents During Sales Exchange Sentenced
Two convicted felons who robbed a pair of Perris residents during a sales transaction involving products advertised via the internet pleaded guilty Tuesday to armed robbery, and each was immediately sentenced to 10 years, four months in state prison. Diamond Franklin Crummie, 30, of Moreno Valley and Airron Deprese Willis,...
mynewsla.com
Hemet Man Who Stole Pickup and Was Found by Bloodhound Sentenced
A 35-year-old man who stole a pickup truck in Hemet while allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and hid from police officers until a bloodhound tracked him down pleaded guilty Tuesday to receiving a stolen vehicle and was immediately sentenced to 24 months probation. Felix Alexis Nieves of Hemet admitted the...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Convicted DUI Offender Accused of Killing Dad, Daughter in Wreck Arraigned
(CNS) – A multi-convicted DUI offender accused of killing an off-duty Riverside County sheriff’s deputy and his 19-year-old daughter in a driving under the influence wreck north of San Jacinto pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of second-degree murder and other charges. Scott Brandon Bales, 47, of...
mynewsla.com
Woman Fatally Injured in I-215 Crash Identified
A 23-year-old motorist killed when her sedan slammed into a utility pole alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta was identified Tuesday. Stephanie Bettini-Barbutti of Portland, Oregon, was fatally injured shortly before noon Saturday on southbound I-215, near Clinton Keith Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said the...
mynewsla.com
Felon Who Sold Deadly Dose of Fentanyl Facing 11 Years Behind Bars
A felon who sold a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 36-year-old Calimesa man is slated to receive 11 years in state prison when he’s sentenced two weeks from Monday. Gregory Robert Oviatt, 35, of Redlands, pleaded guilty last week to voluntary manslaughter under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admission, prosecutors dropped a second-degree murder charge against him.
zachnews.net
News Update: Newberry Springs, CA: Fatality vehicle crash along westbound Interstate 40 just east of Fort Cady Road killed man from Winchester, California afternoon last Sunday.
Sources: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Coroner’s Division and California Highway Patrol (Information) Newberry Springs, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Coroner’s Division and California Highway Patrol has confirmed and released the identity of the person who died in a fatality vehicle crash along westbound Interstate 40 just east of Fort Cady Road on Sunday, November 27th, 2022.
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley Traffic collision and rollover injures both drivers on 11/24
A traffic collision in Yucca Valley last Thursday, November 24th resulted in a rollover with injuries for both drivers involved. According to the sheriff’s report, at 6:20pm on the 24th deputies responded to the intersection of Buena Vista Drive and Avalon Avenue – they discovered a white Honda Fit driven by Melanie Schneider had collided with a grey Nissan Maxima driven by Jacqueline Burdick. The white Honda Fit had rolled onto its passenger side before coming to rest in the eastbound lane of Buena Vista Drive. The grey Maxima rolled over a stop sign before coming to a rest in the driveway of a nearby residence.
PSUSD teacher killed alongside husband in I-10 crash with tanker truck
It's a devastating loss in one valley school district. Palm Springs Unified early childhood teacher Anabell Ortega and her husband Alec Yzaguirre were killed in an overnight crash on Interstate 10. Click here to donate to Ortega's GoFundMe. Monica Castillo was a lifelong friend of Ortega's, first growing up together then teaching together in PSUSD. The post PSUSD teacher killed alongside husband in I-10 crash with tanker truck appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Woman Arrested for Alleged DUI in Five-Vehicle Crash in Menifee
A woman was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after being involved in a five-vehicle crash, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on Scott Road near Daily Road. The five vehicles were a Tesla sedan, Toyota sedan, Ford SUV, Kia sedan and a Jeep Wrangler. According to the Menifee Police Department, all the vehicles sustained major damage and multiple occupants of the vehicles suffered injuries.
Officials say Cathedral City standoff was “mistaken report”
Officials confirmed a stand-off situation at Date Palm Country Club Saturday evening was a "mistaken report." The incident was first reported by a viewer after 8:40 p.m. Saturday. There was a heavy police presence at one of the homes near the country club gate. A spokesperson of the management company that oversees the country club The post Officials say Cathedral City standoff was “mistaken report” appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Dirt Bike Rider Struck at Menifee Intersection Succumbs to Injuries
A dirt bike rider who was hit from behind by a car while making a turn at a Menifee intersection after dark on a poorly lit motorcycle died from his injuries after 10 days in the hospital, authorities said Wednesday. “On behalf of the Menifee Police Department, we would like...
Man killed in a shooting in Desert Hot Springs
A man was killed in a shooting Friday in Desert Hot Springs The shooting was reported at around 11:45 a.m. on Cactus Street near 6th Street. Police said they received a report of two shots fired in the area. Officers arrived and found a man dead outside of a residence with gunshot wounds. Cactus Drive The post Man killed in a shooting in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Single-Vehicle Crash Leaves One Dead, One Critically Injured
A single-vehicle crash left one person dead and another victim critically injured in Temecula, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday. The crash was reported at 11:45 a.m. Saturday on southbound Interstate 215 just north of Clinton Keith Road. According to the CHP, a woman behind the wheel of a 2004...
menifee247.com
Police Chief Varso leaves position after only five months
In the first big surprise since the inception of the Menifee Police Department in July 2020, Police Chief Ed Varso is leaving his position after five months to return to his previous job, city officials announced Monday. Varso (right), who succeeded Pat Walsh as Menifee Police Chief on July 5,...
