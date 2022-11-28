ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Tickets for select 2023 Derby Festival events on sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Enjoying the many events that the Derby Festival has to offer is a time-honored tradition in Louisville. Many tickets for select events in the festival go on sale on Wednesday, Nov. 30 beginning at 10 a.m. Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President, expressed his excitement for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Mark Anthony Mulligan, Local Artist, Songwriter And Highlands Fixture Dies

“Wood would just collapse when a wind storm comes,” said Mark Anthony Mulligan as he drew a brick building in the documentary “Peacelands/Mark Anthony Mulligan.”. If there was a song to be sung, a smile to be shared and people to listen, Mark Anthony Mulligan, Louisville folk artist, songwriter, and inspirator was enthusiastically willing to join. Monday, Nov. 28, Mulligan, a fixture on Bardstown Road, passed away at the age of 59. He was in care at the Wedgewood Healthcare Center in Clarksville, a facility for short-term recovery, rehabilitation and senior care.
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

Kentucky’s Notoriously Haunted Waverly Hills Hosting a Free Admission Day on December 10th

Waverly Hills is giving back with a really unique fundraiser that gets you into Waverly for free with a toy donation. Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, Kentucky is known for being extremely haunted. It has been said that a lot of paranormal activity takes place at the old sanatorium. Part of the reason for this reputation has to do with Waverly's history. The numbers vary, but it's said that thousands died at Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Weeklong fall break included in JCPS 2023-24 calendar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year. The district's board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6. Before, JCPS...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Gourmet popcorn shop opens its first storefront in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's finally a spot where you can get Froggy's Popcorn all the time. The small-batch, gourmet popcorn business opened its first storefront on Barret Avenue. Owner Melanie Fischer started Froggy's Popcorn in 2018. The company sells small-batch, gourmet, large-kernel popcorn, along with assorted confections. Previously only...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Gunshot survivor 'inking' legacy in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the past decade or so, we've watched the stigmas around tattoos change substantially. Nearly half of all Americans under 40 have some ink, and more than 145 million Americans have at least one. As a man who has made tattoos his business and life, Alonzo...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Is this yours? Man finds urn in Old Louisville alley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missing a loved one? We're trying to reconnect a lost urn with its owner. A man reached out to WLKY, saying he was walking around the Old Louisville neighborhood on Nov. 28 when he came across an urn. It appeared to be filled with remains and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Iroquois Park shelter burned over Thanksgiving weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the shelters at Iroquois Park has been burned according to officials. In a Facebook post, the Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said the shelter was burned over Thanksgiving weekend. The shelter had just gotten new level floor surfacing and a mown path. “One of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Popular music venue to reopen under new ownership

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A once popular music venue in Louisville will soon have new life with a pair of new owners at the helm. Louisville-resident Mark Evans announced on Instagram that he and Alley Mcdowell purchased The Whirling Tiger in Butchertown. Evans said in his post that he plans...
LOUISVILLE, KY
territorysupply.com

12 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Louisville, Kentucky

As the largest city in the Bluegrass State, Louisville is the urban hub of Kentucky and is filled with history, horse racing, and bourbon. However, if you’ve already explored all that Louisville has to offer, or you’re wanting to expand your trip throughout the region for a few days (or maybe you even call this lively city home), you might be looking for some easy weekend road trips from the Derby City.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

KMAC Museum to host annual holiday shopping event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you like art, cocktails and the holidays, this event is perfect for you!. KMAC Museum is hosting their annual holiday shopping event, 'Martinis and Mistletoe' on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Located at 715 W. Main Street on Museum Row, officials...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

In Your Backyard | Namesake behind Atherton High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tucked away in the Hayfield Dundee neighborhood surrounded by homes is J.M. Atherton High School, but who is John McDougall Atherton?. WHAS11 is uncovering the history of JCPS schools and the notable Kentucky namesake's whose stories you might not know. Atherton was born on April Fool's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New Bubba's 33, Jaggers locations to open in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Texas Roadhouse is planning to open a new Bubba's 33 and Jaggers location in Louisville. The company has filed plans to open a Bubba's 33 restaurant at Southpointe Commons, off Bardstown Road. Texas Roadhouse will also open a Jaggers — another of the company's concepts — in the east end, near Shelbyville Road and the Gene Snyder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Your guide to 'Light Up Charlestown'

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — Charlestown's most central park will glow with Hallmark-card-worthy lights and feature a 55-foot, beautifully decorated tree. Visitors at Greenway Park can reportedly enjoy a stroll through the paved park, over a pair of covered walking bridges. The Greenway Park concession stand will be open on Fridays...
CHARLESTOWN, IN
WHAS11

WHAS11

