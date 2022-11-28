Read full article on original website
Grass fire in Rye fully contained; all evacuations and pre-evacuations lifted
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire burning in southwest Pueblo County grew slightly overnight and was fully contained Tuesday afternoon. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says all pre-evacuations have been lifted as of Tuesday. The mandatory evacuations expired Monday night. The Old San Isabel Fire started off the...
Northbound Powers closed north of Galley in Colorado Springs Wednesday evening
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a pedestrian closed part of a busy Colorado Springs roadway Wednesday evening. Just before 5:30 p.m. all of northbound Powers was closed at Galley Road on the east side of the city. Police didn’t have many details they could share publicly, other than the cause of the crash was under investigation. Details on how seriously the pedestrian may have been injured were not available.
Schools evacuated due to wildfire in Colorado
UPDATE [4:22 PM]: One outbuilding has been destroyed, no other structures affected at this time. UPDATE [3:54 PM]: Evaucation has been lifted for Mount Baldy subdivision. Evacuations still in effect on Table Mountain Road. UPDATE [3:11 PM]: Now 60 percent contained. UPDATE [1:58 PM]: The fire is approximately 45 percent...
Pueblo issues temporary housing and shelter emergency, effective Tuesday evening
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The city of Pueblo has declared a housing and shelter emergency beginning Tuesday evening and continuing through Thursday morning. The ordinance will allow churches to use their buildings as temporary housing. “During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other religious institutions may utilize their...
WATCH: Evacuations ordered for a grass fire near Rye on Monday in Colorado
WATCH: Latest on the fire near Rye (5:30 p.m. 11/28) A fire prompted evacuations in Rye on 11/28/22. About 900 customers lost power after a car ran into a transformer. The closure is right next to the interstate.
Crash causes delays on I-25 south of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash on southbound I-25 was causing delays Wednesday evening. At about 4:30 p.m. CDOT stated the crash just north of the S. Academy exit was creating delays up to 13 minutes for southbound drivers. At about 4:50 p.m. traffic was moving at a faster...
Buck crashes through glass in Colorado, leaving bloody scene in basement
It's unclear exactly what resulted in a buck crashing through a Colorado Springs basement window on Tuesday, but Wildlife Officer Travis Sauder has a few guesses. "Maybe the buck saw its reflection in the window. Or maybe it was in a fight and lost," said Sauder of the bloody incident.
Fatal collision between dump truck and sedan in south Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed when a dump truck and sedan collided in south Colorado Springs Tuesday morning. The crash was reported at Las Vegas and Janitell just after 8 a.m. Police told 11 News one person was trapped and had to be freed by firefighters.
Peterson AFB East gate closed due to snow and crashes
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department said that the east gate off Marksheffel Road is closed due to icy conditions and multiple crashes. The east gate is located south of Highways 94 and 24.
Driver crashes through fire hydrant in Colorado Springs, hit-and-run crash under investigation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for the driver responsible for crashing through a fire hydrant in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. Police tell 11 News the call came in at about 12:30 p.m. along Applewood Ridge. The neighborhood is northeast of Pulpit Rock. As of 1:30 p.m., police were still searching for the suspect. The street was closed for a period of time as part of the investigation and for repairs.
No one injured in northeast Colorado Springs structure fire
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured when a fire broke out at a business complex in northeast Colorado Springs overnight. Around 1 a.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to Chapel Hills Professional Park, which is off Briargate Boulevard across the street from Chapel Hills Mall. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke drifting from the roof.
Colorado Springs police on accident alert status Tuesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With snow projected to continue falling Tuesday, Colorado Springs police are currently under “accident alert.”. Under accident alert status, if drivers are involved in a crash and there are no injuries, suspected drug/alcohol use, or public property damage, drivers are asked to exchange information versus calling police. Drivers then have up 72 hours to report the crash.
Multiple car crashes bring down traffic light pole
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The intersection of Flintridge Drive and Dublin Boulevard was closed temporarily after two separate crashes into a traffic light on Sunday, Nov. 27. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 11 p.m. Sunday night a single car crashed into a traffic light pole, and the pole ended up in […]
Wanted man captured in Security; shelter-in-place order lifted
SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A wanted man is in custody after briefly evading capture Monday morning. Residents in a Security neighborhood were told to stay in their homes for a short time while deputies tried to catch up to the suspect. “Deputies are in the area searching for a wanted...
Colorado Springs police cruiser struck by hit-and-run driver
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - While responding to one crash, police became involved in a collision of their own when a driver sideswiped a patrol car. Officers were at Fountain Boulevard and Powers Wednesday just before 5 Wednesday morning, emergency lights on, when a southbound vehicle hit the cruiser. The driver kept going and has not been located as 7:45 a.m.
Fatal crash closes southeast Colorado Springs roadway
A southeast Colorado Springs intersection is expected to be closed for several hours following a fatal vehicle crash Tuesday morning, according to Colorado Springs police. At about 8:35 a.m., police reported that East Las Vegas Street has closed from its 2700 block to Janitell Road due to a deadly crash.
Colorado Springs officials respond Monday to skepticism about possible future traffic, safety changes along North Nevada Avenue
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Neighbors in the historic Old North End neighborhood are expressing concern about proposed changes along Nevada Avenue, just north of the Colorado College campus, that they say would negatively impact larger homes and yards on both sides of the busy street. Old North End Neighborhood According to neighbors, a recently-completed The post Colorado Springs officials respond Monday to skepticism about possible future traffic, safety changes along North Nevada Avenue appeared first on KRDO.
WATCH: Lane closure on Garden of the Gods for next 2 weeks
Police say the car crashed in the Springs, and the suspects ran. Springs police say they found a badly injured man along South Nevada suffering from apparent stab wounds. "I simply wanted to save the family I found. If I had my way, I would shield everyone I could from the nonsensical acts of hate in the world, but I am only one person."
Authorities execute search warrant south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) was executing a search warrant south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night. Very few details were available last time this article was updated, but Sgt. Jason Garrett with EPCSO stated there was no known danger to the community. The search warrant execution started at about 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of Hampton Street in the Stratmoor area. The neighborhood is north of S. Academy Boulevard near B Street.
Temporary shelter emergency declared in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The national weather service predicts low and freezing temperatures for a period of time from Tuesday, Nov. 29 to Thursday, Dec. 1. As a result, Mayor Nick Gradisar has issued an emergency declaration for temporary housing and shelter in Pueblo on Monday, Nov. 28. In accordance with the provision of Ordinance number […]
