Rye, CO

KKTV

Northbound Powers closed north of Galley in Colorado Springs Wednesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a pedestrian closed part of a busy Colorado Springs roadway Wednesday evening. Just before 5:30 p.m. all of northbound Powers was closed at Galley Road on the east side of the city. Police didn’t have many details they could share publicly, other than the cause of the crash was under investigation. Details on how seriously the pedestrian may have been injured were not available.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Schools evacuated due to wildfire in Colorado

UPDATE [4:22 PM]: One outbuilding has been destroyed, no other structures affected at this time. UPDATE [3:54 PM]: Evaucation has been lifted for Mount Baldy subdivision. Evacuations still in effect on Table Mountain Road. UPDATE [3:11 PM]: Now 60 percent contained. UPDATE [1:58 PM]: The fire is approximately 45 percent...
RYE, CO
KKTV

Pueblo issues temporary housing and shelter emergency, effective Tuesday evening

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The city of Pueblo has declared a housing and shelter emergency beginning Tuesday evening and continuing through Thursday morning. The ordinance will allow churches to use their buildings as temporary housing. “During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other religious institutions may utilize their...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Crash causes delays on I-25 south of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash on southbound I-25 was causing delays Wednesday evening. At about 4:30 p.m. CDOT stated the crash just north of the S. Academy exit was creating delays up to 13 minutes for southbound drivers. At about 4:50 p.m. traffic was moving at a faster...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Driver crashes through fire hydrant in Colorado Springs, hit-and-run crash under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for the driver responsible for crashing through a fire hydrant in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. Police tell 11 News the call came in at about 12:30 p.m. along Applewood Ridge. The neighborhood is northeast of Pulpit Rock. As of 1:30 p.m., police were still searching for the suspect. The street was closed for a period of time as part of the investigation and for repairs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

No one injured in northeast Colorado Springs structure fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured when a fire broke out at a business complex in northeast Colorado Springs overnight. Around 1 a.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to Chapel Hills Professional Park, which is off Briargate Boulevard across the street from Chapel Hills Mall. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke drifting from the roof.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs police on accident alert status Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With snow projected to continue falling Tuesday, Colorado Springs police are currently under “accident alert.”. Under accident alert status, if drivers are involved in a crash and there are no injuries, suspected drug/alcohol use, or public property damage, drivers are asked to exchange information versus calling police. Drivers then have up 72 hours to report the crash.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Multiple car crashes bring down traffic light pole

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The intersection of Flintridge Drive and Dublin Boulevard was closed temporarily after two separate crashes into a traffic light on Sunday, Nov. 27. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 11 p.m. Sunday night a single car crashed into a traffic light pole, and the pole ended up in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs police cruiser struck by hit-and-run driver

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - While responding to one crash, police became involved in a collision of their own when a driver sideswiped a patrol car. Officers were at Fountain Boulevard and Powers Wednesday just before 5 Wednesday morning, emergency lights on, when a southbound vehicle hit the cruiser. The driver kept going and has not been located as 7:45 a.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs officials respond Monday to skepticism about possible future traffic, safety changes along North Nevada Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Neighbors in the historic Old North End neighborhood are expressing concern about proposed changes along Nevada Avenue, just north of the Colorado College campus, that they say would negatively impact larger homes and yards on both sides of the busy street. Old North End Neighborhood According to neighbors, a recently-completed The post Colorado Springs officials respond Monday to skepticism about possible future traffic, safety changes along North Nevada Avenue appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Lane closure on Garden of the Gods for next 2 weeks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A lane closure on Garden of the Gods Road is expected to last for the next two weeks. The closure is between 30th Street and Centennial Boulevard. The closure is for utility work.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Authorities execute search warrant south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) was executing a search warrant south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night. Very few details were available last time this article was updated, but Sgt. Jason Garrett with EPCSO stated there was no known danger to the community. The search warrant execution started at about 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of Hampton Street in the Stratmoor area. The neighborhood is north of S. Academy Boulevard near B Street.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Temporary shelter emergency declared in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The national weather service predicts low and freezing temperatures for a period of time from Tuesday, Nov. 29 to Thursday, Dec. 1. As a result, Mayor Nick Gradisar has issued an emergency declaration for temporary housing and shelter in Pueblo on Monday, Nov. 28. In accordance with the provision of Ordinance number […]
PUEBLO, CO

