nbcpalmsprings.com
Our Desert Past: Zaddie Bunker the Flying Grandmother of Palm Springs
She was a land developer who opened the first auto service station in Palm Springs but it wouldn’t be until she reached her golden years when she would make the world take notice of what she could do. In this edition of Our Desert Past, Steve Sumrall looks back on the legacy of Zaddie Bunker: the Flying Grandmother of Palm Springs.
zachnews.net
News Update: Newberry Springs, CA: Fatality vehicle crash along westbound Interstate 40 just east of Fort Cady Road killed man from Winchester, California afternoon last Sunday.
Sources: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Coroner’s Division and California Highway Patrol (Information) Newberry Springs, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Coroner’s Division and California Highway Patrol has confirmed and released the identity of the person who died in a fatality vehicle crash along westbound Interstate 40 just east of Fort Cady Road on Sunday, November 27th, 2022.
imbibemagazine.com
Inside Look: The Copper Room, Yucca Valley
The recently opened Copper Room in the Yucca Valley Airport is technically an airport bar, but it’s unlike any other. Not only does it sport a relaxed vibe with nary a harried traveler to be found, but the food and drinks are worth writing home about. Plus, it’s one of the few airport bars that doesn’t require a boarding pass, and it will instantly transport visitors to another era.
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley Traffic collision and rollover injures both drivers on 11/24
A traffic collision in Yucca Valley last Thursday, November 24th resulted in a rollover with injuries for both drivers involved. According to the sheriff’s report, at 6:20pm on the 24th deputies responded to the intersection of Buena Vista Drive and Avalon Avenue – they discovered a white Honda Fit driven by Melanie Schneider had collided with a grey Nissan Maxima driven by Jacqueline Burdick. The white Honda Fit had rolled onto its passenger side before coming to rest in the eastbound lane of Buena Vista Drive. The grey Maxima rolled over a stop sign before coming to a rest in the driveway of a nearby residence.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Monday, Nov. 28 SoCal Weather Briefing
A Wind Advisory has been posted for the Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass, High Desert, Inland Empire and area mountains from this afternoon before backing off Tuesday morning. And precipitation will be light and limited to our mountains.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Dozens of Palm Springs Section 14 Survivors Gather in Los Angeles, File Racial Reparations Claim
These are the words that Section 14 survivors have been pleading for nearly six decades. On Tuesday, they finally got their chance to speak. “Some of these families have never spoken about this. They never told their children. They never told their grandchildren. It was one of those secrets that they had very deep within,” Areva Martin, lead attorney for Section 14 survivors, shared. “So one of the things that’s happening through this process is giving them the freedom, giving families the freedom, to share their stories.”
eastcountymagazine.org
WHAT HAPPENED TO MICKEY GUIDRY? SAN MARCOS TEEN WENT MISSING THANKSGIVING WEEKEND NEAR OCOTILLO CAMP IN ANZA-BORREGO; WHEREABOUTS REMAIN A MYSTERY
Questions raised over early handling of case; no major search mounted for weeks after Jeep SUV found disabled 22 miles off-road in remote desert locale. February 25, 2010 (San Diego’s East County) - Grounded for stealing his stepfather's motorcycle and going joyriding November 20th in a Riverside County park, 16-year-old Mickey Guidry (also called Mike or Mikey) took his parents’ blue Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV on Thanksgiving to join friends who were camping at 5454 Split Mountain Road in Ocotillo Wells. He left camp at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 27th—and hasn’t been seen since. Now ECM has learned that this wasn't the first time the teen has gone missing. Sheriff officials are treating the case as a runaway.
NBC Los Angeles
A Palm Desert Shimmer Show Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary
WildLights at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert. Through Dec. 30, 2022 (select nights) Illuminated animals, treats for sale, and a festive atmosphere. COUNTING ALL OF THE STARS... during a visit to Palm Desert? You'd be outside all night, and you still might only cover a very minuscule section of the observable sky. That isn't anything to boo nor hoo over; the stunning section of the California desert is known for its velvety overhead bowl, a dome that is prettily pricked by innumerable petite points of light. But some spectaculars located on the land give all of those stars above some sparkly competition, including what's now twinkling at The Living Desert and Gardens. It's WildLights we're swooning over, an outdoor experience brimming with bright and beautiful light displays, including illuminated arrangements that pay incandescent homage to some of the animal park's residents.
nomadlawyer.org
Hemet: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hemet, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hemet California. Located in Riverside County, California, Hemet is the 89th largest city in the state. Its metro area covers part of the Mojave Desert. It extends 50 to 80 miles east of Los Angeles. It is the trading center for agriculture in the...
californiaglobe.com
Department of Interior To Give $250 Million In Funding For Salton Sea Restoration Efforts
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced on Monday that they will provide $250 million in funding to help reduce health risks and increase aquatic restoration efforts at the Salton Sea in Southern California. Since being formed over 100 years ago, the inland Salton Sea, located in Riverside County and Imperial...
Driving safely during high wind conditions
Westerly winds have brought gusty conditions to the Coachella Valley. Winds will be especially strong in wind-prone areas like the San Gorgonio pass where gusts can reach up to 60 mph. Due to these strong winds, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory until 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Strong winds can create difficult The post Driving safely during high wind conditions appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Section 14 Survivors Share Stories Following Palm Springs Lawsuit
It’s been nearly 60 years since countless families were forced to leave Section 14, only to see the place they called home go up in flames. And for many, those images and that pain still linger. “When I look back, and when I think about it, it just breaks...
discovercathedralcity.com
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Cathedral City Short-Term Vacation Rental Phase Out – January 1, 2023
The City of Cathedral City’s Short-Term Vacation Rental (STVR) Program sent a memo out this week to all STVR Owners of properties whose permits will terminate on Jan. 1, 2023. This notice serves as a reminder that all Short-Term Vacation Rental (STVR) permits, other than legally permitted Home Shares...
rctc.org
Know Before You Go with SoCal 511
The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
z1077fm.com
Tesla on autopilot sideswiped in 29 Palms, run off road
A Tesla on autopilot was involved in a collision in in Twentynine Palms on Saturday afternoon (November 26). At around 4:20 p.m, the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a call regarding a traffic accident near the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Mantoya Road. The medic engine arrived to find two damaged vehicles, and they provided medical aid to those involved in the collisions. The driver of the the Tesla told San Bernardino County Fire that the car was on autopilot when it was sideswiped by another car.
Sliding on Air: Lucerne Valley’s Blackhawk landslide
LUCERNE VALLEY – The Blackhawk Landslide, a large land mass said to have slid on a cushion of air, has generated curiosity since Ronald Shreve’s 1959 dissertation detailing a series of slides. This prehistoric slide is one of the largest known in North America.
News 8 KFMB
Autopsy: Woman died of meth overdose on ranch near Idyllwild
SAN DIEGO — Riverside County Sheriff Department homicide detectives have unsealed the autopsy report of Jodi Newkirk, a horse handler who died nearly a year ago under suspicious circumstances on a ranch near Idyllwild. Newkirk was reported to have died in a rollover ATV accident on the ranch two...
visitpalmsprings.com
Christmas Dinner in Palm Springs
If you’re looking for a great place to enjoy Christmas dinner with your family, look no further than Palm Springs. With its fantastic weather and beautiful views, Palm Springs is the perfect place to celebrate the holidays. And with so many great restaurants to choose from, you’re sure to find the perfect spot for your Christmas dinner.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Black, Mexican Families Seek Restitution for Palm Springs Evictions
(CNS) – Hundreds of Black and Mexican families will file claims Tuesday seeking millions of dollars in restitution from the city of Palm Springs for being forcibly evicted from the downtown Section 14 neighborhood in the 1950s and 1960s. Section 14 — a one-square-mile neighborhood owned by the Agua...
citynewsgroup.com
Mayor's Message: Thank You, Moreno Valley!
Growing up in Moreno Valley, I always felt that it was my calling to serve my community and help it thrive. As far back as I can remember, I wanted to do right by my family, friends, and neighbors who worked hard each day to provide for their loved ones.
