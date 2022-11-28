Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aaron Carter Said He Was On His Way to Florida to See Family Days Before DeathUncovering FloridaLancaster, CA
Neighbors Heard Screaming Coming From Aaron Carter's Home Amid DeathNews Breaking LIVELancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dies In Bathtub After His Brother Sent Him Photos Of Whitney HoustonSiloamLancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dead at 34AMY KAPLANLancaster, CA
mynewsla.com
Collision in Santa Ana Leaves One Dead
One person was killed Wednesday evening when the sport utility vehicle they were driving struck a tree next to a freeway in Santa Ana. Officers from the California Highway Patrol’s Santa Ana Office were called at 9:31 p.m. to where the southbound Orange (57) Freeway meets the westbound Riverside (91) Freeway where they found a Chevrolet Blazer had struck a tree after leaving the freeway at a high speed, a CHP spokesman told City News Service.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed by van in Lancaster
LANCASTER – A 28-year-old San Bernardino County man who was hit by a van and killed in the Lancaster area has been identified, authorities said Tuesday. The victim was fatally injured about 5:45 a.m. Sunday on Avenue I east of 80th Street East, the California Highway Patrol reported. Hector...
mynewsla.com
Six-Vehicle Wreck in Jurupa Valley Sends Three to Hospital
Three people were injured Wednesday in a six-vehicle wreck at a Jurupa Valley intersection. The crash happened at about 2:40 p.m. at Mission Boulevard and Country Village Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said multiple engine crews were sent to the location and found a total...
mynewsla.com
Woman Fatally Injured in I-215 Crash Identified
A 23-year-old motorist killed when her sedan slammed into a utility pole alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta was identified Tuesday. Stephanie Bettini-Barbutti of Portland, Oregon, was fatally injured shortly before noon Saturday on southbound I-215, near Clinton Keith Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said the...
Trailer Detached From Semi Cab on 10 Freeway Involved in Traffic Collision
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A detached semi trailer in lanes on the 10 Freeway was struck by a vehicle and temporarily closed the freeway early Tuesday morning in the city of Baldwin Park. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers responded to the eastbound 10 Freeway just east...
SUV Crash Involves Multiple Parked Vehicles
Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: A traffic collision involving an SUV impacted multiple parked vehicles in the city of Covina just before midnight, Monday. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles on the 5300 block of South Barranca Street around 11:44 p.m., Nov. 28.
mynewsla.com
Dirt Bike Rider Struck at Menifee Intersection Succumbs to Injuries
A dirt bike rider who was hit from behind by a car while making a turn at a Menifee intersection after dark on a poorly lit motorcycle died from his injuries after 10 days in the hospital, authorities said Wednesday. “On behalf of the Menifee Police Department, we would like...
Upland man accused of beating wife to death, abandoning young daughter at Mojave Desert gas station
An Upland man was arrested after he allegedly beat his wife to death, left her on the side of a road and then abandoned his young daughter at a gas station.
signalscv.com
CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit leads to foot chase, ends in arrest
A vehicle pursuit Monday afternoon that began on northbound Interstate 5 near Newhall — and led to a foot chase — ended with the arrest of a 32-year-old Los Angeles man driving what turned out to be a stolen Volkswagen, said California Highway Patrol officials. According to Officer...
2urbangirls.com
Pomona shooting leaves one dead
POMONA, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in an alley in Pomona and the shooter is still at large. The shooting took place at about 1 a.m. Monday near 600 Karesh Ave., according to Pomona police. The man died at the scene. His name will be withheld...
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A person was shot to death in the Central Alameda area south of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday, authorities said. The shooting happened around noon Wednesday in the 5800 block of Compton Avenue, near East Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. No additional information was immediately...
signalscv.com
Motorcyclist transported to nearby hospital after vehicle collision
A motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital Tuesday night after colliding with another vehicle on the intersection of McBean Parkway and Magic Mountain Parkway, according to law enforcement officials. Watch Sgt. Bill Edson of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said deputies responded to a call for a vehicle...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana woman is identified as one of three people who drowned in Ontario water basin earlier this month
A Fontana woman was identified as one of three people who drowned in a water basin in Ontario during a heavy rainstorm earlier this month, according to an update provided by the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. On Nov. 16, the body of Josephine Dominguez, 28, was recovered...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot
A man was shot and killed Wednesday on the border of the unincorporated Florence area and Los Angeles. The shooting occurred around noon in the 5800 block of Compton Avenue, near Slauson Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s...
mynewsla.com
Triple Homicide Result of `Inappropriate Romance’ Between Child, Predator
The slaying of three family members in a Riverside home stemmed from an “inappropriate romance between a predator and child” that spun out of control without any warning signs of an imminent threat, the older sister of one of the victims said Wednesday. “Nobody could imagine this crime...
mynewsla.com
Person Barricaded in Compton
Authorities Tuesday were working to arrest a person who was barricaded at a location in the Compton area. Deputies were sent to the 800 block of East Pine Street shortly before noon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau personnel also were sent to...
mynewsla.com
Hemet Man Who Stole Pickup and Was Found by Bloodhound Sentenced
A 35-year-old man who stole a pickup truck in Hemet while allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and hid from police officers until a bloodhound tracked him down pleaded guilty Tuesday to receiving a stolen vehicle and was immediately sentenced to 24 months probation. Felix Alexis Nieves of Hemet admitted the...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot And Killed In Pomona, Shooter Remains At Large
A man was shot and killed in an alley in Pomona and the shooter is still at large. The shooting took place about 1 a.m. Monday near 600 Karesh Ave., according to Pomona police. The man died at the scene. His name will be withheld pending notification of next of...
Authorities shoot armed murder suspect after chase ends in Riverside County, video shows
Authorities have released video that captured the dramatic ending to a wild pursuit in Riverside County.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in South Los Angeles Collision Identified
A man who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles was identified by authorities Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Tony Hernandez, 48, as the victim who died in the crash. The...
