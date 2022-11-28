ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

mynewsla.com

Collision in Santa Ana Leaves One Dead

One person was killed Wednesday evening when the sport utility vehicle they were driving struck a tree next to a freeway in Santa Ana. Officers from the California Highway Patrol’s Santa Ana Office were called at 9:31 p.m. to where the southbound Orange (57) Freeway meets the westbound Riverside (91) Freeway where they found a Chevrolet Blazer had struck a tree after leaving the freeway at a high speed, a CHP spokesman told City News Service.
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed by van in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A 28-year-old San Bernardino County man who was hit by a van and killed in the Lancaster area has been identified, authorities said Tuesday. The victim was fatally injured about 5:45 a.m. Sunday on Avenue I east of 80th Street East, the California Highway Patrol reported. Hector...
LANCASTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Six-Vehicle Wreck in Jurupa Valley Sends Three to Hospital

Three people were injured Wednesday in a six-vehicle wreck at a Jurupa Valley intersection. The crash happened at about 2:40 p.m. at Mission Boulevard and Country Village Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said multiple engine crews were sent to the location and found a total...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Fatally Injured in I-215 Crash Identified

A 23-year-old motorist killed when her sedan slammed into a utility pole alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta was identified Tuesday. Stephanie Bettini-Barbutti of Portland, Oregon, was fatally injured shortly before noon Saturday on southbound I-215, near Clinton Keith Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said the...
MURRIETA, CA
Key News Network

SUV Crash Involves Multiple Parked Vehicles

Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: A traffic collision involving an SUV impacted multiple parked vehicles in the city of Covina just before midnight, Monday. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles on the 5300 block of South Barranca Street around 11:44 p.m., Nov. 28.
COVINA, CA
mynewsla.com

Dirt Bike Rider Struck at Menifee Intersection Succumbs to Injuries

A dirt bike rider who was hit from behind by a car while making a turn at a Menifee intersection after dark on a poorly lit motorcycle died from his injuries after 10 days in the hospital, authorities said Wednesday. “On behalf of the Menifee Police Department, we would like...
MENIFEE, CA
signalscv.com

CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit leads to foot chase, ends in arrest

A vehicle pursuit Monday afternoon that began on northbound Interstate 5 near Newhall — and led to a foot chase — ended with the arrest of a 32-year-old Los Angeles man driving what turned out to be a stolen Volkswagen, said California Highway Patrol officials. According to Officer...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pomona shooting leaves one dead

POMONA, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in an alley in Pomona and the shooter is still at large. The shooting took place at about 1 a.m. Monday near 600 Karesh Ave., according to Pomona police. The man died at the scene. His name will be withheld...
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Shooting in Los Angeles Leaves One Dead

A person was shot to death in the Central Alameda area south of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday, authorities said. The shooting happened around noon Wednesday in the 5800 block of Compton Avenue, near East Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. No additional information was immediately...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Motorcyclist transported to nearby hospital after vehicle collision

A motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital Tuesday night after colliding with another vehicle on the intersection of McBean Parkway and Magic Mountain Parkway, according to law enforcement officials. Watch Sgt. Bill Edson of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said deputies responded to a call for a vehicle...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot

A man was shot and killed Wednesday on the border of the unincorporated Florence area and Los Angeles. The shooting occurred around noon in the 5800 block of Compton Avenue, near Slauson Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Barricaded in Compton

Authorities Tuesday were working to arrest a person who was barricaded at a location in the Compton area. Deputies were sent to the 800 block of East Pine Street shortly before noon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau personnel also were sent to...
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Hemet Man Who Stole Pickup and Was Found by Bloodhound Sentenced

A 35-year-old man who stole a pickup truck in Hemet while allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and hid from police officers until a bloodhound tracked him down pleaded guilty Tuesday to receiving a stolen vehicle and was immediately sentenced to 24 months probation. Felix Alexis Nieves of Hemet admitted the...
HEMET, CA
mynewsla.com

mynewsla.com

Man Killed in South Los Angeles Collision Identified

A man who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles was identified by authorities Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Tony Hernandez, 48, as the victim who died in the crash. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA

