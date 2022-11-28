ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

GOP-led Arizona county votes to delay election certification, defying deadline

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NTZ9N_0jQ6bGLi00

Arizona’s Cochise County opted against certifying its election canvass despite a statutory deadline to do so by Monday, a decision that is expected to quickly spark legal challenges.

The GOP-controlled county located in Arizona’s southeastern corner voted 2-1 against certifying the results, with supervisors citing arguments from a trio of conspiracy theorists who have claimed the county’s voting machines weren’t properly accredited.

“In that group’s opinion, the secretary [of state] has not been responsive in providing proof of lawful accreditation of voting machine laboratories,” Supervisor Tom Crosby (R) said at Monday’s meeting. “In my opinion, that lack of response would seem to suggest the inability to provide the requested proof by the secretary.”

Supervisor Peggy Judd (R) voted with Crosby against certifying the results, saying, “I like that idea, I felt there wasn’t enough.” Judd also attended the Jan. 6, 2021, rally in Washington that preceded the Capitol riot.

The Arizona secretary of state’s office and the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission have refuted the allegations about improper accreditation.

Arizona has become an epicenter for GOP challenges to the midterm elections, which comes two years after former President Trump and his allies advanced unfounded claims of mass electoral fraud in the state in the 2020 presidential election.

“These claims are derived from baseless conspiracies about Arizona’s equipment certification process,” State Elections Director Kori Lorick wrote to county supervisors last week. “Cochise County’s election equipment was properly certified and remains in compliance with state and federal requirements.”

Lorick promised to sue the county if it does not certify by Monday, and Marc Elias, a prominent progressive elections attorney, quickly announced after the vote that his firm will file a suit.

Supervisor Ann English, the board’s chair and lone Democrat, voted to certify the results.

“There is no reason for us to delay. We have heard from every person, more than once, how they feel about the certification of the machines,” English said.

“We have heard from the secretary of state’s office, who is in charge of elections,” she continued. “We have been presented materials that was asked for at the last meeting from both sides. And I feel that you both have the information necessary in order to make this decision that’s nondiscretionary.”

The two Republicans said they would consider a motion to certify the results on Friday, three days ahead of state officials’ deadline to certify the election by Dec. 5.

If the state moves ahead without a certified count from Cochise, it could alter the results of key races.

Rep.-elect Juan Ciscomani (R) narrowly won Arizona’s 6th Congressional District by about 5,200 votes, but that victory relies upon Ciscomani’s lead of more than 13,700 ballots in Cochise.

Meanwhile, supervisors in Mohave County, a Republican-leaning area in Arizona’s northwestern corner, voted to recess until later on Monday as they weigh whether they will similarly defy the statutory deadline.

In Maricopa County, Arizona’s most populous jurisdiction that includes Phoenix, the board’s certification meeting quickly became heated on Monday, with many showing up to persuade supervisors there against certification over printer malfunctions.

Comments / 159

Old Guy mumbling
2d ago

There are only 48000 votes in the county and Lake has 27K of them or 67%. The likelihood of anything that happened in that county making any meaningful difference in Hobbs lead is very small. This is just GOP B.S., again!

Reply
28
Stinky
2d ago

You lost, weather lady. You're comical, now. Republicans did this to themselves. You work for your constituants, not trump & yourselves. You have done nothing since before Obama. It's called Congress. Both parties working together (bi-partisan) to make ALL American's lives better.

Reply(14)
44
Trump has Diaper Rash
2d ago

they have absolutely no reason. the requests about machine certification was given. the malfunctions that occurred in another county was corrected and votes tabulated. just another example of BS from poorly educated Trump sheep

Reply
18
Related
The Associated Press

In Arizona, losing candidate points to perceived conflict

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Kari Lake and supporters of her failed campaign for Arizona governor are attacking Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs as having a conflict of interest for overseeing the election she won. Secretaries of state across the country routinely oversee their own races, and Republicans had no such criticism when one of their own was secretary of state in Georgia and oversaw his own election for governor four years ago. The criticism on Hobbs has persisted after one heavily Republican rural county declined to certify its own election results, forcing Hobbs to sue. Lake said in a video posted to social media this week that Hobbs “is now threatening counties with legal action if they do not crown her governor by certifying the election that she botched. You simply can’t make this stuff up.” Hobbs defeated Lake by a little more than 17,000 votes, and there has been no evidence that voters were disenfranchised, or that the result was in any way inaccurate. Every county in the state except one — Cochise County, in the state’s southeast corner — has certified its results. Hobbs’ lawsuit against the county has its first hearing on Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

Arizona GOP county refuses to certify votes — disenfranchising own voters and giving Dems a “gift”

Arizona Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake speaks at Chauncey Social on October 7, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) Longtime Arizona Central columnist E. J. Montini could barely control his amusement on Tuesday after the two Republican supervisors tasked with certifying the 2022 election results refused to do so even though Republican Kari Lake was the recipient of 58.9 percent of the votes and two other Republicans hold huge voting advantages.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Southern Arizona voters overwhelmingly support copper mining in Arizona

A recent survey commissioned by the Tucson Metro Chamber, in partnership with the Arizona Mining Association, showed that more than 66% of Southern Arizona voters support copper mining in Arizona. The poll, conducted in late September, also indicated that when given a description of the project and its location, more than half of voters support (52.6% support, 37.7% oppose) Hudbay Minerals’ new proposed Copper World Project, located 28 miles south of Tucson.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

Forest officials warn visitors about shipping container wall at Arizona border

PHOENIX – Officials are warning Coronado National Forest visitors about potential safety hazards related to shipping container border wall construction in southern Arizona. “We’re really concerned about just making sure that visitors know that there is this border wall activity occurring … and we want people to stay away from that,” Starr Farrell of the National Forest Service told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Hill

Oath Keepers leader verdict: What is seditious conspiracy?

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and one of the group’s state leaders were convicted Wednesday of seditious conspiracy and other charges related to their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Jurors announced their verdict in one of the most high-profile cases stemming from the insurrection after a nearly...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — GOP governor adds to TikTok pressure

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) put a ban on TikTok for state government-issued devices, ramping up the pressure from Republicans over the Chinese-owned company. Meanwhile, DoorDash cut more than 1,000 corporate workers, adding to the broad layoffs that have hit the tech sector. This is Hillicon Valley, detailing all...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

