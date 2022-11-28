Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Nose grown on woman’s arm was transplanted on her face, French doctors say
Doctors in France grew a nose on a woman’s forearm that was later transplanted onto her face. Plastic surgeons say it is one of the first-ever instances of the procedure. The woman, who previously had sinus cancer, lost a large portion of her nose and underwent multiple failed reconstructions, according to a Tuesday, Nov. 8, news release from a hospital in Toulouse.
Hospital refuses women in labour most common form of pain relief
A Kent hospital has withdrawn gas and air for women in labour due to ventilation issues impacting staff.The most common pain relief method used while giving birth, also known as Entonox, is a mixture of oxygen and nitrous oxide gas.But there is a problem with the ventilation system on the maternity ward at William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent.To prevent dangerous levels of nitrous oxide building up the hospital has banned its use for up to two weeks.While it is safe for mother and baby, medical staff on the ward could be affected by periods of exposure to it on...
Woman gets fired from job at hospital for eating leftovers off of patients trays
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my husband, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Hospital employees have many rules to follow to ensure their health and safety. One particular woman often ignored the rules, including the rule that hospital employees never eat anything while in a patient's room or off of the patient's plates.
Doctors were surprised to find a tree 'growing' in a man's lungs
Doctors have removed various objects from people's bodies, but a tree is unheard of. What happened to this man was something only told in stories. A 28 year old Russian man, Sidorkin, was scheduled for a surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. He told the doctors that he had excruciating chest pain and had been coughing up blood. The doctors came to the conclusio One of the doctors on staff at the time of the surgery, Vladimir Kamashev, began operations as normal.
Taking Action: Corcoran toddler needs double transplant urgently
A Central Valley family is pleading for someone to take action to help them save their 2-year-old son's life.
Parents refuse vaccinated blood in operation to save baby
NEW ZEALAND (WTVO) — Parents of a four-year-old baby are being taken to court over their refusal to allow for life-saving heart surgery to proceed unless non-vaccinated blood is used. According to The Guardian, the baby boy has severe pulmonary valve stenosis and needs emergency surgery, but the infant’s parents say they are fearful the […]
Parents refuse to let doctors use vaccinated blood in life-saving surgery on their baby boy because they think the Covid vaccine is 'experimental'
A New Zealand couple have refused to let doctors use vaccinated blood to perform life-saving heart surgery on their baby boy. The parents, who have not been named to protect their child's identity, are 'hugely concerned' about the type of blood being used in the surgery. Their four-month-old has severe...
Baby allegedly poisoned by nurse ‘received two bags of contaminated feed’
A baby boy allegedly poisoned by Lucy Letby received two bags of intravenous feed contaminated with insulin, a court heard.The 32-year-old nurse is accused of attempting to murder the infant by injecting synthetic insulin into his nutrition during a night shift at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit.The heart rate of the youngster – referred to as Child F – soared and his blood sugar dropped to a dangerously low level after the prescribed bag containing nutrients was connected to an intravenous line after midnight on August 5, 2015.His blood sugar levels remained low throughout the following day shift...
KevinMD.com
My daughter and COVID: a tale of 3 doctors
It was the best of medical encounters; it was the worst of medical encounters. But it is indeed a story of how two physicians viewed the same situation very differently, and how one brought trauma to a young patient, and one (two) brought healing to that very patient with the same set of information.
MedicalXpress
How paperwork and less than truthful patients at the doctor's office can lead to medical misdiagnoses
Nearly every time you walk into a doctor's office, you can count on filling out some form. One of those is usually related to HIPAA, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, a law that helps protect your private health information. While these forms are supposed to assure patients that...
infomeddnews.com
Medical Aspects of Any Addiction: Useful Tips to Overcome Your Problem
Addiction isn’t easy to overcome. For some people, addiction stays with them for their entire lives. It can even lead to an early death, if the substance to which one is addicted is particularly harmful, like heroin, for example. However, it is possible to overcome and defeat your addictions,...
Organ transplants spike during motorcycle rallies, study finds. Here's what that means.
Large motorcycle rallies, like those in Dayton and Sturgis, may be driving up organ transplants during these events, a new study found.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Meet the doctor who had a colonoscopy without anesthesia
Meet the doctor who had a colonoscopy without anesthesia. “If you did not have a colonoscopy, I would still recommend that you do it in a conventional way and get that IV sedation. But if you are an adventurer as I am, I would highly recommend that you do a colonoscopy the same way I did without anesthesia. I heard there might be only one patient out of 1,000 who is doing colonoscopy without anesthesia as I did. So in a way, that’s some kind of crazy record, and I will tell that one day to my grandchildren. I am already bragging about that. God bless, and remember that we never have enough time and love and do a colonoscopy sooner than I did.”
brytfmonline.com
‘From the first consultation, I remember the terror’: Diabetes requires health education – 11/28/2022
Anger, pain and distrust. These are some of the possible feelings a person may have after receiving a diagnosis diabetic🇧🇷 But that’s understandable. The disease is chronic and associated with frightening outcomes such as blindness, amputation and dialysis. However, science guarantees: communication, education, access to information and...
MedicalXpress
Organ donations, transplants increase on days of largest motorcycle rallies
The number of organ donations and organ transplants goes up markedly during large motorcycle rallies, according to a newly published analysis led by researchers at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital. The research, which appears Nov. 28 in JAMA Internal Medicine, shows that in the regions where the seven...
MedicalXpress
New risk models may help doctors predict mortality in hospitalized COVID patients
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, researchers have developed and validated two simple risk measurement tools to help clinicians more accurately estimate a hospitalized patient's COVID-19 risk of death. The two measurement models are called COVID-NoLab and COVID-SimpleLab. In collaboration with the Biobanque Québécoise de la COVID-19 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada,...
medtechdive.com
Baxter recall of connected incontinence pads ranked by FDA as Class I event
The Food and Drug Administration has categorized Baxter’s recall of its WatchCare incontinence management system as a Class I event. Officials assigned the recall to the highest risk category because of the potential for radio frequency emitted from the system to affect the operation of medically necessary devices such as insulin pumps and fetal monitors.
infomeddnews.com
Reasons Why The Role Of Nurses Is Important In The Healthcare System
Are you thinking of becoming a nurse? Or are you just curious about the importance of nurses in our healthcare system? If yes, then this article is for you. The nursing profession is often taken for granted. People don’t realize the importance of nurses until they need their services. Nurses are an integral part of the healthcare system and play a vital role in patient care. This article will discuss why nurses are so important to the healthcare system. Let’s get to the list.
Comments / 0