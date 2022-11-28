Read full article on original website
gordonramsayclub.com
Peanut Butter Pie (5-Minute Recipe)
This peanut butter pie is always a great idea when you want to eat something sweet or surprise your family of friends with a nice, creamy dessert. The best part is it just take 5 minutes to prepare it – seriously! As a peanut butter lover – this is my ideal treat – creamy and easy to make!
agupdate.com
Pumpkin Spice Cookies
In a medium bowl, toss together the flour, baking soda, 1 tsp. cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Set aside. Using an electric mixer and in a large bowl, beat together the butter and sugar until well blended. Mix in the pumpkin puree, egg and vanilla until smooth. Slowly mix in the flour mixture until just combined. Cover and chill in the fridge for 1 hour or until the dough is firm enough to roll in your hands.
gordonramsayclub.com
Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)
Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
EatingWell
Sweet Potato Bundt Cake with Maple Glaze
To prepare cake: Sift cake flour, all-purpose flour, oat flour, baking powder, 3/4 teaspoon salt, cinnamon, baking soda, ginger, white pepper, cardamom, allspice and nutmeg into a large bowl. Combine granulated sugar, brown sugar and oil in another large bowl; beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until well combined, 1 to 2 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add mashed sweet potatoes and vanilla, beating on medium speed until thoroughly combined.
geeksaroundglobe.com
Matilda Movie Chocolate Cake | Quick & Easy Recipe
Use a non-tasting oil like vegetable, canola, or rapeseed oil for this cake recipe, since the cocoa powder is so dry, you need to give extra moisture to the cake which is why you have to use oil instead of butter. Flour. Use all-purpose flour in this chocolate cake recipe.
Sweet Potato Casserole: A must have Thanksgiving side dish
With Thanksgiving just days away, turkeys and hams are starting to defrost everywhere in preparation for the main course. But for me, it's all about the side dishes. Baked macaroni, green beans, cranberry sauce and of course, sweet potato casserole. The recipe for sweet potato casserole with pecans originated in the South and early variations included different ingredients like cream or milk. The side dish became so popular that it is a staple on many restaurant menus and most holiday tables are not complete without a sweet potato casserole. The best part about this dish is that you can prepare it a day or two in advance, which is a great way to get a head start on your Thanksgiving cooking. Plus, you can store any leftovers in the refrigerator, for a few days to be enjoyed with those turkey sandwiches.
macaronikid.com
SAVORY MASHED SWEET POTATOES Recipe
THESE DELECTABLE SWEET POTATOES WITH ROSEMARY AND CANDIED PECANS WILL BE YOUR NEW GO-TO FOR THE HOLIDAYS AND SPECIAL OCCASIONS!. ½ cup (75 mL) 2% plain low-fat Greek yogurt or sour cream. 2 tbsp (30 mL) butter. 1 tbsp (15 mL) chopped rosemary. ¾ tsp (4 mL) salt.
Real Simple
French Onion Soup Bites
French onion soup is comforting and divine, but definitely not finger food. In comes this bite-size appetizer that borrows all the best parts of the beloved and classic soup. Melty Gruyere cheese and jammy, savory onions live in a tender, custard-like mixture that makes every nibble a flavor explosion. Store-bought phyllo pastry shells take the fuss out of preparing these for a crowd, leaving you to simply caramelize onions, whisk together a mixture of eggs and cream, and assemble these delectable bites before baking them off to crispy perfection.
thecountrycook.net
Egg Nog Mini Cheesecakes
A deliciously festive dessert, these Egg Nog Mini Cheesecakes are easy, flavorful and the perfect single serving dessert for all your holiday parties!. I'm definitely in the "eggnog afficionado" camp. I absolutely love it! Eggnog is amazing to add to holiday desserts since it is perfect for baking. These little cheesecakes are super flavorful with holiday spices and they come out so creamy! They make the perfect single serving dessert for all your holiday guests!
thespruceeats.com
Chicken Alfredo Pot Pie
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Chicken pot pie is the ultimate cozy comfort food, but making the dish from scratch is time consuming and can be tricky. In this recipe, using store-bought Alfredo sauce and canned biscuits instead of homemade bechamel and pie crust make it a weeknight friendly meal without sacrificing flavor.
KATU.com
Family Beauty, Health and Wellness!
Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head from the Bourbon Blonde Blog shares a few beauty, health and wellness products for you and the entire family. Features three radiance-boosting products to enhance your daily routine for skin that looks firmer, smoother, brighter, and more hydrated. Get a total body cardio and conditioning...
gordonramsayclub.com
Simple Cream Cheesecake with Oreo Cookies
This is a very simple cream cheesecake with Oreo cookies recipe. So rich, so creamy and really delicious. Plus the combination of a peanut butter frosting and Oreos is like heaven! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:. Classic Graham Crackers Crust. For the filling:. 10 Oreos. 1/3 cup...
Hash Brown Casserole - Cracker Barrel Style
This casserole is quick and easy to make, it's absolutely delicious with a mouth watering aroma. This is a great meal during the week when your busy with school and work. This is one of my most requested casseroles from my family, especially the kids! You can serve hash brown casserole with chicken, pork chops, ham or sausage. You can add veggies like broccoli, mushrooms, carrots or peppers. I make sure to have this casserole as a side during all the holidays, the kids gobble it up every time. I have even served this casserole at a few Sunday brunches with great success!
Food Network Chef Giada De Laurentiis: Baked Mashed Potatoes with Parmesan Cheese and Bread Crumbs
If you are a fan of Giada De Laurentiis then you'll want to try her Baked Mashed Potatoes with Parmesan Cheese and Bread Crumbs. It is a tasty side dish for Thanksgiving or anytime you crave mashed potatoes. You have creamy soft mashed potato topped with parmesan and breadcrumbs and baked in the oven until it's a golden brown. Also, this recipe can be prepared hours ahead of time.
Sheet pan spiced salmon with potatoes and caper chimichurri recipe
Sheet pan salmon and potatoes with caper chimichurri is a simple, easy weeknight dinner recipe.
Chicken Pot Pie Soup, a simple comfort food
I love chicken pot pies and this chicken pot pie soup is easy to make and is so thick and creamy which makes it the perfect, delicious cold weather comfort food. 1/2 lb. of small russet or yellow potatoes, peeled and chopped in cubes.
Homemade bread crumbs
Homemade breadcrumbs are easy to make and can be used in various recipes. I make mine from scratch with old bread. Breadcrumbs add a delicious layer of flavor and texture as a crunchy topping to pasta or mix-in for meatballs and casseroles. How to make homemade bread crumbs. Blender or...
Delish
Slow-Cooker Creamy Lemon Herb Chicken
The beauty of firing up your slow cooker is the aroma you’re hit with when you walk in the door at the end of a long day. A smell that says “dinner is ready!” This slow-cooker creamy lemon herb chicken spends all day bubbling along and results in everything you want in a meal: delicious, comforting, and easy. By cooking low and slow, the humble chicken breast is transformed into something that melts in your mouth. Lemon, herbs, and garlic infuse the chicken with loads of flavor with some cream at the end to round out the sauce.
