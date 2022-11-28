ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 1

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Homeward Bound: Missing New Hampshire dog found in Massachusetts a month after it disappeared

A dog that has been missing for almost a month was finally reunited with its owner- in another state. After escaping his Marlow, New Hampshire home and traveling across state lines, Bear the black lab was spotted roaming the town of Orange earlier this week. The North Quabbin Regional Animal Control tried unsuccessfully to trap the dog for a few days before Bear finally took the bait Tuesday morning.
MARLOW, NH
WGME

New COVID variants are taking over in Maine

(BDN) -- Maine is seeing new variants of COVID-19 become the dominant strains circulating in the state, but health experts don’t believe they will be any more severe than their predecessors or cause a massive spike in hospitalizations during the holiday season. The new bivalent booster protects against emerging...
MAINE STATE
WSBS

This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever

We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WGME

Thousands without power as strong winds whip through Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A powerful storm brought strong winds through Maine Wednesday evening. Central Maine Power is reporting thousands of customers without power. In Portland, trees were down, power was out and transformers blew sparks Wednesday night. Plenty of Mainers are still without power. Neighbors heard a loud bang late...
PORTLAND, ME
WSBS

Let it Snow! Ten Snowiest Cities and Towns in Massachusetts

Were just a little over three weeks out from the Christmas holiday and Massachusetts residents are looking at a week of 40 degree plus temperatures. After a crazy hot summer which brought a drough to most Massachusetts communities, residents are still enjoying above average December temperatures. There has been one occasion of measurable snowfall for some western Massachusetts communities, but dry so far for the most part.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WGME

Maine lobstermen, lawmakers visit Washington, DC to advocate for industry

PORTLAND (WGME) – With Maine lobstermen saying their livelihoods are at stake, local leaders are meeting with federal leaders in Washington, D.C. Maine House Republicans, including Representative Billy Bob Faulkingham, who is also a lobsterman, met with Senator Susan Collins Tuesday. They talked about what Maine's congressional delegation, state...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine social media group refusing to publish snowy owl photos

(BDN) -- If there is one thing snowy owls spending the winter in Maine don’t need, it’s paparazzi. That’s because too much attention from people taking their photos stresses the owls out and poses a real threat to their health. It’s not that wild bird experts like...
MAINE STATE
ABC6.com

Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
DARTMOUTH, MA
WSBS

Where Are the Toys R’ Us Locations in Massachusetts?

When Toys R' Us declared bankruptcy and announced they were closing all their stores back in 2018, I was devastated. I can remember making trips back from ether Boston or Hampton Beach, I used to beg my parents to stop at Toys R' Us on the way home at the Auburn MA. location just outside of Worcester.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Disability rights groups want Mass. to unseal old records that could shed light on abuse of mentally ill

Disability rights advocates seeking to investigate the history of state institutions in Massachusetts applied new pressure on lawmakers Wednesday to unseal old records that could shed light about the abuse endured by people with mental illnesses and developmental or intellectual disabilities. Lawmakers, activists and other officials gathered at the MetFern...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WGME

Missing Maine teen found in North Carolina

BUCKFILED (WGME) -- The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says a missing 14-year-old girl from Maine has been found in North Carolina. She is safe, according to deputies. The sheriff's office says officials located Hannah Thomas of Buckfield late Tuesday night at a home in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was taken...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy