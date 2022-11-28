Read full article on original website
Here’s why thousands of Cape Cod homeowners might need to replace their septic systems
State regulatory changes would require some homeowners to upgrade their septic systems to address water pollution. Thousands of Cape Cod homeowners may need to replace or upgrade their septic systems over the next few years, thanks to proposed state regulatory changes aimed at reducing nitrogen pollution in coastal areas. While...
MEMA: Thousands of people across Massachusetts without power after storm hit
BOSTON — A strong storm left nearly 50,000 customers without power in Massachusetts Wednesday night. Just after 9:40 p.m. more than 44,000 customers had lost power across the state, according to MEMA. In Quincy, more than 55% of power customers were in the dark around 9:30 p.m., according to...
Homeward Bound: Missing New Hampshire dog found in Massachusetts a month after it disappeared
A dog that has been missing for almost a month was finally reunited with its owner- in another state. After escaping his Marlow, New Hampshire home and traveling across state lines, Bear the black lab was spotted roaming the town of Orange earlier this week. The North Quabbin Regional Animal Control tried unsuccessfully to trap the dog for a few days before Bear finally took the bait Tuesday morning.
Massachusetts will give you a $75 gift card if you get vaccinated or boosted
More than 250 clinics are happening in Greater Boston and several more rural areas before the end of the year. Massachusetts residents can get a $75 gift card for getting vaccinated against COVID-19 through Dec. 31. All members of a family, adults and children alike, can receive gift cards for...
Royal Family thanks Mass. residents, Gov. Baker as they arrive in Boston
As the Royal Family arrived in the Bay State Wednesday, the prince of Wales extended his appreciation to Massachusetts residents — and especially Bostonians, ahead of The Earthshot Prize ceremony that will be held in the city later this week. In a Twitter post, Prince William also thanked Gov....
WGME
New COVID variants are taking over in Maine
(BDN) -- Maine is seeing new variants of COVID-19 become the dominant strains circulating in the state, but health experts don’t believe they will be any more severe than their predecessors or cause a massive spike in hospitalizations during the holiday season. The new bivalent booster protects against emerging...
This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever
We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
WGME
Thousands without power as strong winds whip through Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A powerful storm brought strong winds through Maine Wednesday evening. Central Maine Power is reporting thousands of customers without power. In Portland, trees were down, power was out and transformers blew sparks Wednesday night. Plenty of Mainers are still without power. Neighbors heard a loud bang late...
Massachusetts residents can earn $75 by getting a COVID shot at these locations
Massachusetts public health officials are offering state residents a chance to earn $75 if they receive any COVID-19 vaccine at select clinics around the state by the end of the year. Any of the COVID shots — a first dose, second dose or booster — will earn a $75 gift...
Let it Snow! Ten Snowiest Cities and Towns in Massachusetts
Were just a little over three weeks out from the Christmas holiday and Massachusetts residents are looking at a week of 40 degree plus temperatures. After a crazy hot summer which brought a drough to most Massachusetts communities, residents are still enjoying above average December temperatures. There has been one occasion of measurable snowfall for some western Massachusetts communities, but dry so far for the most part.
WGME
Maine Audubon Society asks Mainers not to photograph snowy owls from too close
PORTLAND (WGME) -- With snowy owls around right now, wildlife experts are urging people not to take pictures of the owls because it could harm their health in the long run. The Maine Audubon Society says the owls are extremely photogenic and draw plenty of birdwatchers. The Audubon says taking...
WGME
Maine lobstermen, lawmakers visit Washington, DC to advocate for industry
PORTLAND (WGME) – With Maine lobstermen saying their livelihoods are at stake, local leaders are meeting with federal leaders in Washington, D.C. Maine House Republicans, including Representative Billy Bob Faulkingham, who is also a lobsterman, met with Senator Susan Collins Tuesday. They talked about what Maine's congressional delegation, state...
WGME
Maine social media group refusing to publish snowy owl photos
(BDN) -- If there is one thing snowy owls spending the winter in Maine don’t need, it’s paparazzi. That’s because too much attention from people taking their photos stresses the owls out and poses a real threat to their health. It’s not that wild bird experts like...
WBUR
Thousands of Cape Cod homeowners may need to replace septic systems under new state regulations
A proposed change in state regulations could require tens of thousands of Massachusetts residents to replace or upgrade their septic systems in the next five years, unless local water districts come up with plans to mitigate nitrogen pollution. The new regulations would at first affect only Cape Cod, where decades...
WCVB
Massachusetts seeing heavy rain, damaging winds during Royal visit on Wednesday
BOSTON — A strong storm system has arrived in New England, bringing a period of heavy rain and strong to potentially damaging winds to Massachusetts on Wednesday. StormTeam 5 is highlighting Wednesday as an Impact Weather Day. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the entire state...
ABC6.com
Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
Popular Chicken Finger Chain Officially Coming to SouthCoast and Rhode Island in 2023
He was told a restaurant that only served chicken fingers would never succeed, but Louisiana native Todd Graves believed in his dream, and since 1996, Raising Cane’s has become one of the fastest-growing large restaurant brands in the country. Chicken lovers in New England must make the trip to...
Where Are the Toys R’ Us Locations in Massachusetts?
When Toys R' Us declared bankruptcy and announced they were closing all their stores back in 2018, I was devastated. I can remember making trips back from ether Boston or Hampton Beach, I used to beg my parents to stop at Toys R' Us on the way home at the Auburn MA. location just outside of Worcester.
Disability rights groups want Mass. to unseal old records that could shed light on abuse of mentally ill
Disability rights advocates seeking to investigate the history of state institutions in Massachusetts applied new pressure on lawmakers Wednesday to unseal old records that could shed light about the abuse endured by people with mental illnesses and developmental or intellectual disabilities. Lawmakers, activists and other officials gathered at the MetFern...
WGME
Missing Maine teen found in North Carolina
BUCKFILED (WGME) -- The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says a missing 14-year-old girl from Maine has been found in North Carolina. She is safe, according to deputies. The sheriff's office says officials located Hannah Thomas of Buckfield late Tuesday night at a home in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was taken...
