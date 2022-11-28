ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

DA Rosales fails to appear for court appearance, agrees to deal to resign

By Gabriela Rodríguez
 2 days ago

UPDATE: District Attorney Yvonne Rosales accepted a deal to resign effective 5 p.m. Dec 14 after she did not show up for a scheduled court appearance.

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – District Attorney Yvonne Rosales is expected to appear in a court hearing today for her removal case. The hearing is expected to determine whether she would be temporarily suspended.

We are less than an hour away from the hearing for removal of district attorney Yvonne Rosales. This comes after the prosecutor – County Attorney Joanne Bernal requested her temporary removal last week as Rosales awaits for her removal trial set for march of 2023.

The court documents submitted by Bernal insinuate Rosales had reportedly worked out a deal with Judge Tryon Lewis that she may have backed out of.

The withdrawal of her last attorney Luis Yanez will also be discussed during the hearing. We will be covering this hearing today and update you on the latest developments.

Donna Almada
2d ago

It's about freaking time!! she should be embarrassed and ashamed of herself.

Mae Lopez
2d ago

I just hope she didn't jepodize the Wal mart killer prosecution! That would really be bad for the families n embarrassing for El Paso !!! 😠 🤬 😡 👿

IGC67
2d ago

Wow. Leaving in disgrace. I’d be embarrassed to be seen. Do something else please. 😠

elpasomatters.org

DA a no-show at Walmart hearing; former prosecutor takes the 5th

El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales was a no-show in court Wednesday, leading a district judge to schedule a Thursday afternoon hearing for her to explain why she should not have to testify about an email tied to the Walmart shooting case. If Rosales fails to appear Thursday, state District...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

What is next for the El Paso District Attorney’s Office?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales agreed to resign on Dec. 14, questions remain about who is going to replace her, what happens with the current D.A.’s Office and the biggest case in the state — the Walmart shooting case.  On Monday, Rosales accepted an agreement to submit her […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales agrees to resign

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales agreed to resign from office effective 5 p.m. December 14, following months of scandals that dominated her less than two-year tenure at the helm of the 34th Judicial District of Texas. The agreement was made in the 346th Court Monday afternoon when a 1 p.m. […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Who will replace D.A. Yvonne Rosales after she resigns?

EL PASO, Texas -- The District Attorney's office has remained quiet a day after District Attorney Yvonne Rosales said she would resign from her position. The biggest question on everyone's mind is who will take over the office once Rosales leaves?. Currently, First Assistant District Attorney Salah George Al-Hanna is...
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

With district lines redrawn, state senator, mayor pro tempore can finally tie the knot

You might say New Mexico state Sen. Bill Soules and Las Cruces Mayor Pro Tempore Kasandra Gandara were drawn together. Soules and Gandara have been engaged for almost six years, but were waiting for the New Mexico Legislature to redrawn state Senate districts so they would be living in the same district and could get married without either one having to move house.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

SWAT situation resolved ‘without further incident’ with arrest of man

UPDATE: El Paso police have released the name of the man arrested during Monday night’s SWAT incident along Harrison. Julio Cesar Perez, 33, was arrested and booked on two outstanding warrants for probation violation for aggravated assault on a peace officer. Probation violations do not have a bond. Original story: El Paso police resolved a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso County holding surplus auction in early December

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will be auctioning off surplus inventory online between Dec. 1 and Dec. 10 and is inviting the public to participate. Those interested in purchasing extra inventory can do so via the Public Surplus website beginning on Thursday. A press release states that the auctions are open to […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

El Paso, Juarez back in same time zone

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – El Paso and Juarez, Mexico, will no longer be in different time zones starting on Wednesday. The move not only will cut down on confusion among international travelers but also put Juarez manufacturing plants back in line with El Paso warehousing and transportation networks, border leaders said. “We are […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s Nana dies at age 99

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to the public as Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s beloved Nana, has died at age 99, the Charlie Clark Automotive Group announced. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones, according to a statement sent out by the company. Aguirre “made an indelible mark on who […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Union Drafthouse, Marble Brewery to host Garden of Hope Ceremony

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Union Drafthouse has partnered with Marble Brewery for the entire month of November, honoring Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. For every Marble pint sold, the Union Drafthouse donated $1 to the Alzheimer’s Association in El Paso in order to spread awareness and help find a cure for the disease. On Wednesday, Nov. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso police arrest 26 people for DWI during Thanksgiving weekend

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police arrested 26 people and charged them with DWI from Wednesday to Sunday, Nov. 23-27, over the long Thanksgiving weekend. The previous weekend, Friday through Monday, Nov. 18-21, 18 people were arrested for DWI and the weekend before that, Nov.  11-14, police made 21 arrests for DWI.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Over 26 pounds of meth, rainbow fentanyl seized by CBP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In a single failed smuggling attempt, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over 26 pounds of methamphetamine and 3 pounds of “rainbow” fentanyl at the Paso Del Norte border crossing. “While many families were enjoying time together celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday,...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

