ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State ranked No. 4 in new AP women’s basketball poll

By Orri Benatar
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H3sC8_0jQ6a2BQ00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Buckeyes have been rolling and will have an all ranked matchup this week after staying put in the new rankings.

Ohio State (6-0) has been ranked No. 4 in the post-Thanksgiving weekend AP poll after beating Wright State and North Alabama comfortably in Columbus. The entire top four of South Carolina, Stanford, UCONN, and OSU carries over for another week.

Ohio State cracks AP men’s basketball poll for first time this season

In each of the Buckeyes past two wins, they scored 105 points and had at least five players score in double-figures. Star senior guar Jacy Sheldon did not play in either game and was seen wearing a boot Sunday on the bench while Ohio State beat North Alabama.

The past six games has been setup for a key week in the Buckeyes season as they face the No. 18 Louisville Cardinals at the KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Ohio State will then have its first conference game Sunday, playing Rutgers in Piscataway at 12 p.m.

AP Poll (Nov. 28, 2022)

1 South Carolina (29)
2 Stanford
3 UCONN
4 Ohio State
5 Indiana
6 North Carolina
7 Notre Dame
8 Iowa State
9 Virginia Tech
10 Iowa
11 LSU
12 NC State
13 Creighton
14 Arizona
15 UCLA
16 Utah
17 Michigan
18 Louisville
19 Oregon
20 Maryland
21 Baylor
22 Texas
23 Gonzaga
23 Marquette
25 Villanova
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

How Ohio State could make College Football Playoff: a timeline

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s one of the biggest weekends in college football with conference championship games Friday and Saturday. But for the second year in a row, Ohio State will be on the sideline. With the Buckeyes ranked No. 5 in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings, they are within reach of qualifying for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Penalty asked for Indiana doctor who spoke of Ohio 10-year-old’s abortion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican attorney general on Wednesday asked the state medical licensing to discipline a Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect. The complaint alleges Dr. Caitlin Bernard violated state law by not reporting the girl’s […]
INDIANA STATE
WDTN

Ohio State President Kristina Johnson to resign

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson is resigning. An announcement Monday night from Johnson said she will transition from her role as president in May 2023, the end of the current academic year. Her contract was set to expire in August 2025. A source told NBC4 that Johnson was set to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio bill targets pranksters making ‘swatting’ calls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A bill targeting pranksters who make false “swatting” calls to law enforcement will head to the floor of Ohio’s House of Representatives. Passed out of the Criminal Justice Committee on Tuesday, House Bill 462 would establish swatting – the act of intentionally reporting false or misleading information to first responders – […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Newborn baby dies two days after fatal Ohio crash

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A newborn baby who was in critical condition after a Saturday crash in Madison County has been pronounced dead, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The West Jefferson post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday on West […]
MADISON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Ohio probation officer sentenced to prison for extorting parolees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Bexley woman was sentenced to six months in prison for extortion in her former role as a federal probation officer. Helwa H. Qasem, 45, pleaded guilty in June to extortion under color of official right. She was sentenced Tuesday to six months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office […]
BEXLEY, OH
WDTN

George Wagner IV guilty on all charges in Rhoden family massacre

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A jury on Wednesday found George Wagner IV guilty on all 22 charges for his role in the murders of eight members of the Rhoden family. Jury deliberations started in the morning, and by the afternoon, had wrapped with a verdict. It came after three months in court, where family members […]
WAVERLY, OH
WDTN

Intel names lead construction company for New Albany semiconductor fabs

Intel Corp. has chosen construction and engineering firm Bechtel Corp. as the lead general contractor for construction of its $20 billion first two semiconductor fabrication facilities in New Albany. The Reston, Virginia, firm already has started listing New Albany jobs on its website. “We are excited about this progress,” Keyvan Esfarjani, Intel executive vice president […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
WDTN

Ohio companies marked as Google imposters, scammers in lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Google claims that companies in Columbus are pretending to be a branch of the tech giant as part of a scam. In a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Google accused a group going by a variety of names of “a large-scale scam operation […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

FBI investigating after agent shot person in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The FBI is investigating after one of its agents shot a person in the Hilltop neighborhood Wednesday morning. An FBI spokesperson said the shooting occurred during an FBI investigation around 10:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Racine Avenue, near Sullivant Avenue, and that “in accordance with FBI policy, the shooting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio man pleads guilty in mass overdose case involving children

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — In a press release, Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch stated that a second Zanesville man pleaded guilty in Common Pleas Court Monday to charges related to a mass overdose earlier this year. Chad Kennedy, 24, pleaded guilty to one second-degree felony count of corrupting another with drugs after helping his co-defendant, […]
ZANESVILLE, OH
WDTN

Deputies seek evidence after fatal hit-and-run crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Investigators are looking for answers after a man was found dead on a Clark County bridge early Friday morning. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s office, a passerby called for help around 4:30 a.m. on November 25, after they said they saw what they believed to be a person lying on […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

36K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy