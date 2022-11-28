ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

Oil spill coats Louisiana canal in 3,500 gallons of used lubricant from Houston-based company, Coast Guard says

HOUSTON – The Coast Guard said Wednesday morning it is monitoring the response to an oil spill in the vicinity of Calcasieu Point Landing near Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Coast Guard said in a news release that one of its Marine Safety Unit Lake Charles pollution responders received a report at approximately 8:15 a.m. Monday of an unknown quantity of oil in the water in an industrial canal north of Choupique Island.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Westlake sets rules for revenue from Horseshoe Casino

At the Monday Westlake City Council meeting, a measure was introduced that will prevent the city from using revenue from the Horseshoe Casino for payment of new debt or recurring expenses and Isle of Capri Boulevard will soon become Horseshoe Casino Boulevard. The National Golf Club of Louisiana also said...
WESTLAKE, LA
KLFY.com

Farm Service Agency Emergency Relief Program

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Emergency Relief Program applications went out early this year. This program is for crop insurance holders during 2020/2021. The deadline to apply is Dec. 15. The Livestock Forage Program is for livestock raisers who have faced disaster times, County Office Committee Ballots must be returned by Dec. 5. For more information, visit the FSA website.
LAFAYETTE, LA
stmarynow.com

Louisiana's Tiger Brigade takes part in Warfighter exercise

PINEVILLE – The Louisiana Army National Guard’s 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, headquartered in Lafayette, sent more than 100 soldiers to participate in Warfighter Exercise 23-2 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Oct. 25-Nov. 15. Warfighter exercises are designed to test division level elements who are spread out across the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY.com

Downtown Holiday Series

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Today through Dec. 10, Downtown Lafayette will be holding a Holiday Series at Parc International. The series will include a Christmas Carnival, the lighting of the Christmas tree, a concert, and movies in the Parc. For more information, visit the Downtown Lafayette website.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Laugh Gas 5

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — BigMyke from Poets’ Life Entertainment joined Passe Partout to talk about the Laugh Gas comedy show in Opelousas at the Amber Lee building this Saturday, Dec. 3. This will be the biggest show of the comedy series with the most comedians on the stage ever in the series. There will be a national headliner surrounded by local talent. For tickets, search ‘Laugh Gas 5’ on Eventbrite.
OPELOUSAS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy