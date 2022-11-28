Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Oil spill coats Louisiana canal in 3,500 gallons of used lubricant from Houston-based company, Coast Guard says
HOUSTON – The Coast Guard said Wednesday morning it is monitoring the response to an oil spill in the vicinity of Calcasieu Point Landing near Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Coast Guard said in a news release that one of its Marine Safety Unit Lake Charles pollution responders received a report at approximately 8:15 a.m. Monday of an unknown quantity of oil in the water in an industrial canal north of Choupique Island.
Lake Charles American Press
Westlake sets rules for revenue from Horseshoe Casino
At the Monday Westlake City Council meeting, a measure was introduced that will prevent the city from using revenue from the Horseshoe Casino for payment of new debt or recurring expenses and Isle of Capri Boulevard will soon become Horseshoe Casino Boulevard. The National Golf Club of Louisiana also said...
KLFY.com
Farm Service Agency Emergency Relief Program
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Emergency Relief Program applications went out early this year. This program is for crop insurance holders during 2020/2021. The deadline to apply is Dec. 15. The Livestock Forage Program is for livestock raisers who have faced disaster times, County Office Committee Ballots must be returned by Dec. 5. For more information, visit the FSA website.
theadvocate.com
Appeal hearing for fired Lafayette cop delayed over motion to recuse board member Kenneth Boudreaux
The appeal hearing for a Lafayette police officer fighting his termination was delayed Wednesday over a motion to have a Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board member recused from the case. Lafayette officer Pablo Estrada was fired in February 2021 for excessive use of force after punching a...
stmarynow.com
Louisiana's Tiger Brigade takes part in Warfighter exercise
PINEVILLE – The Louisiana Army National Guard’s 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, headquartered in Lafayette, sent more than 100 soldiers to participate in Warfighter Exercise 23-2 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Oct. 25-Nov. 15. Warfighter exercises are designed to test division level elements who are spread out across the...
Where Should Lafayette's New Heymann Center Be Located?
Lafayette Council members support an expert in-depth study and robust public input before a final decision is made.
KLFY.com
Downtown Holiday Series
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Today through Dec. 10, Downtown Lafayette will be holding a Holiday Series at Parc International. The series will include a Christmas Carnival, the lighting of the Christmas tree, a concert, and movies in the Parc. For more information, visit the Downtown Lafayette website.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette Mayor-President requests $48,000 raise, pushes raises for other top executives
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, who has come under fire for taking on extra jobs to supplement his Lafayette Consolidated Government salary, is seeking a $48,000 raise starting in 2024. He also is trying once again to give large pay raises to some of his top administrators, including the chief financial...
Youngsville restaurant announces closure: ‘This will be a permanent closing’
A popular Youngsville restaurant announced on Facebook that they are closing their doors for good.
Top 7 Best Christmas Towns in Louisiana
Here are the top 7 best Christmas towns to visit in Louisiana.
Daytime Traffic Closures Set for Johnston Street, US 90 as Holiday Season Continues
Thanksgiving is now behind us and everything is turning to Christmas as the holiday season continues. Christmas carols can be heard everywhere, especially in vehicles that are stuck in traffic as drivers are not only trying to get to their jobs or bring their kids to school but also have begun to buy gifts for Christmas...
brproud.com
Christmas movies filmed in Acadiana and Louisiana to watch this year
(KLFY) – The holiday season is here and there’s nothing like a holiday movie to get you in the Christmas spirit, so why not watch one that was filmed right here in Louisiana?. From Hallmark films to movies on the big screen, Louisiana has been the home to...
Good Samaritan Delivering Packages Found on Side of Ambassador Caffery
If you're waiting on a special package to be delivered, you may have a good samaritan knocking soon. Gabriele Stoute posted this photo on Facebook and it shows a package that was damaged while being delivered. However, there's much more to the story. According to Gabrielle's social media post, this...
Champion Tire & Brake To Expand Into North Lafayette With 2nd Location
The locally owned & operated automotive shop, Champion Tire & Brake, located at 2001 Verot School Road is expanding with a second location coming soon to 3019 NW Evangeline Thruway, formerly Scapes Inc. https://scapesincla.com. Founded locally by owners Adam Mach & Dru Boudreaux, Champion Tire & Brake offer a trustworthy...
theadvocate.com
Evangeline Thruway pedestrian safety measures to wait until I-49 Connector built
At least nine pedestrians have died and many others have been injured since 2020 trying to cross Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette. Despite pleas from residents over the years, including several attending a Nov. 15 City Council meeting, the state highway department says improvements will have to wait. Construction of the...
Lafayette Mayor-President explains need for security detail after questions raised
Questions are being raised about the Mayor-President of Lafayette who uses officers from the local police department, for his own personal security
New Iberia is home to many bumpy roads
Traveling on the roads in New Iberia can be an unpleasant experience for some, considering the city's need for new and improved infrastructure.
KLFY.com
Laugh Gas 5
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — BigMyke from Poets’ Life Entertainment joined Passe Partout to talk about the Laugh Gas comedy show in Opelousas at the Amber Lee building this Saturday, Dec. 3. This will be the biggest show of the comedy series with the most comedians on the stage ever in the series. There will be a national headliner surrounded by local talent. For tickets, search ‘Laugh Gas 5’ on Eventbrite.
Advocate: Officer wants Boudreaux recused from his hearing
Pablo Estrada's attorney says a radio show about the incident, which aired before Boudreaux was on the board, shows he is "biased"
theadvocate.com
Citing radio show, attorney wants Kenneth Boudreaux recused from fired cop’s Wednesday hearing
The attorney for fired Lafayette police officer Pablo Estrada is pushing for recently appointed Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board member Kenneth Boudreaux to recuse himself from Estrada’s termination appeal hearing on Wednesday. Estrada, 35, was fired from the department effective Feb. 22, 2021 for use of...
