Michigan State

Board of Canvassers Votes to Certify Michigan’s Election Results

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VXSwi_0jQ6ZUt200

UPDATE 11/28/22 1:45 p.m.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that the bipartisan Board of State Canvassers has voted unanimously to certify the November 2022 election results.

11/9/22 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday’s election had record turnout for a midterm election in Michigan.

The Secretary of State’s office says nearly all unofficial results were reported by midday on Wednesday. Now the canvassing and certification process begins.

Bipartisan boards of canvassers in each of Michigan’s 83 counties will start canvassing the results.

“Election canvasses are one of the many checks within Michigan elections that bolster integrity and ensure accuracy, and they are capped by bipartisan certification,” said Benson. “I am committed to seeing this process through to certification, and to following it with thorough post-election audits to provide even more transparency, identify best practices for future elections, and affirm voters’ well-placed faith in our democracy,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

County canvassers are required by law to certify the results by Nov. 22, and the bipartisan Board of State Canvassers is required to do the same by Nov. 28.

Any recounts would happen after Nov. 28.

