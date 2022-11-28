ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio sues Warner Brothers Discovery

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U98bU_0jQ6ZJQH00

( WTRF ) Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a motion asking to be appointed lead plaintiff in a securities class-action lawsuit claiming that Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) deliberately misled investors during the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc., fueling $25.5 million in losses for the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System and the State Teachers Retirement System.

The motion , recently filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, says that WBD and company executives David Zaslav and Gunnar Wiedenfels either knew or had access to adverse financial information about WarnerMedia but did not disclose it – as required by U.S. securities law – before the merger closed on April 8, 2022.

“Warner Bros. Discovery willfully withheld financial information that it was legally obligated to reveal for one highly self-serving reason – to ensure the merger’s approval,” Yost said. “In doing so, it created market distortions that cost Ohio’s pension systems and other institutional investors dearly, and that is not OK.”

At the time of the merger, the lawsuit says, WarnerMedia was in financial disarray and intentionally hid that fact from Discovery stockholders. The company, it turned out, had overinvested in costly but unproductive business lines, inflated its subscriber numbers by up to 10 million with no regard to margins, and otherwise provided false financial information to Discovery stockholders.

Had the true state of WarnerMedia’s business been disclosed, the merger consideration would have been significantly higher for OPERS, STRS and other Discovery stockholders, says Yost.

WarnerMedia’s financial challenges prompted Zaslav, the new CEO of the combined company, to disclose shortly after the merger that WBD would shut down many of its money-losing business lines, forcing the company to materially and negatively adjust its budget and financial expectations because they were wildly unrealistic.

Later, on Oct. 24 – just two quarters removed from the merger – Zaslav announced that WBD would be forced to take a massive restructuring charge, writing down between $3.2 billion and $4.3 billion.

By then, the securities violations had taken their toll on investors.

The lawsuit says that from April 11, 2022 – the first trading day after completion of the merger – to Sept. 23, 2022, the price of WBD’s common stock dropped 52.4% (from $24.78 per share to $11.79 per share) as the market became aware of the misrepresented and omitted facts.

The decline erased more than $31 billion in WBD’s market capitalization, says Yost

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 8

Related
NBC4 Columbus

What OSU president’s resignation could mean for Intel plant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dr. Kristina Johnson, who announced this week she is resigning as president of Ohio State University, is being applauded for her role in preparing Ohio for one of the state’s biggest projects. Steve Stivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, said Johnson’s replacement will have to be the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia wants UPS, FedEx to clarify gun purchase tracking policies

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and 17 other state attorneys general are asking major shipping companies to clarify new policies that allow them to track firearm sales with unprecedented specificity and bypass warrant requirements to share that information with federal agencies. According to the AG, UPS and FedEx are now burdening those who hold Federal […]
ALABAMA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania family-owned supply chain expanding to West Virginia

A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a 98-year-old family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, announces it will bring its services to the entire state of West Virginia. The company says it is expanding its industry-leading supply chain solutions to strengthen routes and transport of goods.   The service move into West Virginia comes on […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia rated as worst state to find a job

West Virginia has been ranked the worst state to find a job. In order therefore to determine the most attractive states for employment, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 35 key indicators of job-market strength, opportunity and a healthy economy.  WalletHub says their data set ranges from employment growth to median annual income to average […]
COLORADO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio eyes big changes to medical, recreational marijuana laws: Capitol Letter

Just doob it: The campaign to legalize recreational marijuana is hoping to get on November 2023 ballots, Laura Hancock reports. The proposed initiated statute was originally planned to be on the Nov. 8 ballot, but the campaign was delayed a year after a court fight and settlement. In the meantime, a bill expanding medical marijuana is being considered by lawmakers during lame duck.
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

A new report makes the case for an Ohio child tax credit program

The first payments for the advance child tax credit program began rolling out summer of 2021. It was part of the American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden. The idea was simple, a monthly cash payment to help parents cover the costs of raising a child. For about six months, parents with children under 18 received up to $300 a month per child.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs

A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio lawmaker takes aim at traffic-camera tickets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Automated traffic cameras that ding drivers who speed are yet again on the receiving end of Ohio Rep. Tom Patton’s wrath. The Strongsville Republican, who has taken aim at traffic cameras for years, is set to rally behind a string of bills on Tuesday to crack down on municipalities that employ […]
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

State Wildlife Officers John Coffman and Matt Teders, assigned to Fayette and Madison counties, respectively, were notified that a landowner had located four beagles running near the roadway. The landowner secured the dogs away from the road. Officer Coffman attempted to locate a number for the hunter whose name was on a collar while Officer Teders canvassed the area for the hunters. The officers found the hunters, and the dogs were reunited with their owners.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

77K+
Followers
9K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy