Fishkill, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Not a Perfect 10: Saugerties Man Charged For Operating Motor Vehicle

Over this past holiday weekend, a Saugerties man was charged by law enforcement for an alleged traffic infringement. Normally this is not the type of thing that breaks news, people get tickets for traffic violations every day. So that begs the question, what was so different about this incident that made it different than any other time someone gets a traffic ticket?
SAUGERTIES, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Kingston Police searching for local man, 31

Kingston Police are searching for a local man who hasn’t been seen since Monday morning in the west end. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Police said in a news release that Joel Naumann, 31, was last seen at about 10 a.m....
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster deputy suspended after his official vehicle was burglarized

ULSTER COUNTY – Several police agencies are investigating numerous car larcenies that occurred in Ulster County during the overnight hours on October 26th and 27th. One of the vehicles that had property stolen was an official Ulster County Sheriff’s Office car assigned to a sergeant in the department.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh murder suspect extradited; indictment unsealed

GOSHEN – The Newburgh man who is charged in the homicide of a man and wounding of a five-year-old boy, has been extradited from North Carolina and a murder indictment has been unsealed. Lamont Williams, 29, allegedly shot and killed Daquan Corbett, 29, in the City of Newburgh on...
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Wantagh Man Accused Of Robbing TD Bank In Plainview

A 54-year-old man was charged after police reported that he robbed a bank on Long Island. The robbery happened at TD Bank, located at 500 Old Country Road in Plainview, at about 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, the Nassau County Police Department said. NCPD said Dean Marneris, of Wantagh,...
PLAINVIEW, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Police Station “Incident”

#Bridgeport—At approximately 2:30pm the City of Bridgeport City Hall located at 45 Lyon Terrace was placed on a Lock-In/Lock-Out out of an abundance of caution due to a visitor making a threat inside one of the departments. That individual a short time later was apprehended and placed into custody by the swift work of the Bridgeport Police Department. The City of Bridgeport does not tolerate any threats to city employees and properties and will act accordingly and in a timely fashion.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
kingstonthisweek.com

Kingston Police investigating October break and enter

Kingston Police are investigating and searching for a man connected to a break and enter that allegedly occurred in October. Police said in a news release that sometime between 5 p.m. and midnight on Oct. 23, a man entered a residential building in the 700 block of Princess Street. Once inside, he removed cash and computer equipment.
KINGSTON, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
