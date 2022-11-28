Read full article on original website
Police arrest Kingston local for Price Chopper theft
Saugerties police arrested Danita M. Brocius, 40 of Kingston on November 29. Brocius allegedly stole items from a Price Chopper in Saugerties.
Woman Found Lying Unresponsive Alongside Ulster County Road
The Ulster County Sheriff's Office has begun an investigation. According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, early Tuesday morning a passerby driving on Route 28 in the Boiceville area called to report that there was an unresponsive person laying in a wooded area. When deputies responded to the scene they located a female who was deceased.
TIRE IRON BEATDOWN: Armed NY Man Follows Victim To Rt. 46 Exxon Lot In Vicious Road Rage Attack
An armed New York man was motivated by road rage when he followed a victim into the parking lot of an Exxon gas station on Route 46 in Mount Olive and initiated a vicious beatdown using a tire iron, authorities charged. The fight occurred on Route 46 West in front...
Not a Perfect 10: Saugerties Man Charged For Operating Motor Vehicle
Over this past holiday weekend, a Saugerties man was charged by law enforcement for an alleged traffic infringement. Normally this is not the type of thing that breaks news, people get tickets for traffic violations every day. So that begs the question, what was so different about this incident that made it different than any other time someone gets a traffic ticket?
Three injured following a home invasion in Hudson
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a home invasion that spilled into the streets on Tuesday night.
Kingston Police searching for local man, 31
Kingston Police are searching for a local man who hasn’t been seen since Monday morning in the west end. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Police said in a news release that Joel Naumann, 31, was last seen at about 10 a.m....
Ulster deputy suspended after his official vehicle was burglarized
ULSTER COUNTY – Several police agencies are investigating numerous car larcenies that occurred in Ulster County during the overnight hours on October 26th and 27th. One of the vehicles that had property stolen was an official Ulster County Sheriff’s Office car assigned to a sergeant in the department.
Man convicted of punching woman 100 times in ‘shocking’ hate crime is sentenced in NY
A New York man accused of punching a woman over 100 times earlier this year has been sentenced to prison bringing a close to one of “the most vicious and shocking” hate crime cases in Westchester County, an official said. In March 2022, as the woman, who has...
Newburgh murder suspect extradited; indictment unsealed
GOSHEN – The Newburgh man who is charged in the homicide of a man and wounding of a five-year-old boy, has been extradited from North Carolina and a murder indictment has been unsealed. Lamont Williams, 29, allegedly shot and killed Daquan Corbett, 29, in the City of Newburgh on...
Orange County PD, EMS exposed to suspicious drug
Five EMS workers and two Washingtonville Police officers were hospitalized after a medical call turned up a suspicious white powder on Saturday afternoon.
Wantagh Man Accused Of Robbing TD Bank In Plainview
A 54-year-old man was charged after police reported that he robbed a bank on Long Island. The robbery happened at TD Bank, located at 500 Old Country Road in Plainview, at about 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, the Nassau County Police Department said. NCPD said Dean Marneris, of Wantagh,...
Authorities: Suspicious activity reported at Plainview TD Bank, police cars respond to nearby McDonald's
News 12 is working to determine if there is a connection between the police presences at the McDonald's and TD Bank.
Reward: Dog Brazenly Stolen From Front Yard In Saugerties, NY
"It happened in 30 seconds" said Deborah Barry about the theft of her beloved dog on Thanksgiving Day in Saugerties, NY. There's now a reward being offered for their safe return, no questions asked. Taken by a Maroon Pickup Truck. Deborah shared that at roughly 2pm on Thanksgiving Day, her...
Thanksgiving Crash: Vehicle Crashes Into Ulster County House According to Police
A driver was taken to the hospital after police say an early morning motor vehicle crash occurred in Ulster County. Officials say the minivan the person was driving crashed into a house. Emergency workers from several districts and agencies worked together to help assist with the rescue. Minivan Crashes Into...
Police: Man arrested at McDonald's following Plainview TD Bank robbery
A man has been arrested following a robbery at a TD Bank in Plainview on Monday afternoon. Police say 54-year-old Dean Marneris, of Wantagh, entered the bank on Old Country Road before 3 p.m. Police say Marneris approached a 31-year-old teller and demanded money. When the teller questioned the demand,...
Name of victim released in deadly Sullivan County crash
Authorities say 30-year-old Angela Theodoseau was driving a 2020 Toyota on Route 17-B, near Bethel Woods, and collided with a dump truck.
Trial date set 4 years after Port Jervis building inspector's arrest
A trial date has now been set for next year in the forcible touching and sexual harassment case against a Port Jervis building inspector. David Rivera is accused of forcibly touching and sexually harassing two women on the job - a community member and his former secretary. He was charged...
Police: 3 men wanted for stealing thousands in car parts from dealership
The property was valued at approximately $9,600.
Bridgeport News: Police Station “Incident”
#Bridgeport—At approximately 2:30pm the City of Bridgeport City Hall located at 45 Lyon Terrace was placed on a Lock-In/Lock-Out out of an abundance of caution due to a visitor making a threat inside one of the departments. That individual a short time later was apprehended and placed into custody by the swift work of the Bridgeport Police Department. The City of Bridgeport does not tolerate any threats to city employees and properties and will act accordingly and in a timely fashion.
Kingston Police investigating October break and enter
Kingston Police are investigating and searching for a man connected to a break and enter that allegedly occurred in October. Police said in a news release that sometime between 5 p.m. and midnight on Oct. 23, a man entered a residential building in the 700 block of Princess Street. Once inside, he removed cash and computer equipment.
