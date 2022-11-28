Read full article on original website
As a person who writes about honesty and deception, I felt a spark of hope Monday when I found out that Merriam-Webster had made “gaslighting” the official word of the year for 2022. Maybe, just maybe, people are finally ready to engage with dishonesty and how it operates...
Lookups for gaslighting – defined as "the act or practice of grossly misleading someone especially for one’s own advantage" – increased 1,740%.
Merriam-Webster, the most online of the well-known dictionaries, has selected a term popularized by the internet as its word of 2022: “Gaslighting.” The verb once described a process of psychological manipulation that causes the victim to doubt their own thoughts and perceptions, but, through general overuse, has come to mean waging any extensive campaign of deception or misinformation. Unfortunately, this means that Merriam-Webster itself — which we’d like to believe is a trustworthy reference source — is gaslighting the American public. We already had the Year of Gaslighting, and it was 2016. Don’t you remember this? Donald Trump ran for...
Information in this article is based on opinion, personal experience, and medical websites, which are cited within the story. Fire Photo and Silhouette Photo by Unknown Authors are licensed under CC BY.
"Gen Z learned the word 'toxic' and hasn't stopped since then."
Jaron Lanier, the eminent American computer scientist, composer and artist, is no stranger to skepticism around social media, but his current interpretations of its effects are becoming darker and his warnings more trenchant. Lanier, a dreadlocked free-thinker credited with coining the term “virtual reality”, has long sounded dire sirens about...
Narcissists are atypical people who are deeply self-conscious and egotistical. Their inflated sense of self makes them difficult to live with and trust. They often feel entitled to control others, and will make other people feel bad or wrong. Their self-esteem is extremely fragile, and they do not take criticism well, which makes them difficult to live with.
If you’re the DJ Tanner or Marsha Brady of the family, chances are you’re the responsible leader of the pack. But if you identify with Stephanie Tanner or Jan Brady and assume the role of the middle child, you likely get lost in the shuffle and keep the peace. Then, there are the Michelle Tanners of the world (AKA the baby of the clan) who are the outgoing charmers (“You got it, dude!”). These assumptions are all based on the birth order theory that says the order in which you were born dictates your personality traits. Is there any truth to it? Could it be the answer to why siblings are so different? I sought out Michele Goldman, a psychologist and advisor for Hope for Depression Research Foundation, to get the breakdown of the birth order theory, what it says about each sibling, and why some people may not fit its framework.
EDD (Empathy Deficit Disorder) can exist solely on its own because a person simply does not feel or possess empathy. However, it is very commonly associated with narcissists because they possess similar traits.
Fantasies can misguide you in relationships. It is important to be aware of how past relationships may impact present ones. Good relationship choices lead to greater happiness. A real relationship is often different from how you imagined, but that can make it more satisfying. Frequently, my patients want to form...
Narcissistic relationships can be very damaging to the victims. The person in this kind of relationship may manipulate you and take control of your life. Moreover, these relationships may cost you your self-esteem, material belongings, and relationships with friends. It's important to know how to recover from a narcissistic relationship.
Merriam-Webster DictionaryPhoto byPeter Sokolowski. Merriam-Webster Dictionary has released Word of the Years since 2003, giving insight into what went on during the year. They track searches for the most looked-up terms.
The sense of superiority Male Chauvinism: male prejudice against women; the belief that men are superior in terms of ability, and intelligence. It has been a century since women began to strive for their rights and got what they deserved. The advocacy of women's rights on the grounds of equality of sexes; Feminism incorporates the position that society prioritizes the male point of view and that women are treated unjustly in these societies. Males have marched shoulder to shoulder with women in demonstrations and actively participated in the women's rights movement. But recent research portrays a different side of 'men', Male Chauvinism. Researchclaims that American men believe women's gains have come at their expense.
Growing up, I had absolutely no boundaries in place. Anyone who came into my life was welcomed with open arms, and many amazing people entered through those imaginary doors. Along with the good, many toxic people entered through those doors as well because you will inevitably get some bad apples when you let everyone in.
When we don’t set boundaries, we're setting a precedent. We’re sending the message that we’re okay with someone’s behavior. It’s the same as socializing a toddler or a dog. Bad behavior allowed is condoning it, and it will be repeated.
