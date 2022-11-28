Giving Tuesday, November 29th, 2021, refers to the Tuesday after Thanksgiving observed across the nation and is a day that encourages people to do good after days of celebrating and online shopping. Giving Tuesday, also known as #GivingTuesday for hashtag purposes, was created in 2012 as a simple idea that has become a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people to transform their communities. Over the past nine years it has grown into a day that inspires millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO