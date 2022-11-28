Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jersey Boys live on stage: White Plains Performing Arts Center, 11 City Pl, White Plains, NY 10601.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Fun and Festive Holiday Events In Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYStamford, CT
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
Holiday Markets and Events Happening in Westchester NY in DecemberOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
6 Must Visit Coffee Shops in Lower ConnecticutOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
Related
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Guilded Lynx
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Guilded Lynx!
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Danbury: Michael Rosenbaum Alternative Choices Natural Healing
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Michael Rosenbaum...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Rebel and Rose Tattoo
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Rebel and...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Resident Receives 10K Entrepreneur Grant
Congratulations to Kevin Davis owner of Ridgefield's Mind-Body Botanicals who is the winner of a 10K National Down Syndrome Society and Voya Cares® Grant. NDSS and Voya Financial are proud to award $10,000 to Kevin and his company, Mind Body Botanicals, so they can grow their business of selling essential oil-infused ultra moisturizing towelettes!
hamlethub.com
Artwork, Accessories, Books, Décor, and More by Local Consignors at KTM&HC’s Holiday Boutique in the Barn
The holiday season is in full swing, and shoppers will find a fantastic assortment of gifts – including dozens of locally made items – at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center's Holiday Boutique in the Barn! Located in our beautiful historic red carriage barn, the Holiday Boutique is open from Thursdays to Sundays through December 18.
hamlethub.com
Volunteers Wanted to Serve on Town of Southbury EMS Committee
The Town of Southbury is looking for volunteers to serve on the Emergency Medical Services Committee. Any Southbury resident interested in serving on this Committee should forward a letter of interest and resume to the First Selectman’s office at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Amy Kahn Russell Jewelry
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Amy Kahn...
hamlethub.com
Now IT Works awards 1st Community Impact IT Partner Grant to ACT of CT
ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut receives technology grant. Now IT Works has named ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut the first recipient of its Community Impact IT Partner Grant. Located in Ridgefield, CT, ACT of CT is a growing, non-profit theater organization that brings high-quality arts programming to the...
hamlethub.com
Invention Convention comes to the Ridgefield Library, registration is OPEN!
The Invention Convention is an internationally recognized educational organization that started in 1983. Students develop creative problem-solving and critical thinking skills through invention and entrepreneurship. The program culminates in a local competition event where students are recognized and move forward to a State level competition. The program is open to all K-12 students across Ridgefield.
hamlethub.com
Danbury Dancer Earns Regional Titles and Qualifies for the World Championships
The New England Regional Irish Dance Championships, also known as the "Oireachtas," was recently held in Hartford, CT the weekend before Thanksgiving. It is the area's most prestigious event bringing in top dancers from schools in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine and competitions have as many as 100 competitors.
hamlethub.com
Support Danbury Nonprofits on GivingTuesday!
Thanksgiving - check. Black Friday - check. Cyber Monday - (almost) check. Tomorrow, November 28 is GivingTuesday, a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to...
hamlethub.com
Westport Police to Hold Annual Holiday Toy Drive
The Westport Police Department Benevolent Association, in partnership with the Westport Police Athletic League, will be hosting their annual “Holiday Toy Drive”, that provides toys to underprivileged children throughout Fairfield County. Officers will accept new, unopened and unwrapped toys, as well as cash donations in the parking lot...
hamlethub.com
Tina Cobelle-Sturges painting sells for $110,000 at RADical Hope auction, raises funds to prevent the #2 killer among college students
Tina Cobelle-Sturges’ painting auctioned off at RADical Hope Foundation's fundraising event last night in New York City for $110,000. A well-known Ridgefield artist, Sturges was recently asked by the RADical Hope Foundation to create a piece of art symbolic of the nonprofit’s mission:. To break the grip of...
hamlethub.com
ElderHouse’s New Partnership with New Canaan's Flower Again Brings Joy to Seniors
ElderHouse Adult Day Center, a leader in serving aging seniors and their caregivers, is the proud recipient of beautiful floral centerpieces generously arranged and donated by Flower Again, an organization committed to recycling fresh flowers. Flower Again, a not-for-profit, located in New Canaan, CT, inspires hope and happiness through the...
hamlethub.com
Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley Launches Giving Tuesday Campaign
Giving Tuesday, November 29th, 2021, refers to the Tuesday after Thanksgiving observed across the nation and is a day that encourages people to do good after days of celebrating and online shopping. Giving Tuesday, also known as #GivingTuesday for hashtag purposes, was created in 2012 as a simple idea that has become a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people to transform their communities. Over the past nine years it has grown into a day that inspires millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.
hamlethub.com
Red Cross is helping seven families after fire on Lexington Ave. in Norwalk
NORWALK, Conn. (November 30, 2022) – The American Red Cross is helping seven families – 13 adults after a fire yesterday on Lexington Avenue in Norwalk. The Red Cross provided assistance to meet the families' immediate needs. Responders included: Heather Dunn, Francis Cassella, and Laverne Moore. The Red...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Diwali: A Celebration of Light
November 5 brought singing, dancing, and delicious food to the Indian community of Ridgefield. This year's Diwali celebration was at Ridgefield's very own Rec Center. Diwali commemorates the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness; it is commonly referred to as the festival of lights. After two years of virtual events, over 30 families gathered in person to celebrate the 15th anniversary of this community occasion.
hamlethub.com
CT DOT Road Closure to Impact Westport Commuters
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is announced a scheduled closure that will affect Westport commuters. The I-95 southbound on-ramp and off-ramp at Exit 17 in Westport and I-95 southbound on-ramp at Exit 16 will be closed. The on-ramp to I-95 southbound at Exit 17 will be closed and detour...
hamlethub.com
Milford Arts Council and Frank Critelli Host Pass the Guitar on December 15 to Support Beth-El Center
Pass the Guitar is a movement across our state, bringing musicians and communities together for a purpose. Hosted by the Milford Arts Council and Frank Critelli, member of The Bargain Band and host of WPLR’s The Local Band Show, it will showcase 20 local performers on the MAC stage, sharing but one guitar. As they “pass the guitar”, volunteers from Beth El Center and All in for Milford will be passing the basket for donations.
hamlethub.com
Celebrate Christmas Eve at The Waters Edge at Giovanni’s in Darien
Christmas Eve is about being with Family and Friends. Join us at The Waters Edge at Giovanni's on Christmas Eve and dine on our Christmas Eve specials of Bronzini Piccata, Zuppa Di Pesce, Osso Bucco over Gnoochi, our Signature Surf 'N Turf and so many other delightful meals on our menu. Make dinner exceptional. Ask your server which one of our many wines from our Award-Winning Wine Cellar will pair well with your meal. We have a Junior Menu for Children 12 and under.
Comments / 0