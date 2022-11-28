ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Analysis: Ohio GOP legislators fast-track election law changes, despite opposition

The Republicans who rule the roost in the Ohio Statehouse have developed quite a habit recently of creating legislative solutions in search of an actual problem. Since the Nov. 8 election, during the lame-duck session of the 134th Ohio General Assembly, legislators and at least one statewide elected official have come up with ideas that many see as nothing more than a power grab by a political party that already controls almost every nook and cranny of Ohio government.
OHIO STATE
WYSO Daily News Update: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Ohio Gender-Affirming Bill Dead for Now - A bill that would have restricted the kind of medical care transgender children can receive will not be taken up during the Lame Duck session of the Ohio Legislature. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles explains. Mixed Verdict for Capitol Attack Suspect - A Champaign...
OHIO STATE
The DNC may alter the 2024 presidential nominating calendar

SCOTT BRENNAN: Terrified (laughter). MASTERS: That's Scott Brennan, a longtime member of the committee and a two-time former state party chair. BRENNAN: The former head of the DNC, Tom Perez, hated caucuses, and so I knew going into 2022 that it was going to be an uphill battle the whole way.
IOWA STATE
A new report makes the case for an Ohio child tax credit program

The first payments for the advance child tax credit program began rolling out summer of 2021. It was part of the American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden. The idea was simple, a monthly cash payment to help parents cover the costs of raising a child. For about six months, parents with children under 18 received up to $300 a month per child.
OHIO STATE
A farmer adapts to climate change and spreads harvest throughout the year

Higher temperatures and extreme weather caused by climate change are bringing more risks to the traditional farming schedule. WITF's Rachel McDevitt visited one Pennsylvania farmer who's learning to adapt his crop and spread his harvest throughout the year. RACHEL MCDEVITT, BYLINE: Hugh McPherson reaches up to the branch of a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Closing the gender pay gap could be critical in reducing California homelessness

The knot of issues that contributes to child poverty in the U.S. has many strands. The increase in the Child Tax Credit during the pandemic was said to have helped reduce child poverty across the country by 50%. Closing the gender pay gap could also help. And a new report shows that doing so will decrease homelessness among women in California by 40%.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Centerville man arrested for threatening a mass school shooting in California

A Centerville man is jailed after allegedly making online threats to commit a mass shooting at a California school. The FBI has arrested 21-year-old Alex Jaques after agents said he posted the threats on YouTube earlier this month. They were directed at Washington Middle School in Salinas, California. The FBI says Jaques had been a student at another school in the same county.
SALINAS, CA

