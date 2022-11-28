ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET 17

Southbound I-5 lanes open after semi-truck collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed after a crash between two semi-trucks early Tuesday morning, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The collision happened just before 4 a.m. near the Grapevine inspection facility, south of the Outlets at Tejon. Officials say...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Three hurt in Highway 33-Wood Street crash

Three people were transported to Bakersfield hospitals with non-life threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision at Wood Street and Highway 33 Tuesday evening. All three injuries were riding in a Toyota Camry that collided with a Saturn Vue about 5:30 p.m. Both vehicles had multiple passengers in them. Taft Police...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Failing streetlights in areas leave Bakersfield drivers on edge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many Bakersfield drivers might think the same thing: when will the streetlights get fixed? Why is it so dark outside? Like Laloni Dunas, who says it is becoming more and more dangerous to drive in certain areas of Bakersfield. “Especially since it’s getting dark faster, it’s like really scary because these […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield CHP makes 25 DUI arrests over Thanksgiving

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield office of the California Highway Patrol arrested 25 motorists over the Thanksgiving holiday for investigation of driving under the influence. California Highway officer Tomas Martinez said in a news release the arrests were made between Wednesday and Sunday during the agency’s maximum enforcement period. Officers also investigated three fatal […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Happy Humpday Kern County today is the "Calm Before the Storm"

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday everyone it's been a perfect Fall week. Changes are on the way starting tomorrow as rain moves our way. An area of Low Pressure is pushing two systems into Southern California hoping to bring a quarter inch of rain. Strong winds and cooler...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

City plans to spend thousands on dumpster enclosures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city has a preliminary plan to provide 100 dumpster locks and five enclosures to businesses however the cost of these enclosures isn’t cheap. The plan is still in the works but for now, the city is working on a project that will prevent dumpster divers and illegal dumpers from getting […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

2022 Christmas Parade: route and traffic advisories

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2022 Bakersfield Christmas Parade returns to Downtown Bakersfield Thursday starting at 6 p.m. This years theme is “Hometown Christmas for over 40 years.”. The parade route begins on 22nd Street and L Street (in front of the 17 News Studio) before making a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Driver sentenced in deadly officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced Tuesday for driving a vehicle during a brief chase after which his passenger ran and was fatally shot by police. Ismael Gardea, 39, was sentenced to eight months after pleading no contest last month to recklessly evading police, according to court records. He also received four years […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Chance of rain for the Bakersfield Christmas Parade

A storm system arriving tomorrow night will be responsible for producing measurable rain in Kern County. There will a brief break in precipitation chances Friday, prior to another storm system impacting this weekend with mountain snow and valley rain. The valley could see between .25-.50″ of rain and mountains between .50-.75″. There could be between […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets 15 years after pleading no contest to Wasco shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to an assault charge in a shooting that seriously injured a man in Wasco. Alejandro Jauregui, 24, was sentenced Wednesday. He pleaded no contest last month to assault with a gun, and prosecutors dismissed four other felonies, […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Kern County deputies shoot, wound person after pursuit in Wasco

Update: (Nov. 28) The sheriff’s office said an occupant of the vehicle had a handgun and fled on foot and that is when the officer-involved shooting happened. The suspect who was struck and taken to a hospital for treatment is a 21-year-old man, according to the sheriff’s office. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County deputies […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield, about 112 miles north of Los Angeles and 16 miles west of the Sequoia National Forest, is home to several historic sites and the popular Kern River. It’s the biggest city and county seat of Kern County, situated in the San Joaquin Valley in Central California, named after former colonel and lawyer Thomas Baker, who arrived in the region in 1863.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Officer-involved shooting leaves Wasco residents concerned

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Sunday at around 1 a.m., deputies investigated gunshots heard nearby in Wasco that led to an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened at Gromer and Magnolia avenues. As the sheriff’s office said, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle, but the driver led deputies on a short chase that ended in a […]
WASCO, CA

