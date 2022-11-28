Read full article on original website
KGET 17
Southbound I-5 lanes open after semi-truck collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed after a crash between two semi-trucks early Tuesday morning, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The collision happened just before 4 a.m. near the Grapevine inspection facility, south of the Outlets at Tejon. Officials say...
Taft Midway Driller
Three hurt in Highway 33-Wood Street crash
Three people were transported to Bakersfield hospitals with non-life threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision at Wood Street and Highway 33 Tuesday evening. All three injuries were riding in a Toyota Camry that collided with a Saturn Vue about 5:30 p.m. Both vehicles had multiple passengers in them. Taft Police...
Bakersfield woman dead after rear-end collision on Hwy 58
A woman was killed after she was rear-ended by a truck in Southeast Bakersfield on Sunday morning, November 27th.
CHP Officer Robert Rodriguez celebrates last day at 23ABC after promotion
California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Robert Rodriguez celebrated his last day at 23ABC, as he has been promoted to Sergeant.
Failing streetlights in areas leave Bakersfield drivers on edge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many Bakersfield drivers might think the same thing: when will the streetlights get fixed? Why is it so dark outside? Like Laloni Dunas, who says it is becoming more and more dangerous to drive in certain areas of Bakersfield. “Especially since it’s getting dark faster, it’s like really scary because these […]
Woman killed in crash along Hwy 58, 1 arrested; alcohol or drugs possible factor: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Alcohol or drugs appear to be a factor in a crash that left a woman dead after a driver crashed into the woman’s disabled car along the side of Highway 58 near Oswell Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision happened in westbound lanes of Highway 58 just west […]
Bakersfield CHP makes 25 DUI arrests over Thanksgiving
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield office of the California Highway Patrol arrested 25 motorists over the Thanksgiving holiday for investigation of driving under the influence. California Highway officer Tomas Martinez said in a news release the arrests were made between Wednesday and Sunday during the agency’s maximum enforcement period. Officers also investigated three fatal […]
Shortage of first responders causing delays in 9-1-1 response time
Every second counts when someone calls 911. But a shortage across all first responder industries, including in Kern County, has caused delays for a couple of years now.
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Humpday Kern County today is the "Calm Before the Storm"
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday everyone it's been a perfect Fall week. Changes are on the way starting tomorrow as rain moves our way. An area of Low Pressure is pushing two systems into Southern California hoping to bring a quarter inch of rain. Strong winds and cooler...
City plans to spend thousands on dumpster enclosures
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city has a preliminary plan to provide 100 dumpster locks and five enclosures to businesses however the cost of these enclosures isn’t cheap. The plan is still in the works but for now, the city is working on a project that will prevent dumpster divers and illegal dumpers from getting […]
KGET 17
2022 Christmas Parade: route and traffic advisories
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2022 Bakersfield Christmas Parade returns to Downtown Bakersfield Thursday starting at 6 p.m. This years theme is “Hometown Christmas for over 40 years.”. The parade route begins on 22nd Street and L Street (in front of the 17 News Studio) before making a...
Driver sentenced in deadly officer-involved shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced Tuesday for driving a vehicle during a brief chase after which his passenger ran and was fatally shot by police. Ismael Gardea, 39, was sentenced to eight months after pleading no contest last month to recklessly evading police, according to court records. He also received four years […]
Chance of rain for the Bakersfield Christmas Parade
A storm system arriving tomorrow night will be responsible for producing measurable rain in Kern County. There will a brief break in precipitation chances Friday, prior to another storm system impacting this weekend with mountain snow and valley rain. The valley could see between .25-.50″ of rain and mountains between .50-.75″. There could be between […]
Man gets 15 years after pleading no contest to Wasco shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to an assault charge in a shooting that seriously injured a man in Wasco. Alejandro Jauregui, 24, was sentenced Wednesday. He pleaded no contest last month to assault with a gun, and prosecutors dismissed four other felonies, […]
Kern County deputies shoot, wound person after pursuit in Wasco
Update: (Nov. 28) The sheriff’s office said an occupant of the vehicle had a handgun and fled on foot and that is when the officer-involved shooting happened. The suspect who was struck and taken to a hospital for treatment is a 21-year-old man, according to the sheriff’s office. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County deputies […]
Man fatally struck by SUV on Hwy 99 northbound
A man is dead after being hit by an SUV on Highway 99 northbound, south of California Avenue at 8:54 p.m. on Thursday, November 24th.
FOUND: Jasmin Nunez, 15
The Bakersfield Police Department reports that Jasmin has been safely returned home in a press release dated November 30, 2022.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, about 112 miles north of Los Angeles and 16 miles west of the Sequoia National Forest, is home to several historic sites and the popular Kern River. It’s the biggest city and county seat of Kern County, situated in the San Joaquin Valley in Central California, named after former colonel and lawyer Thomas Baker, who arrived in the region in 1863.
Officer-involved shooting leaves Wasco residents concerned
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Sunday at around 1 a.m., deputies investigated gunshots heard nearby in Wasco that led to an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened at Gromer and Magnolia avenues. As the sheriff’s office said, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle, but the driver led deputies on a short chase that ended in a […]
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Tuesday Kern County we have a cold day ahead with highs in the fifties
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County get ready to bundle up. Cold conditions moving in starting today as an area of Low Pressure moves in. With that said beginning Thursday we will welcome in some rain due to stick around through Monday. This will be broken up...
