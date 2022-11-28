Read full article on original website
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Abraham Lincoln statues in Chicago are being defacedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA
A year ago, former NBA big man Dwight Howard was playing meaningful minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers. As one of the crucial contributors to that 2020 title run, the Lakers brought back Howard with the hope he would bring the same value he gave them before. Sadly that wasn't...
The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players
As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
NBA Executive Says Warriors Players Are Upset With The Team For Not Resigning Gary Payton II
An NBA executive stated that the Warriors players are upset that the team allowed Gary Payton II to leave for the Trail Blazers this past offseason.
LeBron James Is Under Fire After Worst Game Of The Season In Embarrassing Loss: "He Killed The Momentum Of The Team"
LeBron James is being heavily criticized for his poor performance that led to the Lakers blowing a 17-point lead against the Indiana Pacers.
10 observations: Bulls turn tables on Markkanen, Jazz
The Chicago Bulls moved to 9-11 on the season with a 114-107 win over the Utah Jazz Monday night. It took weathering an early onslaught from old friend Lauri Markkanen, and flipping a 10-point third quarter deficit, but ultimately, the Bulls bounced back from Saturday's loss to the Thunder, and moved to 2-1 in a critical early-season road swing that began with a win at the Milwaukee Bucks.
Jazz Could Be in NBA Draft Lottery in More Ways Than One
It's time to update the Utah Jazz's three first-round draft picks.
This Bulls-Mavericks Trade Features Zach LaVine
Life is a game of poker. Sometimes you fold, and sometimes, you go all-in. NBA teams need to use a similar calculus. It’s all about understanding the hand you’ve been dealt. If you’ve got a pair of kings, push those chips in. If you’ve got a 2 and a 7, it may be time to go home.
Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant’s 45 Points Help Topple Grizzlies In Overtime
Coming off of the thrilling conquest of the 2001-02 NBA Finals victory over the New Jersey Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers entered the season with back-to-back-to-back championships. With Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal leading the charge, Phil Jackson and the Lakers had cemented themselves as a dynasty, atop the NBA.
Rumors: Philadelphia Phillies fans will love this Trea Turner report
It may be the days before the MLB Winter Meetings begin, but one report will have Philadelphia Phillies fans feeling much better about their team’s chances of landing free agent shortstop Trea Turner, perhaps sooner than later. Rumors: Philadelphia Phillies have “good chance” to sign Trea Turner.
Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
World Series or bust: Astros just got even scarier by signing former AL MVP
The Houston Astros signed former Chicago White Sox star Jose Abreu, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The grind never stops for the Houston Astros. Less than a month after winning the World Series, one could argue that the Astros got even better on Monday afternoon. Houston signed Jose Abreu, previously of the Chicago White Sox, to replace Yuli Gurriel. Abreu famously won the AL MVP in 2020, and was a candidate for the award several times previously.
3 perfect options with the Chicago Bears current draft position
It’s just about that time of year for Chicago Bears fans. Once the Bears are essentially out of the playoff picture, fans love to start looking forward a bit. Certainly, we will continue to watch the regular season in hopes of finding which players the team can build on going forward.
Lakers News: L.A. Wallops Damian Lillard-Free Trail Blazers, 128-109
Finally, an easy blowout!
Jeff Passan reports Yankees made record-setting offer to Aaron Judge
After the New York Yankees saw their preseason efforts rejected when Aaron Judge tossed away a seven-year, $213.5 million deal (with a 2022 arbitration salary attached), they must’ve known they were going to have to approach the Mike Trout-held record for position player AAV in order to retain him after the season.
Suns Vs. Bulls – Halftime Recap
The Phoenix Suns have a chance to extend their winning streak to six on Tuesday as the Chicago Bulls visit. The Bulls are currently 4-11 as they struggle to put together consistent wins early in the season. Phoenix, despite injuries, has thrived throughout the season. Both Cameron Johnson (meniscus) and...
New York Knicks Make A Roster Move On Tuesday
The New York Knicks announced on Tuesday that they have waived Feron Hunt, who was on a two-way contract.
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan signed a contract extension in the offseason
The Bulls signed head coach Billy Donovan to a multi-year contract extension in the offseason
Morant and the Grizzlies face the 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers (12-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (12-9, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Philadelphia. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 7-2 at home. Memphis is 2-2...
Bears Make Flurry of Roster Moves in Wake of Injuries
The Bears sent Darnell Mooney and Eddie Jackson to the IR on Tuesday, with two corresponding moves to fill their roster spots.
