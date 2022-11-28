ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players

As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Bulls turn tables on Markkanen, Jazz

The Chicago Bulls moved to 9-11 on the season with a 114-107 win over the Utah Jazz Monday night. It took weathering an early onslaught from old friend Lauri Markkanen, and flipping a 10-point third quarter deficit, but ultimately, the Bulls bounced back from Saturday's loss to the Thunder, and moved to 2-1 in a critical early-season road swing that began with a win at the Milwaukee Bucks.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
PORTLAND, OR
FanSided

World Series or bust: Astros just got even scarier by signing former AL MVP

The Houston Astros signed former Chicago White Sox star Jose Abreu, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The grind never stops for the Houston Astros. Less than a month after winning the World Series, one could argue that the Astros got even better on Monday afternoon. Houston signed Jose Abreu, previously of the Chicago White Sox, to replace Yuli Gurriel. Abreu famously won the AL MVP in 2020, and was a candidate for the award several times previously.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Jeff Passan reports Yankees made record-setting offer to Aaron Judge

After the New York Yankees saw their preseason efforts rejected when Aaron Judge tossed away a seven-year, $213.5 million deal (with a 2022 arbitration salary attached), they must’ve known they were going to have to approach the Mike Trout-held record for position player AAV in order to retain him after the season.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Suns Vs. Bulls – Halftime Recap

The Phoenix Suns have a chance to extend their winning streak to six on Tuesday as the Chicago Bulls visit. The Bulls are currently 4-11 as they struggle to put together consistent wins early in the season. Phoenix, despite injuries, has thrived throughout the season. Both Cameron Johnson (meniscus) and...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies face the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers (12-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (12-9, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Philadelphia. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 7-2 at home. Memphis is 2-2...
MEMPHIS, TN
