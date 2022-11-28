ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Cory Cochran
2d ago

Sounds like he hasn't learned a thing. if he insists on pandering to the 1%ers and pushing the "woke" agenda Disney will continue to go broke. The majority of families in this country are sick of the gay agenda shoved down our throats especially with companies aimed at children. I canceled Disney + and will not view any of their movies or spend money at their parks, or on any of their products. If they apologize to and the re-hire Gina Carano, then I might just reconsider....

sloman
2d ago

By continuing to call it the don’t say gay bill which is truely false shows that he and this journalist have to push lies to even have a chance to portray themselves as moral.

P S Cali
2d ago

First off the bill was not a don’t say gay bill. So quit the lies and pandering!

Comments / 0

