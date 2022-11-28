ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Orange, NJ

roi-nj.com

JLL Capital Markets arranges $40M acquisition financing for industrial warehouse in Bordentown

JLL Capital Markets arranged $40 million in acquisition financing for a 274,197-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Bordentown, according to a Wednesday announcement. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Penwood Real Estate Investment Management LLC, through its sixth value-added investment vehicle, Penwood Select Industrial Fund VI L.P., in securing...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
roi-nj.com

NAI DiLeo-Bram arranges $3.8M sale of 40,000 sq. ft. industrial property in Garwood

NAI DiLeo-Bram & Co. arranged the $3.8 million sale of a 40,000-square-foot mixed-use property located in Garwood, according to a Wednesday announcement. The NAIDB brokerage team of Vice President Richard Goski and Associate Vice President Catherine Goski-Vasquez exclusively represented the seller in the trade involving 37,000 square feet of warehouse and 3,000 square feet of office space.
GARWOOD, NJ
Bridget Mulroy

Newark Lies About $190 Million Railroad Investment

Newark's railway tracks are cracked and worn after nearly a century.Photo byBridget Mulroy. Newark’s Penn Station is nearly 90 years old, it was built in 1935. If anyone has traveled through Newark’s Penn Station or driven passed the tracks along McCarter Highway, you’ll have seen for yourself that the transportation hub is in severe need of a makeover.
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Accurate launches leasing for Citizen Bayonne

Accurate on Tuesday said it is expanding its Citizen brand of residential lifestyle communities with the launch of leasing at Citizen Bayonne, a new collection of 252 studio, one- and two-bedroom rental residences on Bayonne’s waterfront peninsula. The new community is located at 155 Goldsborough Drive, near Bayonne’s 34th...
BAYONNE, NJ
Shore News Network

Archdiocese of Newark to Open Second Mercy House Location for People in Need

by Sean Quinn, Archdiocese of Newark Jersey City, N.J. – The Archdiocese of Newark’s Respect Life Office will open a second location of The Mercy House — its resource and referral center that provides a wide variety of assistance to all in need — at 20 Greenville Avenue in Jersey City on Monday, December 5, at 11 a.m. All are invited to the grand opening celebration, which will feature a tour of the facility and a blessing from Auxiliary Bishop Gregory J. Studerus, who oversees Hudson County for the Archdiocese. Jersey City Councilwoman Denise Ridley will also visit. And Mercy The post Archdiocese of Newark to Open Second Mercy House Location for People in Need appeared first on Shore News Network.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Newark ribbon-cutting as low-income renters become homeowners

Recipients were chosen from a lottery among thousands of eligible residents. Less than a quarter of Newark residents own their home. City officials have steadily been working to turn that tide, using a program that helps low-income renters become first-generation homeowners without all the usual hefty costs. The Newark Land...
NEWARK, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Shake Shack’s Jersey City Restaurant Hosting Grand Opening Today

One of the most prominent burger chains in the country will officially launch their first Jersey City location on November 30 as Shake Shack is scheduled to reveal their outpost inside the Newport Centre Mall. Back in March, Jersey Digs was the first outlet to report on the imminent arrival...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Shake Shack opens 2 more N.J. spots

The popular burger chain Shake Shack recently opened two more New Jersey locations. The company first unveiled a restaurant Nov. 26 in Edison at the Menlo Park Mall, neighboring True Food Kitchen. Then, another Shake Shack opened in Jersey City on Wednesday morning on the third level of Newport Centre’s...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
thepositivecommunity.com

Essex County Executive Dedicates the “Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex” in Vailsburg Park in Honor of Retired State Senator Ronald L. Rice

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. dedicated the Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex in Essex County’s Vailsburg Park in honor of retired State Senator Ronald L. Rice on Friday, October 14. Rice served as the District 28 representative for 35 years. The park is currently undergoing a complete renovation with new football, baseball, and softball fields and a rubberized running track. The complex will be the home field for the Essex County Donald M. Payne Sr. School of Technology sports teams. Local youth programs and the general public will continue their use of the park.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
thepositivecommunity.com

Newark wins 2022 Planning Excellence Award for Newark360

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced Nov. 17 that the New Jersey Chapter of the American Planning Association has recognized the Newark360 Master Plan with a 2022 Planning Excellence Award. Newark360 provides recommendations to better connect Newarkers to their neighborhoods and job centers, create more affordable...
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

JLL arranges $47.48M refinancing for Ocean County multihousing community

JLL Capital Markets announced Tuesday that it closed the $47.48 million refinancing of a garden-style apartment community located in Ocean County. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower to secure the 10-year, full-term, interest-only, fixed-rate Fannie Mae loan. The loan will be serviced by JLL Real Estate Capital LLC, a Fannie Mae DUS lender.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

