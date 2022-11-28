by Sean Quinn, Archdiocese of Newark Jersey City, N.J. – The Archdiocese of Newark’s Respect Life Office will open a second location of The Mercy House — its resource and referral center that provides a wide variety of assistance to all in need — at 20 Greenville Avenue in Jersey City on Monday, December 5, at 11 a.m. All are invited to the grand opening celebration, which will feature a tour of the facility and a blessing from Auxiliary Bishop Gregory J. Studerus, who oversees Hudson County for the Archdiocese. Jersey City Councilwoman Denise Ridley will also visit. And Mercy The post Archdiocese of Newark to Open Second Mercy House Location for People in Need appeared first on Shore News Network.

