roi-nj.com
Cushman & Wakefield trades 5-story office property in Rochelle Park for $17.8M
Cushman & Wakefield on Wednesday said the real estate services firm has arranged the sale of Park 17, a 105,000-square-foot office property located at 218 Route 17 in Rochelle Park. The final sale price was $17.8 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Andy Merin, David Bernhaut, Gary Gabriel, Frank DiTommaso and Seth...
roi-nj.com
JLL Capital Markets arranges $40M acquisition financing for industrial warehouse in Bordentown
JLL Capital Markets arranged $40 million in acquisition financing for a 274,197-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Bordentown, according to a Wednesday announcement. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Penwood Real Estate Investment Management LLC, through its sixth value-added investment vehicle, Penwood Select Industrial Fund VI L.P., in securing...
roi-nj.com
NAI DiLeo-Bram arranges $3.8M sale of 40,000 sq. ft. industrial property in Garwood
NAI DiLeo-Bram & Co. arranged the $3.8 million sale of a 40,000-square-foot mixed-use property located in Garwood, according to a Wednesday announcement. The NAIDB brokerage team of Vice President Richard Goski and Associate Vice President Catherine Goski-Vasquez exclusively represented the seller in the trade involving 37,000 square feet of warehouse and 3,000 square feet of office space.
Newark Lies About $190 Million Railroad Investment
Newark's railway tracks are cracked and worn after nearly a century.Photo byBridget Mulroy. Newark’s Penn Station is nearly 90 years old, it was built in 1935. If anyone has traveled through Newark’s Penn Station or driven passed the tracks along McCarter Highway, you’ll have seen for yourself that the transportation hub is in severe need of a makeover.
jerseydigs.com
Phase One of Jersey City’s 3,000-Unit Westview Development Heads to Planning Board
A project that would radically transform Jersey City’s West Side by adding high-rise residences, retail, amenities, and greenery to mostly vacant parcels along the Hackensack River could soon take a big step forward. Ideas have been in the works to revitalize about 8.29 acres of land along Route 440...
roi-nj.com
Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes tapped to lead marketing for 2 Sussex County communities
Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes is going to lead the sales and marketing for the newest phase of 19 homes at Clove Hill Manor, a 117-residence active adult community of single-family detached homes and townhomes: Clove Hill Manor in Wantage and Estell Manor in Hardyston. Coldwell will partner with Brie...
roi-nj.com
Accurate launches leasing for Citizen Bayonne
Accurate on Tuesday said it is expanding its Citizen brand of residential lifestyle communities with the launch of leasing at Citizen Bayonne, a new collection of 252 studio, one- and two-bedroom rental residences on Bayonne’s waterfront peninsula. The new community is located at 155 Goldsborough Drive, near Bayonne’s 34th...
Archdiocese of Newark to Open Second Mercy House Location for People in Need
by Sean Quinn, Archdiocese of Newark Jersey City, N.J. – The Archdiocese of Newark’s Respect Life Office will open a second location of The Mercy House — its resource and referral center that provides a wide variety of assistance to all in need — at 20 Greenville Avenue in Jersey City on Monday, December 5, at 11 a.m. All are invited to the grand opening celebration, which will feature a tour of the facility and a blessing from Auxiliary Bishop Gregory J. Studerus, who oversees Hudson County for the Archdiocese. Jersey City Councilwoman Denise Ridley will also visit. And Mercy The post Archdiocese of Newark to Open Second Mercy House Location for People in Need appeared first on Shore News Network.
Newark ribbon-cutting as low-income renters become homeowners
Recipients were chosen from a lottery among thousands of eligible residents. Less than a quarter of Newark residents own their home. City officials have steadily been working to turn that tide, using a program that helps low-income renters become first-generation homeowners without all the usual hefty costs. The Newark Land...
4 Newark families become 1st-time homeowners through innovative housing program
Four Newark families will get the life-changing opportunity of becoming first-time homeowners through a new program designed to address the wealth gap
jerseydigs.com
Shake Shack’s Jersey City Restaurant Hosting Grand Opening Today
One of the most prominent burger chains in the country will officially launch their first Jersey City location on November 30 as Shake Shack is scheduled to reveal their outpost inside the Newport Centre Mall. Back in March, Jersey Digs was the first outlet to report on the imminent arrival...
Shake Shack opens 2 more N.J. spots
The popular burger chain Shake Shack recently opened two more New Jersey locations. The company first unveiled a restaurant Nov. 26 in Edison at the Menlo Park Mall, neighboring True Food Kitchen. Then, another Shake Shack opened in Jersey City on Wednesday morning on the third level of Newport Centre’s...
NJ town would make it illegal to stand near driveways with cars
HOLMDEL — Officials in this Monmouth County municipality are proposing a law that would fine or imprison someone who tries to open, unlock, or even stand near a vehicle that is not theirs. The proposed ordinance, scheduled for a final vote by the Township Committee on Dec. 13, comes...
East Orange breaks ground on city's largest real estate development
The Crossings will be a mixed-use housing project that will feature a plaza with restaurants and retail shops.
thepositivecommunity.com
Essex County Executive Dedicates the “Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex” in Vailsburg Park in Honor of Retired State Senator Ronald L. Rice
Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. dedicated the Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex in Essex County’s Vailsburg Park in honor of retired State Senator Ronald L. Rice on Friday, October 14. Rice served as the District 28 representative for 35 years. The park is currently undergoing a complete renovation with new football, baseball, and softball fields and a rubberized running track. The complex will be the home field for the Essex County Donald M. Payne Sr. School of Technology sports teams. Local youth programs and the general public will continue their use of the park.
thepositivecommunity.com
Newark wins 2022 Planning Excellence Award for Newark360
NEWARK, NJ — Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced Nov. 17 that the New Jersey Chapter of the American Planning Association has recognized the Newark360 Master Plan with a 2022 Planning Excellence Award. Newark360 provides recommendations to better connect Newarkers to their neighborhoods and job centers, create more affordable...
roi-nj.com
JLL arranges $47.48M refinancing for Ocean County multihousing community
JLL Capital Markets announced Tuesday that it closed the $47.48 million refinancing of a garden-style apartment community located in Ocean County. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower to secure the 10-year, full-term, interest-only, fixed-rate Fannie Mae loan. The loan will be serviced by JLL Real Estate Capital LLC, a Fannie Mae DUS lender.
Holiday celebrations, ballroom dancing, and more in Hudson County
The Community Awareness Series of the Jersey City Free Public Library has always been a part of Jersey City’s Kwanzaa celebration, and that tradition continues on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Miller Branch. The celebration will feature visual arts educator Mansa K. Mussa, who...
roi-nj.com
Azarian Realty inks over 5,300 sq. ft. for pediatric dentist, urgent care in Allendale Town Center
Azarian Realty Co. said it recently signed two new leases in Allendale Town Center. Both incoming tenants are medical users: an urgent care and a pediatric dentist. At 2,270 square feet, Bergen County Pediatric Dentistry has leased its first location in the state. Kevin Pelio of Azarian Realty represented the...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Planning Board approves 2 adult-use cannabis dispensaries in the Heights
The Jersey City Planning Board approved two adult-use cannabis dispensaries to operate in the Heights section of the city during last night’s meeting. The first application was for Uforia LLC. The owner is Bashkim Spahi and the dispensary would be located at 138 Griffith St., in the Heights off of Central Avenue.
