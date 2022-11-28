Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
informnny.com
Carthage Free Library’s Holiday Silent Auction live through Dec. 2
CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The friends of the Carthage Free Library is holding its 2nd annual Holiday Silent Auction online to benefit Carthage Free Library. The auction is the library’s largest annual fundraiser. It went live on Monday and will remain open until Saturday, December 10 at midnight. Organizers say all items won in the auction will be available in time for winners to give as gifts for the holidays.
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s Christmas parade to take new route
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s annual Christmas parade will follow a new route this year. Instead of having the tree lighting on Public Square like in years past, the celebration will kick off with a countdown to the lighting of the Christmas tree in front of city hall.
informnny.com
Indian River will soon have to change ‘Warrior’ mascot
PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Changes may soon be coming to the Indian River Central School District. On November 17, the New York State Education Department released a memo informing school districts of recent legal action stating that “public schools are prohibited from using Native American mascots.”. The memo...
wwnytv.com
Snowtown USA plans ice rink for Thompson Park circle
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Weather permitting, an outdoor ice rink will return in Watertown. The city’s Snowtown USA event hopes to transform the roundabout near the entrance to Thompson Park into an ice rink. The city will also provide blocks of snow in the park for snow sculptures.
wwnytv.com
Holiday shopping was in full swing at the Watertown Elks Lodge
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The busy holiday shopping weekend continues and some found their way on Sunday to the Watertown Elks Lodge. It was there where 36 vendors brought in different crafts and merchandise for people to browse through. Included in the sale were unique holiday decorations, festive toddler...
Man accused of illegally cutting down tree for Christmas
A 58-year-old unnamed man from Old Forge was ticketed in Webb on Saturday for allegedly cutting down a tree illegally he intended to use for holiday celebrations.
Significant lake snow for some into Thursday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s still windy and turning colder. Temperatures will keep tumbling to near 30 by the time you get up Thursday. Temperatures might not rise much above, or even make 40 Thursday. That’s not to mention: THE WIND The feel like temperatures are in the teens and 20s Thursday. Yes, it’s back […]
Overtons Take Over As New Owners Of Fulton’s Blue Moon Grill
FULTON – The Blue Moon Grill, 122 Cayuga St., in Fulton is now operated by Mat and Stephanie Overton, as announced by the Overtons. This follows a 17-year run by Bill and Karen Hubel as the owners and operators of the establishment, which has become a popular restaurant. The...
wwnytv.com
Your Turn: feedback on homeless money, airman’s hair & historic home
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown City Council is earmarking $25,000 for Jefferson County to help homeless people in the city. Only the mayor is against it. He says city residents shouldn’t have to pay county taxes twice:. Thank God for the others on the council that are...
rochesterregional.org
GH Medical Team Cares for Greater Gouverneur Area
GOUVERNEUR, NY – The team of Primary Care providers offering healthcare services to Gouverneur and surrounding township residents have pointed out taking care of patients from these warm and friendly communities is an honor. This family medicine group is comprised of Gouverneur Hospital Primary Care physician Payam Hadian, MD;...
wwnytv.com
Watertown Denny’s restaurant closes again
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown restaurant has shut its doors and will not reopen Wednesday. A manager at the Denny’s on Watertown’s Arsenal Street says they were told at 4 p.m. Tuesday the store would close at the end of business that night. Employees were not...
localsyr.com
Community donations stolen from town of Mexico food pantry
MEXICO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Mexico Food Pantry helps feed hundreds of families every month, but someone stole food from the pantry’s drop box, which allows community members to donate items 24/7. The food pantry gives 21 meals of supplemental free food every month to any person or...
Gas War in One CNY Town Has Prices at Pump Under $3 at 3 Stations
Who doesn't love a good gas war? There's one in Central New York that is easing a little of the pain at the pumps, dropping prices below $3. To celebrate the newly remodeled Stewart's Shops in Ilion, New York, prices at the pumps are less than 3 bucks a gallon. Two other gas stations in town are helping celebrate too by lowering their prices, creating a gas war.
wwnytv.com
Police, firefighters & Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The population at the temporary shelter for homeless and displaced people in Watertown has gone from 12 to 30 in less than two weeks. Before the shelter opened at the former DealMaker body shop off Main Avenue, some of the people were living under the J.B. Wise Pavilion a few blocks away.
wwnytv.com
Dick’s seeks approval for new store location
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The town of Watertown planning board is reviewing plans from Dick’s Sporting Goods as the company eyes a location next to Target in the Towne Center Shopping area. The athletics company is asking for an area variance to let it be closer to the...
wwnytv.com
Housing for the homeless: where do we stand?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Money to build a housing for the homeless in the north country was awarded nearly a year ago. So, what’s being done to find a permanent solution while a temporary homeless shelter sees its population grow to more than 2 dozen people?. The temporary...
wwnytv.com
Denny’s signs removed after abrupt closure, no plans to reopen
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Crews have already taken down the signs at Denny’s restaurant in Watertown and the company says there are no plans to reopen. A manager at the Arsenal Street eatery said workers were told at 4 p.m. Tuesday the that location would close at the end of business that night.
Cop Logs: Oswego PD 11/22/22- 11/28/22
On 11/27/2022 at approximately 10:41AM, Ashley N. Barnes, was arrested for disorderly conduct following a domestic dispute. Ashley was held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on 11/27/2022 at 1:30 PM. Inmate Name: BUTLER, MARSHALL G. Address: 141 E SENECA ST, OSWEGO, NY. Birth Date: 12/13/02. Arrest Number: 9296. Time/Date:...
On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
informnny.com
Strong wind will blow through North Country Thursday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s turning colder. Temperatures will keep tumbling to near 30 degrees by the time you get up Thursday. Temperatures might not rise much above 40 degrees Thursday. That’s not to mention: THE WIND. It will feel like temperatures are in the teens and...
Comments / 0