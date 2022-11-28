Part of US 400 shut down due to hazardous spill in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Kan. – Drivers will be redirected around a portion of US 400 in Wilson County due to a hazardous spill.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says the highway is closed from the south junction of US 75 continuing north to K-47 at Fredonia.

“Hazardous materials have been spilled on the highway. Use alternate routes while the clean-up is in progress.”

You can find road closure updates on KOAM’s list of Road Resources here .

KOAM has called the Kansas Highway Patrol for more details. We’ll update this article once additional information is released.

