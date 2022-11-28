ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Rock band ‘The Killers’ to perform in Columbus next year

By Orri Benatar
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Rock band “The Killers” has announced a stop in Columbus as part of its “Imploding The Mirage” tour.

The band is set to perform at the Schottenstein Center on March 21, 2023. In 2003, “The Killers” gained recognition after it released its debut album “Hot Fuss”, which included popular singles “Mr. Brightside” and “All These Things That I’ve Done.”

Fans of Dave Matthews Band ‘crash’ into Dayton

Since then, the band has released six other albums with its most recent being “Pressure Machine”, which came out in August 2021.

Tickets for the Columbus show go on sale Friday at Ticketmaster.

