Read full article on original website
Patti Wagner
2d ago
Wow! The PA State Police were busy this Thanksgiving! Thank you all for your service and dilligence to do your jobs at the best of your ability!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Related
WGAL
Police investigating several reports of pickpockets at Lebanon County Walmart
NORTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have received several reports of people getting their pockets picked at a Lebanon County Walmart. North Londonderry Township police reported several incidents on their Facebook page. "On November 29th, at 11 a.m., a victim called police and reported her wallet stolen. A man...
Police identify 71-year-old pedestrian killed in early Saturday crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — A 71-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in Lancaster County over the weekend, according to Manheim Township Police. The incident occurred Saturday at 3:17 a.m. on the 1400 block of New Holland Avenue, police said. Arriving officers found Gordon Kopf, 71, of Leola, lying unconscious along...
1 person dead, 1 injured after central Pa. shooting: police
One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a Wednesday morning shooting in Lancaster County, police said. Columbia Borough police said shots were fired around 10:46 a.m. on the 200 block of North Second Street. One of the victims was found dead at the scene, police said. The condition...
One pronounced dead at scene of Lancaster County shooting
COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Columbia on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to emergency dispatch accounts. Columbia Police later confirmed that one person is dead and another injured in the shooting, which occurred at 10:46 a.m. The incident...
Interstate 83 in Dauphin County reopens after 4-vehicle crash
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 5:37 a.m.: The crash on Interstate 83 is cleared and lanes are reopened, according to PennDOT. Previously: A four-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of Interstate 83 in Dauphin County last night, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). All lanes of the interstate are...
Man Injures Hospital Staff During Assault In Central Pennsylvania, Authorities Say
A 31-year-old man has been arrested after attack hospital staff in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. Clem Denton Wagaman Jr. of Boiling Springs was charged following the assault at Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital located at 503 North 21st Street, Camp Hill Nov. 23, at 11:32 a.m., according to the East Pennsboro Township police.
15-year-old in stolen vehicle led police on chase in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager driving a stolen vehicle led police on a chase on Nov. 26, according to the East Cocalico Township Police Department. East Cocalico Township Police say the 15-year-old from Terre Hill led police on a chase around midnight on N. Reading Road. He was arrested after driving over a […]
2 dead after speeding vehicle slams into tractor trailer in Cumberland County
Two people died Monday morning when their car crossed the center line and slid sideways into a tractor trailer going the other direction on Lisburn Road in Monroe Township. The crash occurred at 6:30 a.m. Monday along a curve in the road in the 1200 block of Lisburn Road, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall.
abc27.com
Man allegedly strangled, bit ex-girlfriend at Cumberland County Sheetz
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Middlesex Township Police were dispatched to the Sheetz located on Harrisburg Pike after reports of an active physical domestic involving Clifford Roy McKelvey and a woman. According to police, when they arrived on the scene McKelvey was at the self-checkout allegedly shouting at a...
WGAL
Crashes causing problems on south-central Pa. roads
There are crashes on the roads this morning in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and York counties. Here's an updated rundown of the trouble spots. CLEARED: The entry ramp to 581 eastbound from US-15 north was blocked due to a crash. Dauphin County. The entry ramp to U.S. 322 southbound from Peters...
Man charged with shooting along heavily traveled central Pa. road
A Lancaster County man endangered the lives of others when he fired a gun near occupied homes bordering a high-traffic road, police said. Darren T. Mellors, 52, shot into his front yard at least twice during a Nov. 10 argument outside his home on the 700 block of South Broad Street in Lititz, police said. Shots were reportedly fired around 10:26 p.m.
Police: Man arrested in Harrisburg after assaulting woman, fleeing with children
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman and fleeing with two children. Keion Griffin was charged with interference with custody of children, concealment of the whereabouts of children, strangulation, burglary, resisting arrest and possessing a prohibited firearm. On Nov. 28, a female...
WGAL
Two killed in crash in Monroe Township, Cumberland County
Two people were killed on Monday in a crash in Monroe Township, Cumberland County. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on West Lisburn Road. The victims have been identified as:. Erik Jensen, 39, of Mechanicsburg. Kirsten Ehmry, 28, of Dillsburg. "Investigation shows that a vehicle being driven by an (Jensen)...
Road rage incident in Enola ends with shots fired
ENOLA, Pa. — The driver of a black SUV fired several shots at another car at the intersection of E. Penn Dr. and Magaro Rd. in East Pennsboro Twp. around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, according to police. The incident of road rage happened after the victim was driving...
Police: York County man wanted for Monday night stabbing
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man is wanted following a reported stabbing Monday evening. According to the West York Borough Police Department, Damon Ward, 46, of King Street in West York is wanted for aggravated assault and robbery. Ward is on federal parole and is considered a fugitive at this time.
2 hurt in Pa. shooting that followed a fight between father, son: state police
Two people were shot and another arrested after an argument that morphed into a shooting overnight Sunday in Schuylkill County, authorities said. Aaron Hopkins, 24, shot a 52-year-old woman in the arm and a 52-year-old man in the abdomen around 12:56 a.m. in a Wayne Township home, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Law to increase repeat DUI penalties comes into effect
HARRISBURG, Pa. — People who drive under the influence will soon see stiffer penalties in Pennsylania, after a law that increases penalties for repeat DUI offenders takes effect this week. Act 59 of 2022 requires consecutive sentencing, rather than concurrent, for DUI offenders who refuse a breath test or...
Probationer Bites Now Ex-Girlfriend At Central Pennsylvania Sheetz: Police
A man supposedly choked and bit his now ex-girlfriend on his way into a Sheetz and then got into a fight at the self-checkout, police in Pennsylvania say. The Middlesex Township police were called "for an active physical domestic" at the Sheetz on Harrisburg Pike on Tuesday, Nov. 29 around 11:30 p.m., according to a release by the department the following day.
Person sought in hit and run at Centre County restaurant
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash at a restaurant in Boalsburg. The State College Police Department is investigating the hit-and-run that happened Nov. 8 at around 8:30 p.m. in the rear parking lot of Kelly’s Steak and Seafood in Boalsburg. The pictured hatchback reportedly […]
Central Pa. woman, 81, dead after crashing into tree
An 81-year-old woman died Monday when she lost control of her car and crashed into a tree, York County authorities said. Isabell Sellers, of York Township, had been driving down Oak Street in the township but lost control and crossed onto North Walnut Street, according to Coroner Pamela Gay. It’s unclear what caused her to lose control.
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 3