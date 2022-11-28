ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myerstown, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

abc27.com

Bret Michaels inducted into Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Poison front-man Bret Michaels returned to the Midstate on Tuesday, Nov. 19, to be inducted into the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame. The induction event was hosted at The Englewood in Hershey. Michaels and Poison played at the Hershey Stadium in the summer of 2022.
HERSHEY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania native and 'The Voice' contestant drops new single

Nashville, Tn. – Nashville artist and Pennsylvania native singer-songwriter Olivia Farabaugh is releasing her next new single, “First,” from her upcoming album, “Transparent,” available Monday, Nov. 28 on all music streaming platforms. You can also find the streaming link now at OliviaFarabaugh.com. Farabaugh’s new single “First,” is described as "a beautiful and honest song about a love story and heartbreak," is the second single from her new album and it...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Ali Reid Leaving WFMZ-TV: Where Is the Allentown News Anchor Going?

Ali Reid has spent the longest tenure of her career so far, bringing all the latest news coverage to Allentown residents. She’s now moving on to bigger things in the broadcasting industry. Ali Reid announced that she is leaving WFMZ-TV 69 News in Pennsylvania. WFMZ viewers and her social media followers naturally want to know where she is going next. In fact, Reid has made it a puzzle for her followers ahead of her last day at WFMZ, leading them to play a little detective. Find out what she said about her departure from the station here.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem featured on Hallmark's live 'Christmas Cam'

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - This is the time of year where many love to get cozy on the couch and watch the Hallmark Channel. But if you're walking the streets of Bethlehem, the Hallmark Channel might be watching you. The channel is watching you, at least if you're walking downtown on...
BETHLEHEM, PA
FOX 43

York County woman celebrates 100th birthday

YORK, Pa. — One York County resident celebrated a special milestone today. Nov. 29 is the 100th birthday of Bernice Petracavage. She was born in Wisconsin in 1922, the 13th of 14 children. Autumn House West in York held a special birthday celebration with balloons, flowers and gifts to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Vigil honors Berks native killed in Colorado shooting

READING, Pa. – Dozens held candles and walked in unity to Reading's Centre Park where there was singing Tuesday night. It was all to honor Berks County native Derrick Rump and four others who were killed during a shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs a little more than a week ago. Rump was a bartender at the establishment.
READING, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania city bans declawing cats: report

A city in Pennsylvania has officially made declawing cats illegal. The practice has long been consider inhumane, and any city resident who ignores this ban will be hit with a $500 fine. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly metro area No. 1 in U.S. for share of households with cats. LehighValleyNews.com reports how...
ALLENTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

Best Restaurants in Mechanicsburg PA

Mechanicsburg is a quaint town in Pennsylvania that is home to many restaurants. The best restaurants in Mechanicsburg, PA, are a mix of local favorites and a variety of new restaurants that have opened. These restaurants range from fine dining to quick and easy. Hellenic Kouzina. Located in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania,...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Madison Farms in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retailer in 2023

BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Individuals looking to pamper their pooches and other furry friends will soon have a new spot to check out in Northampton County. EarthWise Pet Nutrition, Grooming & Day Camp, offering pet food and supplies, grooming services, an indoor dog park and more, is coming soon to 4727 Freemansburg Ave., Units F102 and F103, in Bethlehem Township.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
cohaitungchi.com

5 of the Best Hikes in Pennsylvania

Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Cafe Carmela Wins Best Cheesesteak in Philadelphia Area

Philadelphia, PA - The Championship Match, Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. The Championship Match - Judge’s Bracket: Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. Cafe Carmela represents the left side of the bracket, Philadelphia and Delaware County regions. 2 of the last 3 March Cheesesteak Madness Champions came out of the Delco region. Philly is the capital of the cheesesteak world. Many cheesesteak pundits may be surprised to see Cafe Carmela representing this side of the bracket, but she had a great tournament and earned her spot in the championship match.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Collegeville High School Sweethearts Who Reunited After 30 Years Get Married

Keith and Colleen reignited their relationship during their high school reunion.Photo byThe Philadelphia Inquirer. A pair of Collegeville high school sweethearts who were reunited after 30 years of separation finally united in matrimony at Springford Country Club, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their love story does not follow a linear path, and their hearts were often ships passing in the night.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Popular Allentown restaurant abruptly closes

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular dining establishment in Allentown's West End has closed. Greenhouse Enoteca, a nearly four-year-old, Italian-inspired restaurant specializing in dishes prepared with local ingredients, shuttered in recent weeks at 2114 W. Tilghman St. The restaurant's website indicates the business is "no longer operating," while its Facebook and...
ALLENTOWN, PA

