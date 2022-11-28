Read full article on original website
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, these Pennsylvania towns should be put on your list immediately.
abc27.com
Bret Michaels inducted into Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Poison front-man Bret Michaels returned to the Midstate on Tuesday, Nov. 19, to be inducted into the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame. The induction event was hosted at The Englewood in Hershey. Michaels and Poison played at the Hershey Stadium in the summer of 2022.
Pennsylvania native and 'The Voice' contestant drops new single
Nashville, Tn. – Nashville artist and Pennsylvania native singer-songwriter Olivia Farabaugh is releasing her next new single, “First,” from her upcoming album, “Transparent,” available Monday, Nov. 28 on all music streaming platforms. You can also find the streaming link now at OliviaFarabaugh.com. Farabaugh’s new single “First,” is described as "a beautiful and honest song about a love story and heartbreak," is the second single from her new album and it...
earnthenecklace.com
Ali Reid Leaving WFMZ-TV: Where Is the Allentown News Anchor Going?
Ali Reid has spent the longest tenure of her career so far, bringing all the latest news coverage to Allentown residents. She’s now moving on to bigger things in the broadcasting industry. Ali Reid announced that she is leaving WFMZ-TV 69 News in Pennsylvania. WFMZ viewers and her social media followers naturally want to know where she is going next. In fact, Reid has made it a puzzle for her followers ahead of her last day at WFMZ, leading them to play a little detective. Find out what she said about her departure from the station here.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem featured on Hallmark's live 'Christmas Cam'
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - This is the time of year where many love to get cozy on the couch and watch the Hallmark Channel. But if you're walking the streets of Bethlehem, the Hallmark Channel might be watching you. The channel is watching you, at least if you're walking downtown on...
theburgnews.com
Party Like It’s 1899: Long an escape for Harrisburgers, the Omni Bedford Springs Resort is decked out for the holiday season
Once upon a time, the Harrisburg elite planned summer escapes from the sweltering city. Mid-July usually brought “the exodus to near-by resorts,” as the Harrisburg Telegraph put it in 1885, and one favorite spot comes up constantly in the society columns. “Mrs. R.J. Haldeman, of South Front Street,...
York County woman celebrates 100th birthday
YORK, Pa. — One York County resident celebrated a special milestone today. Nov. 29 is the 100th birthday of Bernice Petracavage. She was born in Wisconsin in 1922, the 13th of 14 children. Autumn House West in York held a special birthday celebration with balloons, flowers and gifts to...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Has 2 of the Most ‘Magical Winter Towns’ in the U.S.
Winter is here, and it goes without saying that Michigan is a beautiful place to be during the cold months. Sure, we do get freezing here, but we also have beautiful, picturesque views of snowfall and winter creatures that many other states don’t enjoy. Now, four Michigan towns have...
WFMZ-TV Online
Vigil honors Berks native killed in Colorado shooting
READING, Pa. – Dozens held candles and walked in unity to Reading's Centre Park where there was singing Tuesday night. It was all to honor Berks County native Derrick Rump and four others who were killed during a shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs a little more than a week ago. Rump was a bartender at the establishment.
Pennsylvania city bans declawing cats: report
A city in Pennsylvania has officially made declawing cats illegal. The practice has long been consider inhumane, and any city resident who ignores this ban will be hit with a $500 fine. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly metro area No. 1 in U.S. for share of households with cats. LehighValleyNews.com reports how...
PhillyBite
Best Restaurants in Mechanicsburg PA
Mechanicsburg is a quaint town in Pennsylvania that is home to many restaurants. The best restaurants in Mechanicsburg, PA, are a mix of local favorites and a variety of new restaurants that have opened. These restaurants range from fine dining to quick and easy. Hellenic Kouzina. Located in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Madison Farms in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retailer in 2023
BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Individuals looking to pamper their pooches and other furry friends will soon have a new spot to check out in Northampton County. EarthWise Pet Nutrition, Grooming & Day Camp, offering pet food and supplies, grooming services, an indoor dog park and more, is coming soon to 4727 Freemansburg Ave., Units F102 and F103, in Bethlehem Township.
theburgnews.com
Downtown Debut: Harrisburg’s Narçisse Theatre Company announces new home downtown
A local theater company is getting ready to raise the curtain on its new location. Harrisburg’s Narçisse Theatre Company recently announced that it soon will have a home of its own, after years of performing in local venues. “This is the first African American-run theater space in the...
fox29.com
'How is this going to work?': Delaware County college students share housing with nuns
ASTON, Pa. - Student housing conjures up visions of cramped dorms and difficult roommates, but that is not the case for one local university, where students are living with nuns. "My initial thought was like, huh, how is this gonna work?" Neumann University student Katela Villasenor said. But, it is...
cohaitungchi.com
5 of the Best Hikes in Pennsylvania
Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!
PhillyBite
Cafe Carmela Wins Best Cheesesteak in Philadelphia Area
Philadelphia, PA - The Championship Match, Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. The Championship Match - Judge’s Bracket: Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. Cafe Carmela represents the left side of the bracket, Philadelphia and Delaware County regions. 2 of the last 3 March Cheesesteak Madness Champions came out of the Delco region. Philly is the capital of the cheesesteak world. Many cheesesteak pundits may be surprised to see Cafe Carmela representing this side of the bracket, but she had a great tournament and earned her spot in the championship match.
Collegeville High School Sweethearts Who Reunited After 30 Years Get Married
Keith and Colleen reignited their relationship during their high school reunion.Photo byThe Philadelphia Inquirer. A pair of Collegeville high school sweethearts who were reunited after 30 years of separation finally united in matrimony at Springford Country Club, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their love story does not follow a linear path, and their hearts were often ships passing in the night.
Pennsylvania Lottery Millionaire Raffle ticket sold in Dauphin County
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery New Year’s Millionaire Raffle features eight weekly drawings each with two $50,000 prizes, and one of the winning tickets for the second weekly drawing was sold in Dauphin County. The two tickets, matching numbers 00054550 and 00076252, were sold between Nov. 15 and Nov. 21. The winning Dauphin […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular Allentown restaurant abruptly closes
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular dining establishment in Allentown's West End has closed. Greenhouse Enoteca, a nearly four-year-old, Italian-inspired restaurant specializing in dishes prepared with local ingredients, shuttered in recent weeks at 2114 W. Tilghman St. The restaurant's website indicates the business is "no longer operating," while its Facebook and...
Emotions run high as friends, family say goodbye to Harrisburg teen: ‘justice shall prevail’
Dozens of people, many wearing blue, filled the intersection of 3rd and Kelker streets Monday evening to mourn 17-year-old Tay’Andre “Fatty” Warren. Warren was shot near the intersection around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police. He was dead when officers arrived. The crowd Monday was full of...
