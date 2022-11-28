ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bleacher Report

Men's College Basketball Players off to Surprisingly Hot Starts in 2022-23

Every season in men's college basketball, there are a bunch of breakout stars who alter the national landscape. Last year, Johnny Davis and Keegan Murray went from sixth men at their respective schools to first-team All-Americans. Walker Kessler and Tari Eason transferred out of backup roles and immediately became dominant SEC big men. All four were first-round picks in the 2022 NBA draft after averaging fewer than 7.5 points per game in 2020-21.
INDIANA STATE
Bleacher Report

Grading Every 2022 NBA Draft Lottery Pick's Rookie Season So Far

Most of the NBA teams that drafted in the 2022 lottery should be feeling confident in their scouting process and decisions. The top picks have performed well, including two who are producing at levels on par with established veteran stars. Even a few of the perceived projects have delivered promising...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bleacher Report

Top NBA 2023 Free Agents Worth Clearing the Books For

As NBA teams prepare for trade season, they must establish short- and long-term goals. How general managers approach the Feb. 9 trade deadline may be tied to their free-agent targets in July. Scratch one name off the list after the Boston Celtics extended Al Horford for two additional seasons at...
Bleacher Report

Ranking the NFL's Best Trade Pieces of the 2023 Offseason

Can you believe we're already in December? It feels like the 2022 NFL season just started, and we're in the stretch playoff run. Believe it or not, we're just a little over three months away from the start of the 2023 offseason. If this past year is an accurate indication,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Bleacher Report

Draymond Green Addresses Lakers Trade Rumors, Playing Rest of Career with Warriors

Draymond Green can become a free agent after this season, but he doesn't sound eager to leave the Golden State Warriors. In an interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Green said being able to spend his entire career with one organization would "absolutely" appeal to him:. "It’s incredible when...
Bleacher Report

NBA Power Rankings: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics Separating Themselves

With another week of NBA action complete, sorting out the power rankings really didn't get any easier. That is, with the exception of where to place the Boston Celtics. While parity reigns supreme through much of the league, the Celtics are playing like a juggernaut and seemingly separating themselves from the pack. And they're doing that without getting a single minute from Robert Williams III (who recently started scrimmaging).
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Wizards Among Teams Eyeing Suns' Jae Crowder Ahead of Deadline

As Jae Crowder remains on the trade block, the Washington Wizards have reportedly emerged as a potential suitor for the Phoenix Suns' estranged forward. "There's been some chatter about them looking at a guy like Jae Crowder," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective podcast Wednesday (h/t RealGM). "I'm pretty confident there's been some discussions between the Wizards and the Suns. We've been talking about Jae Crowder now for about two months. It's obvious it's a hard trade to pull off. The Wizards have a bunch of guys who make decent salaries on their roster they can use in a trade."
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: WR Wants to Sign Giants Contract Amid Cowboys, Bills Buzz

Some close to the situation reportedly believe that free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wants to return to the New York Giants. ESPN's Jordan Raanan said that in talking to people, he believes Beckham "wants to be a Giant" due to the "lure" of making the New York City area a home for his family and winning in a big market.
Bleacher Report

Stephen Curry's Trainer Says NBA Player Threw Up During Workout with Warriors Star

Stephen Curry has been lauded as one of the best conditioned athletes in the NBA, but his workout regimen is apparently not suitable for everyone in the association. Appearing on the Basketball Illuminati podcast with Amin Elhassan and Tom Haberstroh (h/t Taylor Wirth of NBC Sports Bay Area), Curry's trainer, Brandon Payne, said an unnamed player vomited while trying to go through the Golden State Warriors' star's routine.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Arizona Cardinals HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets from Episode 4

Hard Knocks in-season has turned into a documentary of a season on the brink of collapse. The Arizona Cardinals were under the HBO spotlight again Wednesday for the fourth episode of the behind-the-scenes look at their 2023 campaign, and things are not going particularly well for the NFC West squad.
ARIZONA STATE
Bleacher Report

Rangers' Updated Rotation, Payroll After Jacob deGrom Contract

The Texas Rangers have signed former New York Mets ace pitcher Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million contract, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner now leads a rotation that includes Jon Gray, Martín Pérez, Jake Odorizzi and Dane Dunning, per FanGraphs, which also projects Texas for a $177 million payroll in 2023 (ninth in MLB).
NEW YORK STATE

