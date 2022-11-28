ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players

As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
Terrell Owens knocks out man at a CVS (video)

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens put a man on the pavement in Los Angeles after reportedly harassing and threatening the football great and a fan who was conversing with him. Owens, aka “T.O.”, had stopped by a CVS in Inglewood at about 11:30 p.m. to grab some necessities when a fan approached him to have a conversation.
Video Shows Terrell Owens Knocking Out Man Who Was Allegedly Heckling Him

Terrell Owens was involved in an incident on Saturday night outside of a CVS in Inglewood, California. In a video obtained by TMZ Sports, the former All-Pro NFL wide receiver was captured knocking out a heckler who was allegedly harassing customers. According to Owens, he was shopping in the store when a San Francisco 49ers fan approached him and sparked up a conversation.
LeBron James Reacts After Lakers Blow 17-Point Lead

LeBron James and the Lakers had the ultimate disappointment on Monday night. LeBron James has been trying to carry the Los Angeles Lakers this season. Unfortunately, it hasn’t always worked out as well as he has hoped. If you have been following this team, then you know that they have their fair share of issues. However, coming into last night’s Indiana Pacers tilt, they had won two in a row.
Lakers’ Feeling On A Potential Trade Revealed

The Lakers have a few options to consider. If you have been watching the Lakers this season, then you know that the team could probably benefit from some sort of move. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook don’t have the best chemistry and the bench isn’t amazing.
