Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Get inspired at the Calvary Chapel Monrovia bookstore holiday open houseDon SimkovichMonrovia, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Shaquille O'Neal's Ex-Wife Shaunie Henderson Reveals What Shaq Never Did For Her
Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife Shaunie Henderson gave a peak into what the NBA legend didn't do for her that she has found in her new relationship.
Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA
A year ago, former NBA big man Dwight Howard was playing meaningful minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers. As one of the crucial contributors to that 2020 title run, the Lakers brought back Howard with the hope he would bring the same value he gave them before. Sadly that wasn't...
Yardbarker
The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players
As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
NBC Bay Area
Steph Curry's Son, Canon, Hits Adorable ‘Night Night' Celebration After Win
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry...
Terrell Owens knocks out man at a CVS (video)
NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens put a man on the pavement in Los Angeles after reportedly harassing and threatening the football great and a fan who was conversing with him. Owens, aka “T.O.”, had stopped by a CVS in Inglewood at about 11:30 p.m. to grab some necessities when a fan approached him to have a conversation.
Charles Barkley Says He And Michael Jordan Were 5-6 Times In The Same Room In The Last 10 Years But Never Speak With Each Other
NBA legend Charles Barkley reveals he hasn't talked to Michael Jordan in 10 years despite being in the same room for around 5 times.
LeBron James reacts to former Lakers teammate Ivica Zubac nearly dropping a 30-30 game
LeBron James’ debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t go as planned. James missed considerable time due to a groin injury, and the Lakers, in desperation mode to bolster the team’s shooting, traded away promising third-year center Ivica Zubac (along with Michael Beasley) in exchange for Mike Muscala.
Nia Long Celebrates ‘New Places’ Following Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long is moving on just a few months after her fiancé’s very public cheating scandal. Back in late September, Long’s fiancé Ime Udoka made headlines after being caught in alleged affair. The previous coach for the Boston Celtics, was accused of having an alleged affair with a female staffer at the NBA organization.
Stephen Curry gets real about devastating mistake in loss to Luka Doncic, Mavs
The internet is still buzzing about that barnburner of a game Tuesday night between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. Led by two generational talents in Stephen Curry for the Warriors and Luka Doncic for the Mavs, both teams exchanged haymakers in the fourth quarter, but it was Dallas that came away with the 116-113 victory.
ESPN broadcaster Mark Jones likes video blasting colleague Stephen A. Smith using racial epithet
ESPN broadcaster Mark Jones is not one to shy away from controversy, and he raised eyebrows for liking a tweet disparaging a colleague, using a racial epithet.
Draymond Green Was Flying On A Regular Plane And Fans Liked That: "He's Smart. No Need To Waste Thousands On A Private Jet."
NBA fans react to Draymond Green flying on a regular plane instead of spending a lot of money to travel on a private jet.
Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality by Kendrick Perkins after Pacers loss
The Los Angeles Lakers were having a lot of fun on Tuesday night. The players were all smiles as they amassed a 17-point lead over the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter and were on the brink of logging their sixth win in the past seven games. And then, disaster struck.
Complex
Video Shows Terrell Owens Knocking Out Man Who Was Allegedly Heckling Him
Terrell Owens was involved in an incident on Saturday night outside of a CVS in Inglewood, California. In a video obtained by TMZ Sports, the former All-Pro NFL wide receiver was captured knocking out a heckler who was allegedly harassing customers. According to Owens, he was shopping in the store when a San Francisco 49ers fan approached him and sparked up a conversation.
Sacramento Kings Announcer Liked A Tweet That Insinuated Stephen A. Smith Favors White Individuals
ESPN broadcaster Mark Jones indirectly calls out Stephen A. Smith by liking a twitter video that called Smith a coon.
RUMOR: The 2 players Lakers are now more willing to trade instead of Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook has been on a roll of late. He served as a spark for the Los Angeles Lakers yet again on Monday and the former league MVP proved to be a bright spot for his team amid their devastating last-second loss to the Indiana Pacers. This has been the...
LeBron James Shares High Praise For Seth Curry
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is playing good basketball
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Reacts After Lakers Blow 17-Point Lead
LeBron James and the Lakers had the ultimate disappointment on Monday night. LeBron James has been trying to carry the Los Angeles Lakers this season. Unfortunately, it hasn’t always worked out as well as he has hoped. If you have been following this team, then you know that they have their fair share of issues. However, coming into last night’s Indiana Pacers tilt, they had won two in a row.
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant’s 45 Points Help Topple Grizzlies In Overtime
Coming off of the thrilling conquest of the 2001-02 NBA Finals victory over the New Jersey Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers entered the season with back-to-back-to-back championships. With Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal leading the charge, Phil Jackson and the Lakers had cemented themselves as a dynasty, atop the NBA.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lakers’ Feeling On A Potential Trade Revealed
The Lakers have a few options to consider. If you have been watching the Lakers this season, then you know that the team could probably benefit from some sort of move. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook don’t have the best chemistry and the bench isn’t amazing.
