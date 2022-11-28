Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Reasons to Add Caterpillar (CAT) Stock to Your Portfolio
Caterpillar Inc. CAT impressed investors by delivering growth in both its top and the bottom line for the last few quarters despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain snarls. This was aided by improving demand in its end markets and cost-control efforts. A strong liquidity position, and CAT’s ongoing investments in its expanded offerings, services and digital initiatives are also expected to contribute to growth.
Zacks.com
Microchip (MCHP) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
MCHP - Free Report) is set to release its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 3. For the quarter, Microchip expects net sales to be $2.023-$2.101 billion, indicating 5% sequential growth. At the midpoint of this guidance, net sales are expected to grow 25% year over year. Non-GAAP earnings are...
Zacks.com
G-III Apparel (GIII) to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect
GIII - Free Report) is likely to report top-line growth from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure in its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 1, before market open. The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,072 million, indicating a 5.6% increase from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally.
Zacks.com
Signet (SIG) Queued Up for Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SIG - Free Report) is likely to register a decrease in both the top and bottom lines in its third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Dec 6, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,482 million, indicating a 3.8% dip from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.
Zacks.com
New Analysts Initiate Coverage: Top 5 Stocks to Buy
PRTS - Free Report) , TravelCenters of America Inc. (. CLFD - Free Report) , Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (. LADR - Free Report) are a few stocks that have witnessed new analyst coverage lately. These, therefore, are expected to attract investor attention. Analysts don’t add a stock...
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life
Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
3 Stocks Insiders Can’t Stop Buying This Month
After signs of cooling inflation, investors are hopeful that the Fed will slow its rate hikes over the coming months. With surging optimism, fundamentally strong stocks Merck (MRK), Coca-Cola (KO),...
Motley Fool
Is This Underfollowed Dividend Stock a Buy?
LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue grew while higher costs pressured earnings in Q3. The company’s dividend is secure and should keep growing in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Block is integrating Afterpay into its Square and Cash App platforms, potentially supercharging growth in both product ecosystems. Atlassian is a leader in several categories of team collaboration and productivity software, and the company has a long runway for growth. Block and Atlassian currently trade at a significant discount to...
7 Dividend Growth Stocks For November 2022
These high-quality dividend growth stocks are ranked in the top 50 of JUST Capital's Overall Rankings of America's largest publicly traded companies.
Zacks.com
BRP Inc. (DOOO) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
BRP Inc. (. DOOO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.73 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Evogene (EVGN) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
EVGN - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.16 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20. This compares to loss of $0.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Accenture (ACN) Stock Now
ACN - Free Report) is benefiting from its cloud capabilities as well as consulting businesses. ACN’s earnings and revenues for 2022 are expected to improve 5.9% and 4.3%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. Factors That Augur Well. Accenture has been steadily gaining traction in both of its...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 30th
AIZ - Free Report) provides lifestyle and housing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.5% downward over the last 60 days. BGS - Free Report) is a household products and frozen foods company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.5% downward over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Intuit (INTU) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
INTU - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.53 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 39.50%. A...
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 1st
BCH - Free Report) : This banking and financial products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days. Banco De Chile Price and Consensus. Banco De Chile price-consensus-chart | Banco De Chile Quote. This Zacks Rank #1...
Zacks.com
Investors Heavily Search Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG): Here is What You Need to Know
ISRG - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned +4.8%, compared to...
Zacks.com
Chuy's Holdings (CHUY) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
CHUY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 29.17%. A...
Splunk (SPLK) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
SPLK earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
Comments / 0