‘No imminent threat.’ Lexington woman was killed days after requesting EPO against husband

Just three days before 47-year-old Talina Henderson was allegedly shot and killed by her husband, she filed for an emergency protection order against him, court records show.

However, family court Judge Traci Brislin said there was “no imminent threat” to Henderson, and no protective order was entered into the court’s file. A hearing was set to take place on Nov. 30, according to online court records.

Henderson filed for the emergency protection order on Nov. 20 and said that her husband, Stephon Henderson, 59, was verbally and emotionally threatening her. She stated in court records that weapons were involved, and thought her husband to be armed and dangerous. Talina Henderson wrote in court records that her husband would “put hands on (her), or have someone else do harm.”

On Nov. 23, Talina Henderson was shot inside a residence on Bay Colony Lane near Lexington’s Masterson Station Park. Stephon Henderson was arrested and charged with murder (domestic violence), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and violation of an emergency protection order.

A witness was reportedly present during the shooting and cooperated with authorities, Fayette Coroner Gary Ginn said on the scene.

Henderson’s arrest citation stated that he “intentionally caused the death of his wife with the use of a handgun.”

“The suspect admitted that he is a convicted felon and knew that he was not to be in possession of a handgun,” the citation reads.

During Henderson’s court arraignment on Monday, the EPO violation charge was dropped because no official order of protection had been filed against him.

In her motion, Talina Henderson stated her husband made threats against her if she proceeded to move forward with a divorce against him. Talina Henderson filed for a dissolution of marriage on Nov. 21, according to court documents.

Henderson stated in her petition that her husband would go to her job and and “make up lies” and make statements that if “he could not have the house, neither could (she).”

According to court documents, the couple had been staying in the residence together but were separated with her on one side of the house, and him on the other.

On the day the petition was filed, she said he had barged into her room in a threatening manner, and refused to allow her to have any space, and that she was not allowed to close any doors.

“Tonight when he was threatening me, he was so close to me that I was afraid of being hit or hurt,” Henderson stated in her Nov. 20 petition. “I called the police and was recommended to file this EPO because as they were talking to him they could hear the anger that he had in his voice.”

At Henderson’s court appearance on Monday, Fayette District Judge Bruce Bell entered a not-guilty plea on Henderson’s behalf, and kept the originally set bond of $1 million cash. He appointed a public defender and permitted Henderson’s son to have access to the residence for legal documents.

Henderson will appear in district court again on Thursday, Dec. 6.