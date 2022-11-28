Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
ConocoPhillips (COP) Signs Agreement to Deliver LNG to Germany
COP - Free Report) signed two agreements to purchase liquefied natural gas (LNG) from QatarEnergy and supply it to Germany for at least 15 years. This represents the first-ever long-term supply deal to deliver LNG to Germany, contributing to the largest European gas-consuming nation’s energy security. Per the deal,...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: One of the largest solar-plus-storage facilities in Texas achieves operation
One of the largest solar facilities in Texas achieves operation National Grid Renewables achieved commercial operations for the 275 MW solar, 125 MWh energy storage Noble Solar project. Corporate solar doubles since 2019, displacing 20.4 million tons of carbon annually Companies in the United States are installing solar at unprecedented...
PV Tech
Daqo signs two polysilicon supply agreements with Chinese solar manufacturers
Subsidiaries of polysilicon producer Daqo New Energy have signed two polysilicon supply agreements with LONGi and an undisclosed Chinese manufacturer. The deal with LONGi will see Inner Mongolia Daqo provide 251,280MT of high-purity mono-grade polysilicon from May 2023 to December 2027, while Xinjiang Daqo and Inner Mongolia Daqo will provide the unnamed Chinese manufacturer with 27,600MT of polysilicon between January 2023 and December 2027.
France 24
US blocks more than 1,000 shipments of solar energy equipment from China over slave labor
More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources. The level of seizures, which...
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
CNBC
First Solar selects Alabama for new factory as Inflation Reduction Act prompts domestic manufacturing boom
First Solar said Wednesday that it has selected Alabama as the site for its fourth U.S. panel factory. The company will spend more than $1 billion on the new site, which it said will be producing by 2025. CEO Mark Widmar previously said the recently passed climate bill was a...
globalspec.com
Solar cell efficiency chart goes interactive
The Best Research-Cell Efficiency Chart developed at U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) is now interactive. The data system now provides the ability to retrieve decades of research data and create custom charts that focus on specific technologies or time periods. The chart contains information on a range of different...
PV Tech
Chilean utility Colbún completes 230MW PV project with 32MWh battery storage system
Utility Colbún has inaugurated a solar-plus-storage project with a 32MWh battery energy storage system in the Atacama region of Chile. The Diego de Almagro project is a 330-hectare site comprising 470,000 solar panels totalling 230MW of power and a 8MW/32MWh BESS allowing for four hours of full power discharge.
industrytoday.com
The Missing Link in the EV Charger Supply Chain
As electric vehicles rise in popularity, creating the necessary charging infrastructure poses serious challenges. Customers are purchasing electric vehicles (EVs) at exponential rates. The U.S. government has set a goal for half of all vehicles sold to be electric by 2030. To accommodate for this growth, McKinsey Research calculates the U.S. will need 1.2 million public and 28 million private EV chargers by 2030—approximately 20 times more than there currently are. Producing that number of chargers in the next seven years, to put it lightly, will not be easy.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Q&A: How installers can mitigate battery supply chain risk
In this interview, FranklinWH VP of product marketing Linh Tran shares actionable insights installers can take to proactively tackle the challenge of home battery supply chain reliability. With nearly 15 years invested in the energy sector and commercial experience launching a variety of home battery products for the North American market, Linh’s ambition is to show U.S. solar contractors how batteries can increase residential solar sales and improve their business operations.
globalspec.com
The range of electric vs gas-powered cars
While electric vehicle (EV) ownership has increased in the U.S. during the last decade, range anxiety — the concern about how far an EV can drive on a full charge — remains an issue for current as well as prospective EV owners. Ongoing improvements in battery technology have...
teslarati.com
Hyundai reportedly considering building 2 massive battery plants with LG
Hyundai is reportedly considering building two massive battery plants in a partnership with LG. Rumors have been circulating over the past week that Hyundai is considering building a battery plant along with its new electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Georgia. The older report stated that Hyundai is working with SK Innovation to build a single plant. However, according to an unnamed source cited by a local paper in South Korea and reported by Reuters, Hyundai may also be considering building a pair of battery plants with LG Chem.
Indonesia says lithium, anode plants are being built to support EV ambitions
JAKARTA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia is building a lithium refinery and an anode material production facility to complement its nickel-based battery materials industry, an official said, as it aims to set itself up as a hub for making electric vehicles (EVs).
The best solar generators in 2022
We tested a baker's dozen solar generators — large-capacity rechargeable power stations paired with a set of portable solar panels — to find the best performing, most versatile devices that can provide backup power for your home during an emergency and do double duty for off-grid activities like camping, tailgating or even DIY projects around your yard.
PV Tech
SK D&D, Glennmont establish JV to invest in solar projects in South Korea
South-Korean renewable energy developer SK D&D has signed a shareholders agreement with Glennmont Partners to establish a joint venture (JV) investing in solar PV projects in South Korea. The first phase of the JV will intend to build 80MW of PV projects in South Korea, estimated to require around KRW160...
NPR
High demand and prices for lithium send mines into overdrive
Salty water gurgles quietly through a pipe across a dry lakebed and into a Caribbean-blue pond. It's carrying an element that is crucial to the electric car revolution and, suddenly, one of the world's hottest commodities: lithium. Silver Peak, halfway between Reno and Las Vegas, may not resemble most people's...
Zacks.com
Quanta (PWR) Stock Sees 26.1% YTD Gains Amid Challenges
PWR - Free Report) shares have been riding high as the company has been capitalizing on megatrends to lead the energy transition and enable technological development. Initiatives toward a reduced-carbon economy continue to drive the demand for PWR’s services and depict incremental growth opportunities. These factors have helped the company to gain 26.1% year to date, outperforming the industry’s 7.2% rise.
Cube Green Energy Acquires Maiden Onshore Wind Assets in Germany
Cube Green Energy, a renewable energy transition platform recently established by I Squared Capital, has made three strategic investments in operating onshore wind projects across two states in Germany, totalling 28 MW. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005680/en/ Cube Green Energy has made three strategic investments in Germany totalling 28 MW (Photo: Business Wire) The acquired wind farms consist of 17 WTGs and an average operating life of 21 years. Cube Green Energy will work on increasing the energy generation at the sites through upgrading and repowering the existing technology, contributing to Germany’s net zero goals. To address the challenges of renewable energy intermittency, Cube Green Energy will work with local stakeholders to optimise the sites for potential storage solutions, including utility-scale batteries. When fully realised, energy capacity and generation at the sites is expected to more than triple, with storage solutions making renewable energy a viable alternative for local consumers and industrial users who require a 24/7 uninterrupted electricity supply.
solarindustrymag.com
EDPR Sunseap, Archwey Sign MOU for Recycled Plastic in Floating Solar Projects
EDPR Sunseap, the Asia Pacific platform of EDP Renewables, has signed a memorandum of understanding with PlasticBean, which is part of the Archwey sustainable materials engineering group. The MOU purpose is to explore the use of plastic that is 100% recycled in future floating photovoltaic solar farm projects in Indonesia, Singapore and South Korea.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Battery manufacturer to install massive 3.8 MW rooftop system at Pennsylvania HQ
Correlate Infrastructure Partners announced the installation of a 3.8 MW rooftop solar system at the Reading, Pennsylvania corporate headquarters of EnerSys, reportedly one of the largest U.S. behind-the-meter solar systems to be deployed to date. EnerSys, a manufacturer of lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries for various industries, said the solar deployment...
