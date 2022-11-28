Cube Green Energy, a renewable energy transition platform recently established by I Squared Capital, has made three strategic investments in operating onshore wind projects across two states in Germany, totalling 28 MW. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005680/en/ Cube Green Energy has made three strategic investments in Germany totalling 28 MW (Photo: Business Wire) The acquired wind farms consist of 17 WTGs and an average operating life of 21 years. Cube Green Energy will work on increasing the energy generation at the sites through upgrading and repowering the existing technology, contributing to Germany’s net zero goals. To address the challenges of renewable energy intermittency, Cube Green Energy will work with local stakeholders to optimise the sites for potential storage solutions, including utility-scale batteries. When fully realised, energy capacity and generation at the sites is expected to more than triple, with storage solutions making renewable energy a viable alternative for local consumers and industrial users who require a 24/7 uninterrupted electricity supply.

2 DAYS AGO