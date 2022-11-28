Read full article on original website
Related
Has Vikings 2nd-Round Pick Turned into a Catastrophe?
The Minnesota Vikings used to employ a head coach that was set on being able to coach up secondary defenders. He was let go while his defense fell apart, and ultimately he stopped having that ability. Needing to fix it, new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah selected Andrew Booth Jr. with a 2nd round pick in 2022. Boy, has that gone poorly.
Is the Vikings ‘Bug’ Actually a Perk?
Through 12 weeks in the 2022 NFL schedule, the Minnesota Vikings own a 9-2 record. Having only dropped games in blowouts to the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, Kevin O’Connell’s team has the second-best record in the league. To date, their validity has been scrutinized, but it’s worth wondering if the bug for this team may actually be a perk.
Bill Belichick Has Odd Reply To Question About Bills Not Punting
The Bills did not punt in either of their wins over the Patriots last season. That’s a stat you’ve probably heard by now as those AFC East rivals prepare to square off on “Thursday Night Football.”. But Bill Belichick was quick to point out Monday that Buffalo...
Bills at Patriots: Monday injury reports
OL Dion Dawkins (ankle) CB Dane Jackson (illness) S Jaquan Johnson (illness) TE Quinton Morris (illness) WR Khalil Shakir (illness) OL Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle) LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin) DT Jordan Phillips (eye) DE AJ Epenesa (ankle) DE Greg Rousseau (ankle) CB Cam Lewis (forearm) Notes: Dawkins was injured last week...
atozsports.com
Von Miller’s cryptic message send Bills Mafia into a frenzy
The Buffalo Bills continue to battle one of the worst injury bugs across the NFL. Things didn’t get better after the recent Von Miller injury. Miller suffered a reported knee injury during the Thanksgiving game against the Lions. Each day, more reports surface surrounding the superstar’s availability. Miller...
Daily Free Press
‘Truth Hurts’ for critics of the Minnesota Vikings | Minority Report
The Minnesota Vikings are making life hard for sports media’s talking heads. Through 11 games, the Vikings are 14th in points scored and 19th in points allowed. They got blown out 40-3 at home by the Dallas Cowboys. The defense has been shaky, and Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is having his worst season since his 2018 arrival to the Twin Cities.
What uniforms the Bills, Patriots will wear in Week 13
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will wear during their Week 13 matchup at Gillette Stadium:
A Hidden Key to Unlocking the Vikings’ Pass Rush
After the initial 11 games of the season, it’d be fair to say that the Vikings’ pass rush has been good but not great. To be sure, there have been some great moments, and yet we can likely all agree that the team has the capacity to be generating more pressure. Is there any chance that backup DT Ross Blacklock can help spark some improvement?
NFL Odds: Bills vs. Patriots prediction, odds and pick – 12/1/2022
The Buffalo Bills will head to Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots in a Thursday night showdown. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bills-Patriots prediction and pick. The Bills edged the Detroit Lions 28-25 in a Thanksgiving thriller where Josh Allen drove...
7 Buffalo Bills miss practice as illness runs through locker room ahead of Patriots game
FOXBOROUGH — Ahead of a Thursday night date in New England, the Buffalo Bills have an illness running through their locker room. Five Bills missed practice because they were sick on Monday: S Damar Hamlin, CB Dane Jackson, S Jaquan Johnson, TE Quintin Morris, and WR Khalil Shakir. Two other key players were absent with injuries: T Dion Dawkins (ankle) and LB Von Miller (knee). One of the league’s premier pass rushers, Miller has already been ruled out for Thursday night after hurting his knee on Thanksgiving.
atozsports.com
One Bills coach is set to be under the spotlight on Thursday Night Football
It doesn’t take a lot of football knowledge to understand the Buffalo Bills will strongly miss Von Miller while he’s away. He’s one of the best defenders in the league and his impact has been felt every single week of the 2022 NFL regular season. But to...
Ex-Bills, Syracuse football coach hands off play-calling for Broncos (SU, CNY in the NFL)
Former Buffalo Bills and Syracuse football coach Nathaniel Hackett has handed over play-calling duties to one of his assistants on the Denver Broncos. Hackett, the Broncos head coach who was previously an offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bills and Syracuse University, put quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak in charge of calling plays to quarterback Russell Wilson after a disappointing 3-6 start to the season. But the move hasn’t helped much, as the Broncos dropped two more games, including a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
NBC Sports
Are Patriots catching Josh Allen and the Bills at a good time?
The New England Patriots will have a very low bar to clear when they face the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. The Patriots have lost their last two games against their AFC East rivals by a combined score of 80-38 and forced exactly zero Bills punts in those two contests. Buffalo went a perfect seven-for-seven on touchdown drives in the 2021 AFC Wild Card game, a 47-17 drubbing that safety Adrian Phillips described as "(getting) our face kicked in."
atozsports.com
Buffalo Bills: Top Seed is Not a Favorable Route
Make no mistake, the Buffalo Bills are still very much in play for the AFC East crown. The AFC East is the most tightly contested division in football at the moment. Miami is in first place due to owning the tie breaker over Buffalo. However, both the Bills and Dolphins sit at 8-3.
atozsports.com
Pats win nearly impossible if the Bills can pull off 1 stat
The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a showdown against the Patriots. With the season well underway, the Bills are looking for their first divisional victory. Say what you want about the lackluster offense and injuries piling up, the Bills control their own destiny. Furthermore, comparing seasons, the Bills are...
atozsports.com
Bills: A simple family reunion could help attack current problem
Excluding Von Miller, the Buffalo Bills‘ defensive ends that led the charge on last week’s win over the Minnesota Vikings were Carlos ‘”Boogie” Basham, Shaq Lawson, and Mike Love (practice squad call-up). As they attempted to make up for Miller’s absence as well as Gregory...
atozsports.com
Bills could catch major break in tightly-contested divisional race
It’s critical that the Buffalo Bills (8-3) focus on the task at hand with the team going on the road to face New England Patriots (6-5) on Thursday night. With that being said, the Bills might catch just the break they need in order to overtake the Miami Dolphins (8-3) for the lead in the AFC East.
Comments / 0