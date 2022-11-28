Read full article on original website
Amarillo Why is Everyone Sick All at One Time?
It's November. People are in the holiday spirit. Or are they? Well, we want to be but I think everyone has been sick. I mean I feel the past couple of weeks things have been super crazy. There Never Seems to be a Good Time to Get Sick. I have...
These Daring Birds Of Wolflin Square Amarillo Really Run Things
For three days now, I have spent sunrise and sunset in the parking lot of Wolflin Square. There's something that isn't being addressed, that I feel we should talk about. The birds of Wolflin Square are the ones who really run things. The Massive Flock Of Annoying Birds On Power...
The Great Amarillo Drag Queen Meltdown
Amarillo has a burr under its saddle, and it's fabulous. Amarillo is the latest place to buy into the national drag queen kick-down. We experienced a bit of that here in Lubbock, but it appears that for the most part, Lubbock is of a mind to let people do what they wanna do. Amarillo, on the other hand, decided this was the latest emergency that needed to be dealt with.
Needing a Home for the Holidays in Amarillo? This May Be It
I don't know what it is about the holiday season that really gets me wanting to look for a new house. Maybe it's because I realize just how much room I don't have when I start pulling out the Christmas tree and all the decorations. I start daydreaming of something...
Make This a Magical Season for Your Furry Friends in Amarillo
Your kiddos may be asking for a pet for Christmas. A family needs a dog or cat to make part of the family. That is what the holidays are about. Family and having it grow with love. That is what a pet will do for your family. They bring lots of love.
Amarillo Hasn’t Seen a White Christmas in a Decade
White Christmas is a song we all know. 🎵 I'm dreaming of a white Christmas 🎵 Most people do dream of a white Christmas. Waking up on Christmas morning and seeing the blanket of snow on the ground is a magical moment. Amarillo has seen a few White...
Happy Holidays, Here’s 5 Christmas Events and Activities In Amarillo.
Now that Thanksgiving is over it's time to throw up your Trees, hide your presents, and get some lights hanging around the place. It's the most wonderful time of the year and we've got a laundry list full of events and activities for you and the family to participate in.
West Texas Counseling Closes Doors
On Monday, the West Texas Counseling and Rehab building on Line Avenue closed its doors until further notice because of staffing shortage. The facility’s closure has some confused about steps to take to get their medications for substance abuse disorders which can include Meds like Methadone, Buprenorphine, and Naloxone.
Get Ready Amarillo More Storage at New Heights
Storage is something we as humans just don't have enough of to store all our stuff. We continuously need more room to fill. Is there such a thing as too much storage? Can one really have too much storage?. Apparently in Amarillo, the answer is no, and if you look...
Canyon’s Christmas is Going Out With a Bang
Canyon really knows how to put on an event. They are a small town with a great attitude for getting things done. They have one of the biggest celebrations on the 4th of July. Heck everyone from Amarillo travels down to Canyon because we sure can't put on as great of a show.
Check Out These Hilarious Google Reviews of Pantex
If you live in Amarillo, chances are that you know about Pantex. But unless you work there, you most likely have never seen the inside of the plant. Pantex is not the most "consumer-friendly" business in the Texas Panhandle. That does not stop people from leaving reviews of Pantex though. According to some of these reviews, Pantex doesn't just deal in nuclear weapon assembly and disassembly but offers skin care, food, car washes, and even video games. Whether these reviews come from actual customers of Pantex is unknown, but we still think you'll find these reviews quite entertaining.
Amarillo Welcoming Brand New Transportation Center
Amarillo will soon be home to a brand new state-of-the-art multimodal transportation center. The City of Amarillo’s Transit Department will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility Thursday, December 1st at 3 pm at the corner of Bowie Street and Sixth Street. The project is set to...
Amarillo is Getting a New Restaurant on South Soncy
It's only a matter of time until Amarillo and Canyon merge into the glorious Microplex of Amaranyon. In other words, the city is growing, and it isn't going to stop any time soon. Think about it, just a decade ago South Soncy was farmland as far as the eye could...
Why Is There A Huge Chunk Of Palo Duro Canyon Closed Off?
Palo Duro Canyon is a special place to many of us. My children and I have made spending time in the canyon something we look forward to in the spring and early summer. I was surprised to find out there might be a lot more of the canyon that we're not being allowed to explore.
Texas drag show draws protesters, counter-protesters
The show "A Drag Queen Christmas" went on as planned on Tuesday, while also drawing protestors and counter-protestors.
Mark Allan McMinn
Mark Allan McMinn, 61, of Amarillo (previously of Pampa), was welcomed by his dad and brother in heaven on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel with Pastor Jon Watson of Caprock Baptist Church of Amarillo, and Pastor Rick Timmons of Central Baptist Church of Canadian, officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Heights Cemetery in Lefors under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory of Pampa.
2 Amarillo schools shut off water due to line break
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to officials with the Amarillo Independent School District, Mann Middle School and Allen 6th Grade Campus had to shut off their water due to a water main line break near the area on Wednesday. AISD detailed that water was shut off to both campuses as Seventh Street, just north of […]
Amarillo’s Panera Bread Is Finally Open, The Chaos Is Real
Panera Bread. Oh, Panera Bread. Wherefore art thou, Panera Bread?. Thy bread bowls took too damn long to get here. But seriously. I knew it had been quite some time ago when the announcement was made that we were finally getting a Panera Bread of our own here in Amarillo. But my eyebrows still jumped when I dug up the date of December 2020. Nearly two years ago.
1 hospitalized after Wednesday afternoon fire in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department responded to an incident Wednesday afternoon after a structure fire was reported in north Amarillo. According to officials with the Amarillo Fire Department, officials arrived at a residence in the 3000 block of Walnut around 2:37 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said that an officer with the […]
Another Senseless Homicide in Amarillo, Mother to Three Dead
Another homicide occurred in Amarillo near I-40 and Lakeside. The Amarillo Police Department was called out to the parking lot of a convenience store near East I-40 and Lakeside on Tuesday, November 29th at 6:40 pm. The call was about an unresponsive female. Upon arrival Amarillo PD discovered 34-year-old Iliana Michelle Garza deceased from an apparent homicide. The Amarillo Police Department called in their Homicide Unit to investigate.
