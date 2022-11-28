Most popular baby names for girls in Ohio
CLEVELAND (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Ohio in 2021.
Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, and Ava round out the top five.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
50. Cora
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 167
National
– Rank: #87
– Number of babies in 2021: 2,989
47. Hannah (tie)
Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 169
National
– Rank: #44
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,546
47. Emilia (tie)
Emilia is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 169
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,837
47. Addison (tie)
Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 169
National
– Rank: #45
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,468
45. Naomi (tie)
Naomi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “pleasantness”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 173
National
– Rank: #54
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,248
45. Lily (tie)
Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 173
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,584
44. Lydia
Lydia is a name of Greek origin meaning “woman from Lydia”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 174
National
– Rank: #90
– Number of babies in 2021: 2,908
43. Ivy
Ivy is a name of English origin meaning “faithfulness”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 178
National
– Rank: #49
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,374
42. Josephine
Josephine is a name of French origin meaning “God will increase”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 180
National
– Rank: #72
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,364
41. Everly
Everly is a name of English origin meaning “boar meadow”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 184
National
– Rank: #50
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,355
39. Stella (tie)
Stella is a name of Latin origin meaning “star”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 192
National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,784
39. Lucy (tie)
Lucy is a name of Latin origin meaning “light”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 192
National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,433
38. Grace
Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 194
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,486
37. Riley
Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 203
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,184
36. Madison
Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 204
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,930
33. Kinsley (tie)
Kinsley is a name of English origin meaning “king’s meadow”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 206
National
– Rank: #57
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,871
33. Chloe (tie)
Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 206
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,311
33. Abigail (tie)
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 206
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,938
32. Gianna
Gianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 207
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,437
31. Lillian
Lillian is a name of Latin origin meaning “lily”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 211
National
– Rank: #51
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,302
30. Mila
Mila is a name of Slavic origin meaning “dear” or “gracious”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 212
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,295
29. Luna
Luna is a name of Italian origin meaning “moon”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 216
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,173
28. Aurora
Aurora is a name of Latin origin meaning “dawn”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 217
National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,466
27. Zoey
Zoey is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 219
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,179
25. Violet (tie)
Violet is a name of English origin based on the purple flower of the same name. Violet is ultimately derived from Latin “Viola”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 224
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,474
25. Aria (tie)
Aria is a name of Hebrew, and Italian origin meaning “song” or “melody”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 224
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,348
23. Scarlett (tie)
Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 233
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,594
23. Isla (tie)
Isla is a name of Scottish origin, that references a river and an island in Scotland.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 233
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,514
22. Ellie
Ellie is a name of Greek origin meaning “shining light”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 234
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,835
21. Penelope
Penelope is a name of Greek origin meaning “weaver”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 241
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,327
20. Layla
Layla is a name of Arabic origin meaning “wine”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 242
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,303
19. Paisley
Paisley is a name of Scottish origin meaning “church”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 246
National
– Rank: #52
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,263
18. Hazel
Hazel is a name of English origin meaning “hazelnut tree”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 249
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,967
17. Willow
Willow is a name of English origin meaning “slender” or “graceful”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 269
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,143
15. Nova (tie)
Nova is a name of Latin origin meaning “new”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 274
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,516
15. Mia (tie)
Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 274
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,096
14. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 277
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,190
13. Ella
Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 285
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,987
12. Avery
Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 306
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,770
11. Nora
Nora is a derivation of the name Norah, a name of Latin origin meaning “honor”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 309
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,246
10. Isabella
Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 321
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,201
9. Eleanor
Eleanor is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 354
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,059
8. Harper
Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 382
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,388
7. Sophia
Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 418
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,496
6. Evelyn
Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 436
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,434
5. Ava
Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 485
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,759
4. Amelia
Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 502
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,952
3. Emma
Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 515
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies in 2021: 15,433
2. Charlotte
Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 521
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies in 2021: 13,285
1. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 530
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies in 2021: 17,728
