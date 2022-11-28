**Related Video Above: Looking for a unique baby name? Here is a list of the ‘rarest’ names.**

CLEVELAND (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Ohio in 2021.

Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, and Ava round out the top five.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

50. Cora

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 167

National

– Rank: #87

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,989

47. Hannah (tie)

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 169

National

– Rank: #44

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,546

47. Emilia (tie)

Emilia is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 169

National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,837

47. Addison (tie)

Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 169

National

– Rank: #45

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,468

45. Naomi (tie)

Naomi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “pleasantness”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 173

National

– Rank: #54

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,248

45. Lily (tie)

Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 173

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,584

44. Lydia

Lydia is a name of Greek origin meaning “woman from Lydia”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 174

National

– Rank: #90

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,908

43. Ivy

Ivy is a name of English origin meaning “faithfulness”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 178

National

– Rank: #49

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,374

42. Josephine

Josephine is a name of French origin meaning “God will increase”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 180

National

– Rank: #72

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,364

41. Everly

Everly is a name of English origin meaning “boar meadow”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 184

National

– Rank: #50

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,355

39. Stella (tie)

Stella is a name of Latin origin meaning “star”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 192

National

– Rank: #41

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,784

39. Lucy (tie)

Lucy is a name of Latin origin meaning “light”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 192

National

– Rank: #47

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,433

38. Grace

Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 194

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,486

37. Riley

Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 203

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,184

36. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 204

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,930

33. Kinsley (tie)

Kinsley is a name of English origin meaning “king’s meadow”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 206

National

– Rank: #57

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,871

33. Chloe (tie)

Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 206

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,311

33. Abigail (tie)

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 206

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,938

32. Gianna

Gianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 207

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,437

31. Lillian

Lillian is a name of Latin origin meaning “lily”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 211

National

– Rank: #51

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,302

30. Mila

Mila is a name of Slavic origin meaning “dear” or “gracious”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 212

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,295

29. Luna

Luna is a name of Italian origin meaning “moon”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 216

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,173

28. Aurora

Aurora is a name of Latin origin meaning “dawn”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 217

National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,466

27. Zoey

Zoey is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 219

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,179

25. Violet (tie)

Violet is a name of English origin based on the purple flower of the same name. Violet is ultimately derived from Latin “Viola”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 224

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,474

25. Aria (tie)

Aria is a name of Hebrew, and Italian origin meaning “song” or “melody”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 224

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,348

23. Scarlett (tie)

Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 233

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,594

23. Isla (tie)

Isla is a name of Scottish origin, that references a river and an island in Scotland.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 233

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,514

22. Ellie

Ellie is a name of Greek origin meaning “shining light”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 234

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,835

21. Penelope

Penelope is a name of Greek origin meaning “weaver”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 241

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,327

20. Layla

Layla is a name of Arabic origin meaning “wine”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 242

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,303

19. Paisley

Paisley is a name of Scottish origin meaning “church”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 246

National

– Rank: #52

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,263

18. Hazel

Hazel is a name of English origin meaning “hazelnut tree”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 249

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,967

17. Willow

Willow is a name of English origin meaning “slender” or “graceful”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 269

National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,143

15. Nova (tie)

Nova is a name of Latin origin meaning “new”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 274

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,516

15. Mia (tie)

Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 274

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,096

14. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 277

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,190

13. Ella

Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 285

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,987

12. Avery

Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 306

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,770

11. Nora

Nora is a derivation of the name Norah, a name of Latin origin meaning “honor”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 309

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,246

10. Isabella

Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 321

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,201

9. Eleanor

Eleanor is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 354

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,059

8. Harper

Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 382

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,388

7. Sophia

Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 418

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,496

6. Evelyn

Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 436

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,434

5. Ava

Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 485

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,759

4. Amelia

Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 502

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,952

3. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 515

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies in 2021: 15,433

2. Charlotte

Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 521

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies in 2021: 13,285

1. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.

Ohio

– Number of babies in 2021: 530

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies in 2021: 17,728

