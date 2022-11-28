Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Deion Sanders Is Reportedly Down To 3 Notable Schools
Deion Sanders has collected some serious head coaching consideration due to his overwhelming success with the Jackson State football program. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is reportedly down to three programs as he fields college football suitors. The decision appears to be down to Colorado, Cincinnati and USF, per...
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again
As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
College Football Analyst Says Deion Sanders Should Reject Offer
Deion Sanders says he's received a head coaching offer from the Colorado football program, among others. While Colorado would no doubt be an upgrade in terms of money and resources, one college football analyst believes Sanders should reject this offer. Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney shared his two cents...
Nebraska Reportedly Hiring Key NFL Assistant Coach
Just last week, the football world learned that former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule would become the new head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Rhule wasted no time getting a jumpstart on recruiting and filling out his coaching staff. He added to that coaching staff on Wednesday morning with another important hire.
247Sports
South Carolina offensive coordinator options for Shane Beamer after Marcus Satterfield exit
South Carolina football and coach Shane Beamer will soon be on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator following the departure of Marcus Satterfield to Nebraska, a move that's expected to be finalized this week. Considering the potential return of offensive playmakers Spencer Rattler, Jaheim Bell and Antwane Wells among others for a program inside the top 25, Beamer is expected to swing for the fences with this search for a new play-caller.
Legendary College Football Coach's Grandson Is Transferring
The grandson of a legendary college football head coach is transferring. According to a report from On3, the grandson of legendary Alabama head coach Bear Bryant is transferring. Paul Tyson, a quarterback, is reportedly transferring from Arizona State. "🚨BREAKING🚨 Arizona State QB Paul Tyson, the great-grandson of Bear Bryant, has...
Georgia Tech Is Reportedly Finalizing Head Coaching Hire
Earlier this season, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets fired head coach Geoff Collins in his fourth season. In late September, after the team opened with a 1-3 record, Georgia Tech decided it was time to move on from Collins. He failed to win more than three games in any season.
Centre Daily
Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes’ Stat Comparison Against Jim Thorpe Award Finalists
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes has had a record-setting season, but he was not named a finalist for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award on Tuesday morning. The three finalists for the award, which is presented annually to the top defensive back in college football, are Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson of TCU, Utah's Clark Phillips III and Devon Witherspoon of Illinois. Although these players had outstanding seasons, none of them quite matched up to Forbes statistically.
Centre Daily
J.K. Dobbins Back At Ravens Practice; Roman to Stanford?
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was back at practice Wednesday. Dobbins missed time after having a knee procedure and now he has 21 days to get activated off Injured Reserve. Dobbins missed all of last season after injuring his knee in a preseason game against...
Centre Daily
Rose Bowl to Acquiesce on 2024 Playoff Expansion
The Granddaddy of Them All is falling in line. The Rose Bowl, after months of delay, has agreed to amend its contract to pave the way for an expansion of the College Football Playoff in two years, sources tell Sports Illustrated. The CFP is expected to soon announce that the Playoff will expand from four to 12 teams starting with the 2024 season.
Former Georgia WR Jeremiah Holloman declares for NFL draft
Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jeremiah ‘JJ’ Holloman is declaring for the 2023 NFL draft. Holloman transferred from Florida International to Tennessee State for the 2022 college football season. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound receiver caught 33 passes for 353 yards at Tennessee State this year. Holloman intended to transfer...
Centre Daily
Broncos Waive RB Devine Ozigbo Following Brutal Panthers Loss
After one game on the active roster, the Denver Broncos waived running back Devine Ozigbo, according to Aric DiLalla of the team's official website. Ozigbo is a fourth-year player who joined the Broncos off of waivers from the New Orleans Saints back in August. Dressing for three games this season...
Comments / 0