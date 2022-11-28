ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Minority Georgia Democrats stick with legislative leaders

The Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Democrats in the Georgia Senate and House will keep the same leaders as the new two-year term begins in January.

Senate Democrats met Monday and reelected Sen. Gloria Butler of Stone Mountain as minority leader. Democrats will have 23 of 56 senators.

Also reelected Monday were Elena Parent of Atlanta as Senate Democratic caucus chair, Harold Jones II of Augusta as whip and Nan Orrock of Atlanta as secretary. Democrats chose Sonya Halpern of Atlanta as caucus vice chair and David Lucas of Macon as vice chair of fundraising and campaigns.

Republican Burt Jones was elected lieutenant governor and the GOP majority nominated John Kennedy of Macon as Senate president pro tem, the second-ranking Senate position.

Last week, House Democrats largely reelected their existing leadership to another term.

Minority Leader James Beverly of Macon turned back a challenge from Carolyn Hugley of Columbus to remain the chief Democrat. The party is likely to hold 79 of 180 House seats once vacancies are filled.

Democrats reelected Billy Mitchell of Stone Mountain as minority caucus chairman, Karen Bennett of Stone Mountain as minority caucus vice chairman, Sandra Scott of Rex as chief deputy whip, Park Cannon of Atlanta as secretary and Shea Roberts of Atlanta as treasurer.

Sam Park of Lawrenceville was elected whip, replacing David Wilkerson of Powder Springs.

Republicans have nominated Jon Burns of Newington, now House majority leader, to replace the late David Ralston as speaker.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

