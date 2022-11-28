ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2 sick jurors lost from deliberations at Masterson trial

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08eKTv_0jQ6WvzG00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two deliberating jurors at the rape trial of former “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson were dismissed Monday because they have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo replaced the jurors with two alternates and told the panel to start over with deliberations.

The jurors were returning Monday from a week off after telling Olmedo on Nov. 18 that they were deadlocked and could not reach a verdict on any of the three rape counts against Masterson after nearly three days of deliberations.

The judge told them it was too soon to declare a mistrial and to keep deliberating when they returned from the holiday break.

Masterson, 46, is charged with the rape of three women, including a former girlfriend, in his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003.

He has pleaded not guilty, and the defense said the acts were consensual.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
knock-la.com

LAPD’s Commission Rules on the Killing of Valentina Orellana Peralta and Daniel Elena Lopez

On November 22, 2022, the Los Angeles Police Commission ruled that one of the shots LAPD officer William Dorsey Jones Jr. fired at Daniel Elena Lopez was within LAPD policy. While responding to a 911 call about Elena Lopez hitting store customers with a bike lock on December 23, 2021, Jones fired three rounds, killing Elena Lopez and Valentina Orellana Peralta. Elena Lopez was 24 and Orellana Peralta was 14. The commission ruled that the first of three shots was in policy despite LAPD Chief Michel Moore suggesting all three were out of policy. Both rulings could potentially lead to disciplinary measures for Jones. However, to date, none have been announced.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Man robbed of Rolex in LA; 2 arrested

LOS ANGELES - Two alleged robbery suspects were arrested after they were caught on camera robbing a man of his Rolex in Los Angeles, according to police. It happened on Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m. in the area near 6th Street and La Brea Avenue. According to police, the two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
knock-la.com

Ballot Curing Could Flip Key Races in LA Elections: An Explainer

It’s been nearly three weeks since Election Day, and while some key races have already been decided — Los Angeles prevented billionaire Rick Caruso from buying the mayoral election and ousted far-right-supported Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the deadliest sheriff’s department in the country — there are still critical city- and state-level races that could be decided during the ballot curing process.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Two found dead in Ventura County home

Detectives are trying to figure out what led to the deaths of two people in Ventura County. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Meiners Oaks Tuesday afternoon to check on the well-being of two people. They found a couple dead in a home. The names of the two people haven’t been released.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Orange County Owner of Trucking Companies Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Conspiracy in Fatal Tanker Explosion, Tax Evasion and COVID Fraud

November 29, 2022 – LOS ANGELES – The owner of several Inland Empire-based trucking companies was sentenced today to 120 months in federal prison for ordering the illegal. repair of a tanker that resulted in an explosion and the death of one his employees – the second time one of his welders was killed.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Los Angeles County Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Multimillion-Dollar Fraud Targeting Investors in Coachella Valley Development

November 25, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A San Gabriel Valley woman was sentenced on Monday to 240 months in federal prison for causing tens of millions of dollars in losses to. investors who provided funds intended for a hotel and condominium complex in the Coachella Valley, and then using the money to finance her lavish lifestyle.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Ex-LAUSD teacher had pattern of raping, marrying students: attorney

LOS ANGELES - A lawsuit has been filed against the Los Angeles Unified School District and Bell High School accusing a former teacher of sexually abusing at least five girls. The suspect, Jeffrey Scott Jones of Huntington Beach, was hired by LAUSD in the mid-to-late 1980s to teach English at Bell High School. Jones taught for 27 years at Bell High School in Bell and Gahr High School in Cerritos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead on freeway in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A man’s body was discovered Thursday on the right shoulder of the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The discovery occurred about 6:35 a.m. on the southbound freeway at the westbound Century (105) Freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported. A Sigalert was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Cerritos man charged with running organization that sold fentanyl on the darknet

A Cerritos man faces federal charges of running a large-scale operation that sold fentanyl on the darknet, U.S. Department of Justice officials announced Monday. Christopher Hampton, 36, was named in an 11-count indictment charging him with numerous narcotics and weapons offenses that could result in a life sentence in federal prison. Hampton was allegedly active […]
CERRITOS, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
584K+
Post
623M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy