‘The Voice’ celebrates fans as field narrows to Top Ten

By Stephanie Thompson
 2 days ago
(NBC) — Fans have been weighing in on who stays and who goes on “The Voice” for the past few episodes, on Monday, with “Fan Week,” dedicated viewers get to impact the top ten proceedings in an additional way.

Team Camila’s Morgan Myles says her fans knew what they were doing in suggesting her song for Monday’s Top Ten.

“I know it like the back of my hand,” said Myles. “I love it. It’s sexy. It’s groovy.”

But some fans also recommended lane changes for their favorites.

“It’s going to be a different route from the ballads I’ve been singing on the show,” said Parijita Bastola of Team Legend.

“It’s going to take ‘Voice’ fans in a different direction,” said Team Blake’s Bryce Leatherwood.

“I do not know the song,” revealed Omar Jose Cardona of Team Legend. “I know the chorus of the song, so I have to dive in and do my homework.”

The song proposals are part of “Fan Week” on “The Voice” another way for backers of the artists to show their support.

“Someone made cookies of my beanie and my hair and my necklaces, it was so cool,” said Bodie of Team Blake.

“Every day I pinch myself,” said Team Blake’s Rowan Grace. “I can’t believe I have that much support and it means so much to me.”

Monday’s fan-fueled performances could move the artists another step closer to the finale in two weeks.

“I’m going to do everything I can to give back to the fans what they’ve given me every week that I’ve been here,” said Justin Aaron of Team Gwen.

Extending that stay at least another week is the goal for everyone in the Top Ten.

“The Voice” airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. Monday’s episode is followed at 10 p.m. by a preview of the new “Pitch Perfect” spinoff series “Bumper in Berlin,” which is streaming on Peacock.

GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ season 22: Bryce Leatherwood leads Team Blake going into live playoffs

The knockouts round of “The Voice” season 22 concluded on November 7 after three nights of a series first ever three-way matchups. Beginning November 14, the coaches will send their teams of four into the live playoffs for the Top 16 performances. In this final stretch of the competition, artists will sing live each Monday for audience votes. On Tuesday evenings, the artists with the lowest votes will sing once more to be saved in a real-time vote. The competition will narrow down week by week, culminating in the two-part finale on December 12 and 13. SEE ‘The Voice’ Season 22 predictions:...
AOL Corp

'This may be the greatest performance I've ever seen on this show': Bodie sets the bar even higher for 'The Voice' Season 22

Last week on The Voice, SoCal singer-songwriter Bodie so stunningly transformed the Proclaimers’ jaunty novelty hit “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” into a plaintive indie ballad that his coach, Blake Shelton, said he was a “visionary.” So, it seemed after setting the bar that high, there was nowhere else for Bodie to go, no way for him to expand his vision. But as The Voice Season 22’s top 10 competed this Monday, Bodie set the bar even higher — so much so that Blake marveled, “This may be the greatest performance I've ever seen on this show.”
shefinds

Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Is Announced To Perform At The CMA Awards—We Can’t Wait To Watch!

This article has been updated since its initial 09/16/22 publish date with more information regarding Carrie Underwood and the upcoming CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations last month, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her! Last week, the Grammy winner, 39, also pleased her devotees by announcing that she will be performing at the major country music show on November 9th. Underwood is expected to treat viewers to a live rendition of her latest single “Hate My Heart” at the event, and she is one of eight performances at the ceremony (including co-hosts Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini).
RadarOnline

Kelly Clarkson's Secret Reason For Leaving 'The Voice' Revealed As Pop Star Battles Ex-Managers Over Millions

Kelly Clarkson had many factors to keep in mind before stepping down from her role on The Voice earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report. The American Idol season 1 winner officially exited the singing competition in May 2022 after eight seasons of holding her seat.At the time, insiders said it was part of an effort to spend more time with her two young children following her recent tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock. A new source now claims the Stronger singer didn't get turned down for a raise but rather was not looking to boost her income.Amid her proceedings with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Distractify

Carrie Underwood's Lips Have Caught Fans' Attention for Years Now

There are few stars who have had an overwhelming impact on popular country music like Carrie Underwood has. Ever since she emerged on the music scene in 2005 following a historic American Idol win, she has become one of country's biggest stars and gone on to release chart-topping hit after hit.
NBC Miami

The Fate of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show' Revealed

Looks like Kelly Clarkson is booked and busy for the next few years. Not only is the music superstar returning as a coach on season 23 of "The Voice," but her daytime series "The Kelly Clarkson Show" has been renewed for two more seasons through 2025, as announced on Nov. 7.
GoldDerby

Rowan Grace (‘The Voice’) eliminated from Team Blake Shelton: ‘You’ve helped me grow so much as an artist’

Fans of Team Blake Shelton didn’t come to the rescue of Rowan Grace this week on “The Voice,” as she lost the Instant Save vote during the November 29 episode and was eliminated from the competition. This marks the first person to leave Team Blake since the live shows began three weeks ago. Will you miss Rowan on NBC’s reality TV show? Let us know down in the comments section. Rowan, age 16, began her journey on “The Voice” with her cover of “traitor” in the blind auditions. She earned three chair-turns from Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello, joining Team...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Outsider.com

Kelsea Ballerini’s ‘Dream Home’ Was Previously Owned by Kacey Musgraves

Kelsea Ballerini purchased her new “dream home” from fellow country music star, Kacey Musgraves. The Peter Pan singer is officially divorced and moving on with her life while living in a gorgeous minimalist-style house in Nashville, TN. According to the celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, the 3,494-square-foot dwelling has been passed from one member of Music City royally to another.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Gladys Knight's Christmas: big family gathering, TV movie

Gladys Knight recalls Christmas as more than a family affair when she was growing up in Atlanta.“Because Mom and Dad were the way they were, they would just embrace all the kids in the neighborhood,” said the legendary singer. Many of the children were in the same church choir and ”we were just so excited about the music.”She counts “O Holy Night” as a favorite Christmas song. The best childhood gift she received? A bicycle, blue and silver, “and it was sharp."Knight will be celebrating the holiday on-screen in the TV movie “I’m Glad It’s Christmas,” airing 8 p.m....
GEORGIA STATE
