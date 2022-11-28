Read full article on original website
Related
New York Giants Injury Report: A New Concern?
The Giants were without their return specialists during Wednesday's practice. What does that mean for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders?
49ers announce practice squad moves ahead of Dolphins game
The San Francisco 49ers have signed defensive lineman Kemoko Turay to the team's practice squad. To make room on the practice squad, the team released cornerback Ka'dar Hollman. Turay (6-5, 253) was waived by the team on November 26 after defensive lineman T.Y. McGill was promoted to the active roster....
Reports: RB Melvin Gordon signing with Chiefs’ practice squad
The Kansas City Chiefs are signing running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, according to multiple reports on Monday.
Broncos’ Hackett Addresses Russell Wilson’s Job Security
The quarterback has started in 10 games this season, leading the team to a 3–7 record in that stretch.
numberfire.com
Pelissero: Melvin Gordon expected to sign with Chiefs
Tom Pelissero of the NFL reported Monday that free agent running back Melvin Gordon is expected to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. Gordon was released from the Broncos before Week 12 after committing his fifth fumble of the season in Week 11 (the most among running backs in the league). It now appears that the Chiefs, who recently lost Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the injured reserve, are willing to take a chance on the veteran back. He is expected to sign to the team's practice squad this week.
Who is Bears safety Adrian Colbert?
On Wednesday, head coach Matt Eberflus announced former All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson is done for the season with a Lisfranc injury he sustained against the Jets last Sunday. In turn, the team signed safety Adrian Colbert on Tuesday to help fill the void in the secondary. Who is Adrian Colbert?...
Seahawks claim former Raiders S Johnathan Abram off waivers
According to a report by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, the Seattle Seahawks have claimed Johnathan Abram off waivers from the Green Bay Packers. Abram (6-foot-0, 205 pounds) was a first-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2019 NFL draft. He came into the league with plenty of hype but only played one game as a rookie before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. He showed promise in his second year, posting two interceptions and six pass breakups. However, that appeared to be his peak. After 36 mostly-disappointing games, the Raiders released Abram three weeks ago and he was picked up by the Packers. He played two games in Green Bay before he was waived.
NBC Sports
Texans, Seahawks Projected for Top 2023 NFL Draft Picks Through Week 12
The Houston Texans do not have a good record a little over midway through the 2022 NFL season, but they have something else to look forward to: the 2023 NFL Draft. Houston is among the teams in contention for the No. 1 pick in April. There are a couple of other struggling franchises on its heels, though.
4 keys for the San Francisco 49ers to beat Dolphins without leaning on Jimmy Garoppolo
The 49ers face a tall order against the Dolphins in Week 13. Here are four crucial ways to find victory.
Centre Daily
Rangers Pocket $30 Million from Disney
The Texas Rangers, along with the other 29 teams in Major League Baseball, just got an extra $30 million to play with this offseason, thanks to Disney. Disney completed its acquisition of BAMTech from MLB on Tuesday, as reported by SportBusiness Group. The transaction, which was for $900 million, will by split among each of the league’s 30 teams, meaning each will get $30 million.
NBC Sports
CMC sits out 49ers practice; status vs. Dolphins uncertain
SANTA CLARA — Running back Christian McCaffrey did not practice Wednesday and his availability for the 49ers’ Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins is uncertain. “He just felt some irritation,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said of McCaffrey on Wednesday. When asked if there’s concern whether McCaffrey...
Centre Daily
‘Up to Coaching Staff’: Mavs GM Nico Harrison on Christian Wood Not Starting
So far, through 20 regular-season games, Luka Doncic could be the best player in the entire league in addition to clearly being the best player on the Dallas Mavericks. But outside of Doncic, who's the second-best player on the Mavs?. Some would say it's Christian Wood, who was acquired in...
FOX Sports
AP source: Chiefs adding ex-Broncos RB Melvin Gordon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are signing two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press, adding some much-needed depth with a player that was recently released from the AFC West rival Denver Broncos.
Centre Daily
Steve Kerr: NBA Needs to be ‘Consistent’ With Travel Calls
The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks played a great game on Tuesday night, with Luka Doncic and Mavs defeating the Warriors by a final score of 116-113. Steph Curry had a chance to tie or take the lead late in the game, but was called for a travel on his step-back three attempt. It looked like Curry changed pivot feet, making it the correct call, but Warriors head coach Steve Kerr wants to see more consistency from the league on that call.
Comments / 0