Student homelessness on the rise for Hamilton County Schools
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — More than 1,000 Hamilton County Schools students are experiencing homelessness this semester so far, nearly totaling the amount from the previous school year. Laura Grier, the Hamilton County Schools Homeless Liaison, said students are living in hotels, cars, shelters, campgrounds, and even doubling up with...
Boyfriend arrested in Williamson County after woman reported missing in East TN
A man taken into custody in Williamson County Tuesday is now facing criminal homicide charges following a woman's recent disappearance in Hamilton County.
WBIR
Boyfriend arrested in case of missing Chattanooga woman
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Suspect Jason Chen has been arrested by the Nolensville Police Department in a joint operation with Chattanooga Police Department. Chen is being held in the Williamson County jail. Jasmine Pace went missing last Tuesday. She was last seen on surveillance camera video leaving her mom's house....
eastridgenewsonline.com
Hamilton County Hiring Director of Economic and Community Development
Hamilton County government is searching for a Director of its Economic and Community Development Department as County Mayor Weston Wamp sets into motion his ambitious agenda to recruit the jobs of the future and strengthen the area’s workforce. “From a youth apprenticeship initiative to efforts to spur entrepreneurship throughout...
theutcecho.com
Chattanooga Police Announce Arrest for Homicide in the Case of Jasmine Pace
Jasmine Pace, a twenty-two-year-old woman and student at Chattanooga State Community College has been missing since last Tuesday and Jason Chen, a UTC student, has now been charged with first-degree homicide in connection to the case according to Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp. Jasmine’s last known location was Chen’s...
chattanoogapulse.com
Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga Recognized By Tennessee First Lady Marie Lee
The Boys & Girls Club of Chattanooga announced today that the Club was selected by Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee to be featured in this year’s 12-days of giving. “Our organized is honored to be selected by First Lady Lee” stated Jim Morgan, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga, “and we used this opportunity to highlight our robust literacy and academic enrichment programs”.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Rossville Fire Department Awarded Nearly $34K in Lifesaving Equipment
More than 6,000 motor vehicle crashes have been reported in Walker County over the last five years, according to data provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation. Thanks to a $33,525 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, the Rossville Fire Department will be better equipped to save the lives of their fellow citizens in motor vehicle accidents moving forward. The tools will allow first responders to quickly and efficiently remove trapped victims after motor vehicle accidents by limiting the load shift during rescues on nearly any sized vehicle.
New US bike route takes riders from Kentucky to Chattanooga through Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new U.S. Bicycle Route designated trail in Tennessee will take cyclists from the Kentucky border, through Knoxville and into Chattanooga.
Crews able to shut off generator producing smoke at Sweetwater Hospital
SWEETWATER, Tenn. — The Monroe County EMA said it was working on shutting down a malfunctioning generator that is producing a large amount of smoke at Sweetwater Hospital. Chad Lemming, with Monroe County EMA, said the generator was a "runaway" meaning it won't shut off and is running at full speed.
WTVC
TVFCU and The Chattanooga Zoo
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — TVFCU loves to be involved with the community to help and support. Darde Long and Jake Cash discuss their collaboration for upcoming events at The Chattanooga Zoo.
East Tennessee farmers running out of Christmas trees quickly
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Do you have your Christmas tree already? If you’re looking for a real tree this year, it may be harder to find. Several East Tennessee farmers say this year wasn’t the best for harvesting Christmas tree crops. Christmas tree farmers have to prepare years in advance when planting their trees. “We probably […]
chattanoogacw.com
Hamilton County gets into holiday spirit with new Christmas celebration at courthouse
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The first-ever Christmas tree lighting will be held on the lawn outside of the old Courthouse on Friday, December 2nd from 5-7 p.m. The ceremony will include performances by the Hixson High School Choir and the Chattanooga State Choir. Special guests include Santa and Mrs. Claus...
WSMV
WATCH: Chattanooga PD provides update on missing college student
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to an NBC affiliate, a Chattanooga woman has been missing for several days, and the man potentially responsible for her disappearance has been arrested. 22-year-old University of Chattanooga student Jasmine Pace was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Surveillance video shows Pace leaving her mother’s...
wutc.org
Preserve Chattanooga: Front Lines Of Historic Preservation
Every day, historic preservation is happening in many ways here in Chattanooga. What is that experience from a regulatory perspective - as a preservation-oriented developer - an advocate for historic sites - or just involved with personal projects?. We’ll dive into all of that for the latest in our conversation...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Ward Arrested by HCSO Narcotics & Special Investigations Unit
On November 22, detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit (NSI) received information regarding a subject wanted by the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office on drug charges. Acting on the information received, HCSO NSI personnel located and arrested Anthony Ladarin Ward on an outstanding fugitive warrant. During this operation, probable cause was developed that showed Ward was involved in the distribution of narcotics in Hamilton County.
WDEF
Hannah Hudson named new Principal at East Brainerd Elementary
EAST BRAINERD (WDEF) – The Hamilton County School System has chosen Hannah Hudson as the new Principal at East Brainerd Elementary School. She has been the Assistant Principal at Hixson Elementary since last year. “East Brainerd Elementary represents much of what I love about public education: diverse families, diverse...
chattanoogacw.com
Community shares Howard School overpopulation worries at Hamilton Co. School Board meeting
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hamilton County School Board’s School Facilities Committee invited alumni, teachers and parents of the Howard School to sit in on a meeting on Monday about overpopulation. While the board says the meeting was not organized for open forum, concerned community members spoke out...
eastridgenewsonline.com
November 30 Police Briefs
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016323- 6400 BLK Ringgold Rd- Citizen Assist- A party was transported from this location to the Community Kitchen in Chattanooga at his request. 22-016334- 1400 Boyd St – Arrest- Justice Edwards was taken into custody for public intoxication after...
WDEF
Catoosa drug suspect also charged as Fentanyl dealer in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA/RINGGOLD (WDEF) – Officials with Hamilton and Catoosa counties say they have a drug dealer in common. Hamilton County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a suspect wanted in neighboring Catoosa County on drug charges last week. But in the process, they say they found evidence that Anthony Ladarin Ward was...
WTVCFOX
Growing nuisance wildlife complaints
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — As I followed Bill Swan III down the walkway, it was impossible to miss the huge pile of stick and logs protruding from beneath the floating dock. It was clear that beavers had decided to call this dock their home. "See those bits of white...
