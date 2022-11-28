Read full article on original website
Related
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Mitchell Says Lady Tigers Have Bought In to Game Plan
The Caldwell County Lady Tigers opened the season with a 59-38 win at University Heights Academy Tuesday night. Head coach Chuck Mitchell says the team has bought into the game plan of rebounding and defense, and has also found some early-season offense. The Lady Tigers next play at Union County...
yoursportsedge.com
Maroons Power Past HCA in Season Opener
Madisonville-North Hopkins showed why they are considered one of the favorites in the Second Region this year following a 66-18 win at Heritage Christian Academy Tuesday. Marcus Eaves drilled three 3-pointers and scored 15 of his game-high 25 points as part of Madisonville’s 26-5 second quarter run. The Maroons...
yoursportsedge.com
Big Start Carries Lady Maroons Past Hoptown
The Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons opened fast and never looked back Tuesday night at Hopkinsville. Madisonville put up 29 points in the first quarter on the way to a 65-25 win over the Lady Tigers at Tiger Gym. Four different Lady Maroon players scored at least five points in the...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Caldwell Lady Tigers 59 University Heights 38
Caldwell County’s girls were victorious in their season opener Tuesday night in Hopkinsville, capturing a 59-38 decision at University Heights Academy. YSE was in Blazer Gym for the matchup. Check out our photos in this gallery. Lady Blazers and Lady Tigers.
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Girls Fall to Warren Central in Season Opener
After being doubled up in the first quarter by visiting Warren Central on Monday, the Hopkinsville girls’ basketball team found its footing over the remainder of the game but couldn’t avoid a 60-47 opening-night loss to the Lady Dragons. Hopkinsville lost its opener for the second straight year...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rebels Rout Montgomery Central to Move to 2-0 (w/PHOTOS)
The Todd County Central girls’ basketball team moved to 2-0 for only the second time in a decade with a 59-32 victory over visiting Montgomery Central, TN on Tuesday. The Lady Rebels put the game away early, racing out to a 17-2 advantage and leading 25-6 after Leah Glenn drilled a three-pointer in the final seconds of the first quarter.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Lyons Drop Opener at Webster County
Webster County opened up a lead in the second quarter and went on to down Lyon County 64-42 in girls’ season-opening basketball action Tuesday night in Dixon. Lyon trailed just 13-8 after one period but saw Webster go up 32-16 at halftime. Eighth grader Trinity Taylor led the Lady...
yoursportsedge.com
Lyons to Face Harlan County in KOB Opener
The Lyon County Lyons now know who they will face in the opening round of the 2022 Chad Gardner Law King of the Bluegrass. The tournament is set for December 16 through December 22 at Fairdale High School. The Lyons are matched up against Harlan County in their opening round...
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Lyon County vs Ohio County
The Lyon County Lyons picked up a big win over Ohio County in the season opener Tuesday night. Check out some of the action from the game in this video.
newsfromthestates.com
Jobs were hard to find in Dawson Springs. Then a tornado struck.
DAWSON SPRINGS — A long line of cars and trucks trails out of downtown, waiting to pick up bags carried by volunteers, cartons of eggs and more from a food pantry giveaway on a cold November morning. The need is there, said Lisa Barnes, one of the volunteers loading...
westkentuckystar.com
Two injured in Caldwell County rollover crash
Two Dawson Springs men were injured in a rollover wreck in Caldwell County Tuesday afternoon. Deputies went to KY 293 near the Princeton Olney Road intersection. They said a vehicle driven by 19-year old Baron Wells left the road, struck an embankment, and overturned. Wells and his passenger, 20-year old...
whopam.com
Collision in Calloway County kills Madisonville man
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision in Calloway County that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man. According to a news release, troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision in KY-121 North at the intersection of Rob Mason Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Investigation determined that 21-year-old Huskey Hutch of Paducah was traveling northbound on KY-121 while a vehicle pulling a trailer that reportedly did not have lights was traveling in the same lane.
newsfromthestates.com
Kentucky tornado survivors living in limbo
MAYFIELD — Makayla Puckett didn’t feel comfortable with talking about what happened until recently. She would speak about that December 2021 night and have to sometimes stop herself, the trauma too much to recollect. The 25-year-old mother of two kids remembers squeezing into a small closet of their...
wevv.com
Dawson Springs Schools to be used as storm shelter in case of severe weather
Severe weather is expected to hit the Tri-State Tuesday, and parts of Western Kentucky are preparing their residents. According to a post on social media, the Dawson Springs Independent School System says they will open the lower level of their high school as a storm shelter. Officials say this is...
Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights
It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
Central City fireman with a “servant’s heart” passes away
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Fire Department are mourning the loss of one of its members. Firefighters say John David “Monk” Rich of Central City passed away at his home Monday night. The fire department shared its condolences in a social media statement, saying the 63-year-old German born man loved his job […]
KFVS12
Fire chief: one injured in explosion at Murray State University
International SEMO students share food from their homeland. Missouri prepares to execute man for officer's death in 2005. Missouri prepares to execute man for officer's death in 2005. Mayfield Fire Dept. celebrates $50K in grants on Giving Tuesday. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The Mayfield Fire Department received $49,983 from...
14news.com
DCSO: Man identified in fatal wood chipper accident
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person is dead after an equipment accident in the Stonegate neighborhood of Owensboro. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to “traumatic injury” at a home. Officials say a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee became tangled...
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Three Vehicle Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A man was injured in a three vehicle wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputies say an SUV driven by Juan Guardiola was southbound when it struck the back of a trailer being pulled by a truck driven by Michael Dunn. A southbound...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Canton Street Crash
A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Canton Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say 66-year-old Dorothy Payne was southbound when her car ran off the road and hit a utility pole at the intersection of West 15th Street. Payne was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for chest pain.
Comments / 0