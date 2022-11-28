ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salvation Army adds QR codes for easy digital donations

By Erin Rosas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Salvation Army is making it easier to donate this holiday season by placing smart chips and QR codes on Red Kettle signs.

The Salvation Army detailed that the online system will allow shoppers to scan their phones to make a digital donation.

“We’re hoping that the ability to donate through Apple Pay and Google Pay at each red kettle will make it even easier for donors to help The Salvation Army this year. We’ve also added PayPal and Venmo,” said Major Tex Ellis of The Salvation Army. “As fewer people carry cash, this is a simple and convenient way to give, especially for our younger donors who do everything from their phones these days.”

In addition, those wishing to donate can go through Text-To-Give with Ellis stating “We’re asking people to text KETTLE to 91999, enter the donation amount, and you’re done. It’s as easy as that…you can even give on Amazon Alexa this year by saying, ‘Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army.'”

The Red Kettle Campaign, The Salvation Army noted, was established to raise money for those in need who are looking for shelter, meals, along with financial assistance to families who are struggling to pay their bills.

“Lastly, we encourage everyone to consider setting up their very own online red kettle,” said Ellis. “We’re excited about this new opportunity for our supporters to set up their very own virtual Salvation Army red kettle, either as an individual or as part of a team. Spread the word on social media and challenge your friends, family members, or coworkers to donate and help reach your fundraising goal. Please go to SalvationArmyAmarillo.org and select ‘Set Up Your Virtual Kettle’ and begin ringing your virtual bell.”

For more information on the campaign call The Salvation Army at 806-373-6631 or visit The Salvation Army website.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

