Colonels Begin Season with Statement Win
Coming into last nights game it was a story of two very different teams. Muhlenberg County was a team returning several key pieces from a squad that made the sweet sixteen, won both the district and region tournaments, and was looking to take the next step this year. Christian County...
Maroons Power Past HCA in Season Opener
Madisonville-North Hopkins showed why they are considered one of the favorites in the Second Region this year following a 66-18 win at Heritage Christian Academy Tuesday. Marcus Eaves drilled three 3-pointers and scored 15 of his game-high 25 points as part of Madisonville’s 26-5 second quarter run. The Maroons...
Rebels Bounce Back With Lopsided Win Over Montgomery Central (w/PHOTOS)
After a turnover-plagued opening night loss to Warren Central, the Todd County Central boys’ basketball team evened its record in emphatic fashion with a 65-27 victory over visiting Montgomery Central on Tuesday. The Rebels trailed 2-0, but a 10-0 run put them in control and they never looked back....
PHOTOS – Caldwell Lady Tigers 59 University Heights 38
Caldwell County’s girls were victorious in their season opener Tuesday night in Hopkinsville, capturing a 59-38 decision at University Heights Academy. YSE was in Blazer Gym for the matchup. Check out our photos in this gallery. Lady Blazers and Lady Tigers.
Big Start Carries Lady Maroons Past Hoptown
The Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons opened fast and never looked back Tuesday night at Hopkinsville. Madisonville put up 29 points in the first quarter on the way to a 65-25 win over the Lady Tigers at Tiger Gym. Four different Lady Maroon players scored at least five points in the...
Hoptown Girls Fall to Warren Central in Season Opener
After being doubled up in the first quarter by visiting Warren Central on Monday, the Hopkinsville girls’ basketball team found its footing over the remainder of the game but couldn’t avoid a 60-47 opening-night loss to the Lady Dragons. Hopkinsville lost its opener for the second straight year...
Lady Lyons Drop Opener at Webster County
Webster County opened up a lead in the second quarter and went on to down Lyon County 64-42 in girls’ season-opening basketball action Tuesday night in Dixon. Lyon trailed just 13-8 after one period but saw Webster go up 32-16 at halftime. Eighth grader Trinity Taylor led the Lady...
Opening Night for Colonels Ends in 2OT Loss
The Henderson County Colonels opened the 2022-2023 season against the Bowling Green Purples at home at Colonel Gym. In the first quarter, the Colonels would outscore the Purples 17-12 heading into the second quarter. Both teams would score 14 points each in the second quarter, as the score at halftime was a 5 point lead for the Colonels over the Purples 31-26.
Lyons to Face Harlan County in KOB Opener
The Lyon County Lyons now know who they will face in the opening round of the 2022 Chad Gardner Law King of the Bluegrass. The tournament is set for December 16 through December 22 at Fairdale High School. The Lyons are matched up against Harlan County in their opening round...
Hopkinsville, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Hopkinsville, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Madisonville North Hopkins High School basketball team will have a game with Hopkinsville High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Lyon County vs Ohio County
The Lyon County Lyons picked up a big win over Ohio County in the season opener Tuesday night. Check out some of the action from the game in this video.
Falcon Rally Falls Just Short in Season Opener
The Fort Campbell Falcons very nearly pulled off a big comeback to win their opening game of the 2022-2023 basketball season. Livingston Central took a double-digit lead into the final quarter and then turned back a Falcon rally to claim a 61-55 win Monday night. Cold shooting turned out to...
Hoptown High Hall of Fame Class Announced
Hopkinsville High School Athletic Director Blake Leach has announced the inductees to the 2022-2023 Planters Bank – Hopkinsville High School Hall of Fame Class. The Hall of Fame Inductee ceremony will take place February 10, 2023 at the Hopkinsville High School Gym during the scheduled boy/girl doubleheader against University Heights Academy. The following individuals will be honored:
Hopkins Co. residents prepare to face inclement weather
Dawson Springs, Ky. (WFIE) - With the threat of Tuesday night’s severe weather, many survivors of the December 10 tornado say they are on edge and are preparing for what’s to come. December 10, 2021 is a day Dawson Springs’ Food Giant manager, Jason Davis, says he can’t...
Michael Thompson Seeking District Four School Board Seat
Hopkinsville Attorney Michael Thompson is throwing his name in the pool for the District Four Christian County Board of Education seat. Thompson tells the News Edge he has submitted his application for district four vacancy created by the resignation by Mike Walker. Thompson has been practicing law for thirteen years.
Five CCPS students named to All-State Choir
The Christian County Public School System is celebrating five high school students for being named to the All-State Choir. Kyler Hawkins, Laythan Hollimon, and Donari Merritt from Christian County High School, and Imani Dunn and Gracie Lovelady from Hopkinsville High School were chosen based on their outstanding audition performances. The students will perform at the Kentucky Music Educators Association in February 2023.
Siemer Milling to Be Featured on ‘How America Works with Mike Rowe’
A Hopkinsville business will appear on the FOX Business Channel show ‘How America Works with Mike Rowe’ next week. Siemer Milling Company will be appearing on the Monday episode that airs at 6 pm. It will focus solely on Siemer Milling Company, its employees, wheat suppliers, and the role they play in the milling industry.
Worker Killed On The Job In Owensboro Identified
Daviess County Deputies were called to the Stonegate neighborhood in Owensboro Monday afternoon. It was for a tree trimming employee with a traumatic injury. The worker had partially fallen into a wood chipper. The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner. He has been identified as 46 year...
Ballard Applies For Vacant Christian County School Board Seat
Christian County resident Caleb Ballard has applied for the District Four Christian County School Board seat vacated by the resignation of Mike Walker. The Christian County Board of Education voted Monday to accept Walker’s resignation and authorized Superintendent Chris Bentzel to begin advertising for applications from residents of the district who are interested in the post. Soon after the board meeting, Ballard stated on social media that he planned to seek the open spot.
Bowling Green, Franklin teens arrested in Nashville murder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBKO) - Two Kentucky teens, one from Bowling Green and another from Franklin, have been charged in a Nashville murder. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Shawn Davis, of Franklin, and Demarcus Boyd, of Bowling Green, both 15, were charged with criminal homicide. Police said one of...
