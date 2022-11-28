ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

1420 WBSM

Wareham Gas Leak Shuts Down Swifts Beach Road for Hours

WAREHAM (1420 WBSM) — Route 6 in Wareham was backed up for hours Tuesday as a gas leak on Swifts Beach Road caused major traffic issues in the immediate area. The fire department was alerted to the gas leak just after 9 a.m. on November 29. Firefighters arrived at the scene and determined there was “a significant gas leak caused by a utility company working in the area,” fire officials said.
WAREHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Heavy rain and wind gusts bring power outages, traffic delays

(WJAR) — Heavy rain and wind gusts on Wednesday afternoon are causing traffic issues and power outages across Southern New England. Storm Team 10 reports wind gusts will peak between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., coinciding with Wednesday's evening commute. Travel times are predicted to be most difficult between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., according to Storm Team 10.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Former Lindsey’s Workers Get Job Offers After Popular Wareham Restaurant Suddenly Closes

The unexpected closing of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham this week was a shocking blow to the community. Families had been frequenting the family spot for decades, and while those customers are left to process the loss of their favorite place, the employees of Lindsey’s are left to process the harsh reality of having no income -- three weeks before Christmas.
WAREHAM, MA
capecod.com

Military device found in Bourne

BOURNE – A military style device was discovered in Bourne Tuesday morning. The Mass State Police bomb squad was called to a Depot Road location in Cataumet and rendered the device safe. From Bourne Police: At approximately 0927 hours, Bourne Police responded to a report of a possible unexploded...
BOURNE, MA
whdh.com

Car slams into entrance of CVS in Whitman

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A car slammed into the entrance of a CVS Pharmacy in Whitman, knocking down a structural support column at the front of the store. The store was shut down temporarily as crews cleaned up the damage, but has since reopened with that column roped off. There...
WHITMAN, MA
1420 WBSM

Bristol Sheriff-Elect Heroux Eases Concerns on Staffing and Program Changes

Bristol County Sheriff-Elect Paul Heroux made his first in-studio appearance on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight since his upset victory over longtime Sheriff Tom Hodgson. Heroux said he and Hodgson haven't had a conversation since the election. Heroux has spoken with Bristol County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jonathan Darling and he expects that he and Hodgson will meet before Heroux is sworn in as sheriff on January 3.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

House fire in New Bedford displaces five adults, four children

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Nine people, including a 94-year-old woman, were displaced after a fire broke out Saturday in a New Bedford multi-family home. Officials from New Bedford Fire Department said the fire started at about 5 a.m. at 14 Sidney St. Residents from the first-floor told firefighters...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man killed in fiery crash on Route 195 remembered as special human being

A 22-year-old Fall River man died as a result of a single-vehicle crash on Route 195 in Westport on Thanksgiving morning. According to Gregg Miliiote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, just after 2:00 a.m. on November 24th, a motorist contacted emergency services to report a single motor vehicle crash on Interstate 195 West just prior to Exit 16 in Westport. The caller advised that the vehicle was engulfed in flames.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Friends: Jogger killed in southeastern Massachusetts crash was officer

The name of a southeastern Massachusetts man that died after a pedestrian crash has been announced. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts.

