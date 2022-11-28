Read full article on original website
Wareham Gas Leak Shuts Down Swifts Beach Road for Hours
WAREHAM (1420 WBSM) — Route 6 in Wareham was backed up for hours Tuesday as a gas leak on Swifts Beach Road caused major traffic issues in the immediate area. The fire department was alerted to the gas leak just after 9 a.m. on November 29. Firefighters arrived at the scene and determined there was “a significant gas leak caused by a utility company working in the area,” fire officials said.
New Bedford School Classes to Resume Elsewhere Amid Boiler Issues
NEW BEDFORD — Classes at a New Bedford elementary school will resume at another location today after school was cancelled for three straight school days due to ongoing problem with the boiler. Jireh Swift Elementary School students from grades 1 through 5 will be attending classes offsite at the...
128-year-old ship returns to New Bedford harbor
The schooner Ernestina-Morrissey had been undergoing restoration in Bar Harbor, Maine, for the past seven years.
Turnto10.com
Heavy rain and wind gusts bring power outages, traffic delays
(WJAR) — Heavy rain and wind gusts on Wednesday afternoon are causing traffic issues and power outages across Southern New England. Storm Team 10 reports wind gusts will peak between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., coinciding with Wednesday's evening commute. Travel times are predicted to be most difficult between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., according to Storm Team 10.
Dartmouth residents concerned about septic upgrade proposal
Dozens of Dartmouth residents attended a meeting Tuesday night to learn more about a proposal that would require them to upgrade their septic systems.
ABC6.com
Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
Former Lindsey’s Workers Get Job Offers After Popular Wareham Restaurant Suddenly Closes
The unexpected closing of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham this week was a shocking blow to the community. Families had been frequenting the family spot for decades, and while those customers are left to process the loss of their favorite place, the employees of Lindsey’s are left to process the harsh reality of having no income -- three weeks before Christmas.
capecod.com
Military device found in Bourne
BOURNE – A military style device was discovered in Bourne Tuesday morning. The Mass State Police bomb squad was called to a Depot Road location in Cataumet and rendered the device safe. From Bourne Police: At approximately 0927 hours, Bourne Police responded to a report of a possible unexploded...
Turnto10.com
Cars crashing into stores: A deadly problem in Southern New England
(WJAR) — A deadly problem is going largely untracked: cars crashing into storefronts. It happened in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts Tuesday night as cars hit two different CVS stores and dozens of other times just in the past year. In each of those incidents no one inside the...
whdh.com
Car slams into entrance of CVS in Whitman
WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A car slammed into the entrance of a CVS Pharmacy in Whitman, knocking down a structural support column at the front of the store. The store was shut down temporarily as crews cleaned up the damage, but has since reopened with that column roped off. There...
Bristol Sheriff-Elect Heroux Eases Concerns on Staffing and Program Changes
Bristol County Sheriff-Elect Paul Heroux made his first in-studio appearance on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight since his upset victory over longtime Sheriff Tom Hodgson. Heroux said he and Hodgson haven't had a conversation since the election. Heroux has spoken with Bristol County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jonathan Darling and he expects that he and Hodgson will meet before Heroux is sworn in as sheriff on January 3.
Incoming Cape Cod Sheriff Donna Buckley Wants to Focus on Rehabilitation
Much has been said about the hotly-contested Bristol County Sheriff's election, both around the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and nationally, that saw Democratic challenger Paul Heroux defeat longtime Republican Sheriff Tom Hodgson. Just across Buzzards Bay on Cape Cod, however, was an open sheriff election that drew many parallels to the...
Massachusetts’ Highest Court Looks Into Use of Electric Shocks at Canton School
CANTON — One of the most controversial schools in the country is once again fighting a legal challenge to its continued use of painful electric shocks on students, and has taken its case to the state's highest court. Founded in 1971 under a different name, the Judge Rotenberg Center...
Fall River Man Killed in Westport Crash on Thanksgiving Identified
WESTPORT — The man killed in a single-vehicle car crash on I-195 in Westport in the early morning hours on Thanksgiving Day has been identified as 22-year-old Holdjer Decarvalho of Fall River. The Bristol County District Attorney's office said Decarvalho was found dead in his car, which was on...
ABC6.com
House fire in New Bedford displaces five adults, four children
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Nine people, including a 94-year-old woman, were displaced after a fire broke out Saturday in a New Bedford multi-family home. Officials from New Bedford Fire Department said the fire started at about 5 a.m. at 14 Sidney St. Residents from the first-floor told firefighters...
WCVB
Massachusetts seeing heavy rain, damaging winds during Royal visit on Wednesday
BOSTON — A strong storm system has arrived in New England, bringing a period of heavy rain and strong to potentially damaging winds to Massachusetts on Wednesday. StormTeam 5 is highlighting Wednesday as an Impact Weather Day. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the entire state...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man killed in fiery crash on Route 195 remembered as special human being
A 22-year-old Fall River man died as a result of a single-vehicle crash on Route 195 in Westport on Thanksgiving morning. According to Gregg Miliiote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, just after 2:00 a.m. on November 24th, a motorist contacted emergency services to report a single motor vehicle crash on Interstate 195 West just prior to Exit 16 in Westport. The caller advised that the vehicle was engulfed in flames.
NECN
Will Radioactive Water From Pilgrim Plant Be Released Into Cape Cod Bay? Update Expected Monday
An update is expected Monday night on the potential for radioactive water to be released into Cape Cod Bay as part of the decommissioning of a former nuclear power plant, but environmental activists who have resisted the idea all along said they won't be satisfied unless "not one drop" is discharged into the ocean.
Police: Man charged with spray painting ‘Adapt or Get Clapped’ on Plymouth business, resists arrest
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A young man is under arrest for allegedly spray painting a Plymouth business on Tuesday. Damien Oehme, 19, of Plymouth, was charged with vandalizing property and resisting arrest. Plymouth Police say a DPW employee spotted Oehme spray painting “ADAPT OR GET CLAPPED” on a business in...
fallriverreporter.com
Friends: Jogger killed in southeastern Massachusetts crash was officer
The name of a southeastern Massachusetts man that died after a pedestrian crash has been announced. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival,...
